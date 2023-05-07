F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE!

Sergio Perez has the chance to snatch the lead in the Formula One world championship today when he starts on pole in the Miami Grand Prix, with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen stuck back in ninth after a rollercoaster qualifying session.

It was certainly a rocky ride for Charles Leclerc, who put his Ferrari in the wall ahead of what promises to be a fascinating F1 race in the United States. Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen complete an unusual top-four on the grid with Lewis Hamilton also labouring around the Hard Rock Stadium.

A victory for Perez this evening will guarantee first place in the 2023 championship, which has long been considered a procession for Red Bull - so how will they manage their drivers in a full-on scrap? Follow the F1 Miami Grand Prix live via Standard Sport’s race blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Miami!

F1 Miami Grand Prix updates

Start time: 8.30pm BST | Miami International Autodrome

How to watch: Sky Sports

Weather forecast

Starting grid

Miami Grand Prix starting grid

17:59 , Marc Mayo

How to watch

17:54 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports with lights out at 8.30pm BST. Coverage starting at 7pm on Sky Sports F1 and 7.30pm and Main Event.

Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 1.25am BST overnight on Sunday into Monday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - LIVE!

17:49 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Story continues

It’s been a season of some trepidation for Formula One as Red Bull look primed to run away with the title.

But exactly which Red Bull driver will take the crown is now up for some debate, with Sergio Perez on pole position today and Max Verstappen back in ninth.

How the Dutchman fights past the likes of Charles Leclerc, whose crash in qualifying was partly responsible for his low grid position, and Fernando Alonso is one of many subplots in Miami.

The grand prix begins at 8.30pm BST at Miami International Autodrome, where our reporter Matt Majendie is on hand to provide expert analysis.

You can follow all the build-up, race action and reaction right here with our live blog!