F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates today as Ferrari lock out front row

Mexico City Grand Prix LIVE!

The F1 title may have been wrapped up for a while, but there is still plenty left to fight further down the grid and across both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. Nearly 400,000 spectators will pass through the gates at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend with the majority here to support Red Bull's hometown hero Sergio Perez.

However, it's a Ferrari front row in tonight's Mexican Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc sits on pole ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz. History is not on Ferrari's side, though, as their last Formula One win here came way back in 1990 under a drive by Alain Prost.

World champion Max Verstappen will be poised to pounce from third on the grid. Daniel Ricciardo clinched fourth after an impressive showing for AlphaTauri in qualifying. Perez has plenty to do to bag a home win as he starts in fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton in sixth. Follow all the action LIVE below with our dedicated race blog.

Mexico City Grand Prix latest news

Start time: 8pm GMT | Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

How to watch: Sky Sports F1

What happened during qualifying?

Starting grid in full as Ferrari secure front row

Who has the race pace?

18:36 , Marc Mayo

F1 journalist Albert Fabrega has crunched the numbers from practice and it looks like the quickest car in terms of race pace will be… Red Bull.

Mexico City Grand Prix | Countdown to lights out

18:29 , Marc Mayo

We’re 90 minutes away from the Mexico City Grand Prix!

Why Lance Stroll starts in the pit lane

18:24 , Marc Mayo

Set-up changes to Stroll's Aston Martin have broken parc ferme rules and that means a pit-lane start for the Canadian.

He was only looking at P18 anyhow...

When in Rome...

18:18 , Marc Mayo

Pierre Gasly is getting in the Mexican spirit!

The man of the moment

18:13 , Marc Mayo

Sergio Perez on the track parade, can he pull off a win for fifth on the grid?

(Getty Images)

Weather forecast

18:09 , Marc Mayo

Dry and sunny in the Mexican capital today!

Temperatures should peak at a reasonable 25ºC with zero per cent chance of rain.

Mexico City Grand Prix race winner odds

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen - 2/9

Sergio Perez - 10/1

Charles Leclerc - 14/1

Lewis Hamilton - 16/1

Carlos Sainz - 25/1

Oscar Piastri - 33/1

Via OLBG

What happened in qualifying?

17:48 , Alex Young

Charles Leclerc swept to pole position on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying second in a surprise Ferrari front-row lockout.

The Italian team had seemed slow in final practice, with Leclerc 13th and Sainz 15th but they pulled the time out of the hat when it mattered.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen starts today in third place for Red Bull, chasing a 51st career win and record 16th of the season, with Daniel Ricciardo a stunning fourth for AlphaTauri after returning from a broken hand.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez qualified fifth for his home race, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton sixth after being fastest in the second phase.

"I did not expect to be on pole position today because we were lacking quite a bit after FP3," said Leclerc, who has just five wins from 22 previous poles.

"For some reason once we put everything together it went well, the new tyres we gained a lot."

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting grid

17:42 , Alex Young

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Carlos Sainz

3) Max Verstappen

4) Daniel Ricciardo

5) Sergio Perez

6) Lewis Hamilton

7) Oscar Piastri

8) George Russell

9) Valtteri Bottas

10) Zhou Guanyu

11) Pierre Gasly

12) Nico Hulkenberg

13) Fernando Alonso

14) Alex Albon

15) Esteban Ocon

16) Kevin Magnussen

17) Lando Norris

18) Yuki Tsunoda

19) Logan Sargeant

Pit lane) Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll will tonight start in the pit lane after Aston Martin altered his car after a disappointing qualifying session.

How to watch Mexico City GP tonight

17:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

17:30 , Alex Young

Welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix. It's a Ferrari front row at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the Prancing Horse look for their first win in this race for 33 years.

Sergio Perez will be dreaming of an upset from P5, while his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen is perfectly poised in third.

It's lights out at 8pm GMT. Stick with us.

[object Object] (AP)

A special race for Nico Hulkenberg

17:50 , Marc Mayo

The German racer takes on his 200th F1 grand prix today.