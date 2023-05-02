F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Session start time, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Formula One heads Stateside for the second Miami Grand Prix this weekend as Max Verstappen looks to reinstate his supremacy in the title race.

Sergio Perez is threatening to make a real fight out of this year’s championship having closed the gap to six points with victory in Azerbaijan last Sunday.

Red Bull are the truly dominant team in 2023 and it will take some effort from Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin to pull off an upset at a track where Verstappen was victorious a year ago.

Miami’s newly resurfaced tarmac and minor adjustments should provide for a more entertaining race than its debut on the calendar.

For fans in the UK, it will also be primetime viewing across the weekend with a return to the normal schedule following the mixed reviews of Baku’s controversial new format.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend, Sunday May 7, 2023.

What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?

The full session schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 7pm

Second practice: Friday, 10.30pm

Third practice: Saturday, 5.30pm

Qualifying: Saturday, 9pm

Race: Sunday, 8.30pm

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

TV channel: The whole weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 7.30pm on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 1.35am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s race blog.