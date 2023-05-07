F1 Miami Grand Prix drives into its second day. Here’s what it looked like on the track

The second day of the 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix kicked off under the hot Florida sun at the Miami International Autodrome on Saturday.

Qualifying kicked off Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s race. Being the first race of the year in the United States on the Formula One calendar meant stands were packed and many famous faces were out and about.

Aside from the Formula 1 drivers, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez were promoting “Fast X” on Friday and Billionaire Elon Musk was spotted in the pits as drivers got ready for their third practice session Saturday.

Elon Musk watches as Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing gets ready for the third practice session at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Here’s what the Miami Grand Prix, debuted just last year, looked like on its second day: