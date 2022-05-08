F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, TV channel and updates from fifth race of 2022 season

Charles Leclerc is out to reassert his authority in the Formula One 2022 world title race with victory in F1’s inaugural race around Miami today.

Saturday qualifying saw the championship leader stick his Ferrari on pole position with a fantastic lap, almost matched by teammate Carlos Sainz to clock a 1-2 for the Scuderia.

In third was Max Verstappen, victorious a fortnight ago in Emilia Romagna where Leclerc spun out late on but with an error of his own as he began his final qualifying lap yesterday.

F1 has served up four memorable races so far, with Red Bull’s unreliability hitting defending champ Verstappen with two retirements already.

But his woes have been nothing compared to that of Lewis Hamilton, who starts a more reasonable sixth in Miami after a dismal weekend at Imola.

Today’s race gets underway at 8.30pm BST and is live on Sky Sports.

Join Marc Mayo and Matt Majendie for all the latest updates from Miami with Standard Sport’s live blog...

Everything you need to know ahead of the race

Start time: 8.30pm BST | Miami International Autodrome

How to watch

Starting grid

Weather update

All eyes on Turn 1

18:55 , Marc Mayo

Carlos Sainz has voiced his concern that the lack of grip off the racing line will lead to particular errors at the start of the race.

“At the start it could be very tricky on that inside line and that outside line of Turn 1,” Sainz said yesterday.

“We’ve asked the FIA to make sure that the track is as clean as possible for that start because we could see mistakes coming from drivers that really have no blame for it.

“Because it’s basically like driving on a dry line and out of the line feels like it’s wet – so we need a bit of help there from the race direction to help us.”

18:49 , Marc Mayo

Some people like James Corden so we’ll mention him but almost two hours before lights out, and then never again, in a vague attempt to keep everybody happy.

He came, he saw, he conquered. 🙌



Thanks to @JKCorden for getting us race ready!



Catch us on the @LateLateShow soon. 👀#MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rbs9qLZHlh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 8, 2022

Surface issues

18:43 , Marc Mayo

F1 drivers have called on Miami to sort out the tarmac for next year’s race with a significant lack of grip off the racing line.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez described the surface as a “joke”, adding: “The racing is going be difficult. And you're going to have the drivers making mistakes because we've been put into this situation.”

Fernando Alonso said: “It is not F1 standards. I think this weekend we need to put the show, but this has to change for next year.”

Lando Norris went further, stating: “The fact is just offline it's really, really terrible.”

It may have a detrimental effect on today’s race with drivers not having the confidence to come off the racing line and overtake...

The driver parade gets underway

18:37 , Marc Mayo

After years in the making it's race day for the first ever Miami Grand Prix!



Join us LIVE as we speak to the drivers ahead of the race.#F1 #MiamiGP https://t.co/iKjOkv4hik — Formula 1 (@F1) May 8, 2022

W Series win for Chadwick

18:31 , Marc Mayo

Jamie Chadwick continued her fine start to the 2022 W Series season with victory earlier today in Miami.

The Jenner Racing star claimed both races this weekend as she looks to continue her domination of the series, which now heads to Barcelona for round two later this month.

Celeb watch!

18:27 , Marc Mayo

So many famous faces are in Miami for today’s race, including local football club owner David Beckham.

18:21 , Marc Mayo

Weather update

18:15 , Marc Mayo

It’s raining in Miami!

Not much, mind you, at the moment but a little drizzle has just hit the track which will wash away a bit of grip from the rubbered-in surface after a dry weekend to this point.

Temperatures are a toasty 31ºC with only a 15 per cent chance of rain before the sprinkle, so anything that lands should evaporate fairly quickly. Winds are also fairly low around the city today.

LATEST RADAR — A number of showers have developed to the west of Miami Gardens that could bring light rain to the circuit in the short-term 🌧

Just over two hours until the race begins at 15:30 local time.



Just over two hours until the race begins at 15:30 local time.https://t.co/0eNsvqeV1h#F1 | #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dnCES8o3uy — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) May 8, 2022

Starting grid

18:10 , Marc Mayo

The grid is set for our maiden Miami Grand Prix 🔥



Who will you be cheering on around @HardRockStadium? #MiamiGP #F1 @f1miami pic.twitter.com/bUUUnkzwI7 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

How to watch

18:04 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: Today’s race will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning on F1 at 7pm before lights out at 8.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 12.30am on Monday morning.

Good afternoon!

16:38 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the F1 Miami Grand Prix!

What a spectacle we have in store for you this evening... F1’s first-ever race around the Miami International Autodrome with championship leader Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari 1-2 from pole position.

Buckle up, because it promises to be one hell of a ride.