F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton crashes early and Charles Leclerc leads

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.

During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.

But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.

Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes - two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc is on pole ahead of Max Verstappen

George Russell starts fourth, ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in sixth

Mick Schumacher starts in the top ten for the first time

14:17 , Luke Baker

Perez and Russell battling for P3, the Red Bull right up with the Mercedes. It’s still Leclerc from Verstappen at the front.

NO IT’S NOT! Verstappen into the gravel at Turn 4 and he loses two positions as Perez and Russell come past!

14:15 , Luke Baker

Oh dear. More trouble for Carlos Sainz as he heads into the gravel at Turn 4 and loses places. Down to P11

Better news for the other Spaniard Fernando Alonso as he brilliantly passes Fernando Alonso

14:12 , Luke Baker

Ocon on the charge as he’s passed Ricciardo and Schumacher to reach P7. Alonso and Vettel currently battling for P13.

14:10 , Luke Baker

The stewards do call that Magnussen-Hamilton coming together a ‘racing incident’. A long road back to relevancy for both men now

14:09 , Luke Baker

Looks like Sainz stalled off the start, hence Russell and Perez being able to pass him.

The stewards are looking at the coming together between Magnussen and Hamilton. Should just be a racing incident. They’re 19th and 20th now anyway

14:07 , Luke Baker

At the front, Leclerc and Verstappen held their positions in 1st and 2nd. George Russell passed Carlos Sainz, who was then also overtaken by Sergio Perez.

So it’s Russell 3rd, Perez 4th, Sainz 5th. Mick Schumacher also up to P7 - the highest he’s ever been in a grand prix

14:06 , Luke Baker

Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen made contact, it punctured Hamilton who has drifted to the back of the pack and comes into the pit lane.

Magnussen came back on to the track and he also pits

14:05 , Luke Baker

LIGHTS OUT!

Fairly even start. George Russell passes Carlos Sainz into the first corner.

Kevin Magnussen then makes contact with another car and spins off the track

14:01 , Luke Baker

Almost ready to start at the Spanish Grand Prix. Formation lap just getting underway

13:56 , Luke Baker

About five minutes until lights out at the Spanish Grand Prix. Here’s a reminder of the starting grid.

George Russell concerned about the heat

13:54 , Luke Baker

It’s absolutely sweltering at the Spanish Grand Prix and reliability seems to be the buzzword on the grid. There will likely be a slew of DNFs given the heat - who can manage their tyres and their engines to take advantage?

That’s what Mercedes’ George Russell - who starts from 4th - is aiming for.

“It’s warm, it’s so hot out there,” he tells Sky Sports F1. “Sitting in the cars, it’s going to be difficult to manage. Reliability might be the key.

“We’ve got to go for it, no messing around. Management of the race will be where it’s won and lost though - it could be two or three stop for teams. You need to be fast and close to the car in front to attack down the straights. It will be a tricky race.”

Christian Horner talks Red Bull’s chances

13:51 , Luke Baker

It’s been a dramatic morning for Red Bull as they try to fix potential DRS issues in Max Verstappen’s car. They reared their head in qualifying yesterday as Verstappen had to abort his final lap.

Team principal Christian Horner discussed the situation with Sky Sports F1.

“It’s one of those things unfortunately where you’re constantly chasing weight,” he said. “It’s a fine balance. We had a small issue with it yesterday but have taken small precautions today in consultation with the FIA.

“Everyone is pushing but we’re less concerned about tyre degradation. It’s hot so it will be fascinating to see how it pans out. Ferrari had a reasonable run in Q3 of qualifying, so Max’s advantage will be that he basically has new tyres after not doing that final lap in qualifying.”

Kevin Magnussen discusses his hopes for today’s race

13:46 , Luke Baker

Kevin Magnussen outqualified his Haas teammate Mick Schumacher - he starts 8th with Schumacher 10th.

Here’s what he thinks about how his car is running:

“I think our car has been good all year and still is,” Magnussen told Sky Sports F1. “We’re still finding stuff in the set-up that makes the performance better.

“Other teams have done upgrades and taken a step back or not filled their potential. Well just try to take points in this race.”

Will Max Verstappen tirumph today?

13:40 , Luke Baker

Max Verstappen starts second on the grid - can he overhaul Charles Leclerc and make it three wins on the spin?

Max starts P2 and is aiming for a third win in a row



Imola 🏆 Miami 🏆 Barcelona ?#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XkabTVL9TG — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2022

13:36 , Luke Baker

Less than 30 minutes until lights out in Barcelona. Cars are in the pit lane and will soon be out on the grid ahead of the formation lap.

13:30 , Luke Baker

Here’s a reminder of how the Championship looks heading into the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has won the most races so far this season (three) but reliability issues mean that Charles Leclerc still leads the overall standings. The Monegasque is on pole today, can he extend his lead at the top?

Driver Standings

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0 points

Stats and facts about the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

13:24 , Luke Baker

Here are some stats and facts about the track that the drivers will be racing on at the Spanish Grand Prix today.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Length: 4.675km

Laps: 66

Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Home support for Carlos Sainz

13:18 , Luke Baker

Carlos Sainz starts third on the grid today at his home grand prix and the crowd will undoubtedly be rooting hard for the Ferrari driver.

The other Spaniard on the grid, Fernando Alonso, starts dead last despite qualifying 17th after taking a penalty for changing his power unit. The underperforming Alpine needs to do something to turn the tide.

Carlos is aiming for the win today! 😃



And everyone in this crowd will be willing him on 🇪🇸🙌#SpanishGP @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/p6xOqzJxMl — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2022

13:11 , Luke Baker

How to follow the Spanish Grand Prix today - here’s everything you need to know.

Mick Schumacher starts in tenth

13:05 , Luke Baker

For the first time in his F1 career, Mick Schumacher made it into Q3 during qualifying and he’ll start in 10th place in his Haas.

His teammate Kevin Magnussen is a couple of places ahead of him in 8th.

Circuit de Catalunya ready for Spanish Grand Prix

12:58 , Luke Baker

Just over an hour until lights out in Barcelona and the Circuit de Catalunya is looking sublime. It should be a fascinating race.

Max Verstappen still experiencing DRS issues

12:49 , Luke Baker

This season has seen Max Verstappen battling DRS issues in his Red Bull and it looks like that is continuing at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Faulty DRS was suspected as the reason that Verstappen had to abort his final qualifying lap yesterday and the Red Bull mechanics are now furiously working on his car in the garage - sanding down bits of carbon and spraying them black to try and fix the issue.

It’s really not ideal on the afternoon of a race and something to monitor once we’re underway.

Max Verstappen could have DRS issues in Barcelona (AFP via Getty Images)

George Russell thinks Mercedes still have pace left to come

12:42 , Luke Baker

George Russell wil start fourth for the Spanish Grand Prix, but believes that Mercedes could have qualified higher up had they managed their tyres better in Barcelona.

“It wasn’t our most perfect qualifying session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We didn’t quite have the tyres in the perfect window, and there was still a lot of laptime on the board. We should be able to compete with ferrari tomorrow but Red Bull and particularly Max are still a bit far away.

“I don’t feel quite as fatigued compared to what I’m used to [without the porpoising]. So chill out tonight, relax, and go for it tomorrow.”

Mercedes are hoping to show signs of progress at the Spanish Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

12:34 , Luke Baker

After Fernando Alonso’s penalty for taking a new power unit, here’s the full grid for today’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso down from 17th to 20th at his home race.

Grid penalty for Fernando Alonso

12:26 , Luke Baker

Some breaking news - Fernando Alonso will start from the back of the grid at today’s Spanish Grand Prix after having a new power unit put into his Alpine A522.

The Alpine driver has taken a fourth internal combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, plus a third energy store, control electronics (and his fourth of eight allowed exhausts). The subsequent grid penalties mean Alonso will start his home grand prix at the back for the first time.

In truth, it’s not a massive drop for Alonso who only qualified 17th but he’ll now start behind Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi at the back of the grid.

Christian Horner expecting ‘fascinating’ race in Spain

12:20 , Luke Baker

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he is expecting a ‘very close’ Spanish Grand Prix today between his team and Ferrari.

“It wasn’t power in the end, it was the DRS that didn’t open,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1 of Max Verstappen’s aborted final qualifying lap. “I don’t think we had enough to beat that lap by Charles, but it was unfortunate not to have the right to reply. I’m still pleased with a front row start. The margins are so fine, that first lap of Max’s looked very strong.

“In these temperatures it’s all going to be about tyre management, so it’s going to be a fascinating race. Ferrari had a long run with both of their cars and it didn’t look too bad, so I think we’re very evenly matched and it’s going to be very close.”

(Getty Images)

Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row

12:11 , Luke Baker

Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko claims evidence exists showing that Aston Martin have downloaded some of his team’s data to help them build a new Formula 1 car which bears an uncanny resemblance to Red Bull’s.

Aston Martin arrived in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this week with a completely revamped version of their AMR22, which made its on-track debut during practice on Friday. The re-designed halo, sidepods, and engine cover on the Aston Martin are all very similar to the parts Red Bull have been running all season long, with their RB18 car the frontrunner at the past two grands prix in Imola and Miami.

The changes made to the Aston Martin have led to fans and pundits referring to it as the ‘Green Red Bull’, and the fact the car bears little resemblance to the version the team has been running throughout the season means accusations of copying have emerged. Motorsport governing body the FIA approved the design during an inspection earlier this week, but Red Bull released a statement on Friday in which they implied they do not consider the matter to be closed.

After practice, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said his team was concerned its intellectual property had been stolen.

Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row

Toto Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ and understand F1 car problems ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

12:07 , Luke Baker

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says that the Silver Arrows’ improved performance in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix has come about because the team “understands” its porpoising issue and has resolved it.

The eight-time constructors’ champions had been suffering from intense bouncing at high speeds on the straights with its W13 car all season long, which was hampering its speed and meant drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were way off the pace of frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull.

But the problem has been dramatically decreased this weekend after the team arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their machinery, and the changes have led to a much improved level of performance.

Russell was able to qualify fourth, ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with Hamilton behind in sixth. Both drivers have qualified outside of the top ten this year, and so competing with the faster Red Bulls and Ferraris is a “solid step”, according to Wolff.

Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind George Russell for Spanish Grand Prix

12:02 , Luke Baker

Lewis Hamilton is pleased with the progress Mercedes have made at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, but says he is “a little bit gutted” to have qualified behind team-mate George Russell for the race on Sunday.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been unable to challenge for race wins so far this season.

But the Silver Arrows arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their W13 car which appear to have increased its performance significantly.

The team had been suffering from intense porpoising, the name given to the phenomenon whereby the cars bounces up and down violently at high speeds on long straights, so far this campaign but the problem was heavily neutered in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton qualified sixth by the end of the session, with team-mate Russell in fourth, and the 37-year-old was pleased with the effort of the team’s technical personnel to improve the car.

Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind Russell for Spanish GP

Carlos Sainz aiming to pass Max Verstappen into Turn 1 during race

11:56 , Luke Baker

Carlos Sainz says he is aiming to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the start in today’s Spanish Grand Prix so that he and team-mate Charles Leclerc can produce a Ferrari 1-2.

“It’s been a tough weekend so far, the conditions haven’t been the best with the heat and the wind,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports F1.

“We’ll see if we can get a strong start tomorrow. Everything is possible, we’re definitely gonna try our best to get ahead at the start and lead from there. It wasn’t the perfect qualifying, but anything can happen [in the race].”

Max Verstappen explains reason for aborting final run in Spanish GP qualifying

11:52 , Luke Baker

Max Verstappen has explained why he had to abort his final run in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, settling for second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc,

The Dutchman was first after the first set of runs in Q3, but didn’t set a second lap time after reporting a loss of power over the radio.

“I couldn’t do my final run, either DRS didn’t open or I lost power,” Verstappen explained to Sky Sports F1. “It’s a bit of a shame but being on the front row is a good achievement.

“I would have liked to go for that final run. Last two races we seemed pretty decent on the tyres. The race will be very hot and on this track it’s very hard to pass, but hopefully again our car will be a bit kinder on the tyres.”

Charles Leclerc revels in ‘very good lap’ after ‘very difficult’ qualifying

11:48 , Luke Baker

Championship leader Charles Leclerc says he knew he had delivered a ‘very good lap’ at the end of qualifying to secure pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, despite spinning going into a chicane during an earlier run

“It was a very very difficult session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I made a mistake and only had one lap, but it went extremely well.

“It was a very good lap and the car was great too, so very happy. I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull. Max is second so we need to manage the tyres well and keep him behind us.”

11:44 , Luke Baker

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating but the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second.

Here’s how the full starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:

11:40 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc starts on pole after the championship leader recovered nicely from a spin during Saturday’s qualifying to post the fastest time, three-tenths ahead of fierce rival Max Verstappen in second.

The Ferrari man will look to extend his advantage atop the drivers’ standings, while his teammate Carlos Sainz starts in third ahead of George Russell, in a much-improved Mercedes, in fourth.

The other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton starts sixth on a track that he loves and drama is guaranteed this afternoon, so stick with us for it all.