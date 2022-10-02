F1 LIVE! Singapore Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news and TV channel with Charles Leclerc on pole

F1 LIVE!

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place with Max Verstappen facing a mountain to climb if he wants to win the Formula One world championship today - even if he is virtually assured of a coronation at some point in the coming weeks.

Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton with Verstappen stuck back in eighth place after Red Bull miscalculated his fuel load for the final runs in qualifying on Saturday. A thrilling wet-dry session also led to George Russell qualifying 11th although he will start from the pit lane.

One of the longest races of the year, Singapore hosts its first F1 grand prix in two years over 61 laps with a stunning city backdrop, a flood-lit track and lots of humidity to feature around Marina Bay. Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race. To keep on top of all the live action, follow Standard Sport’s race blog below!

F1 Singapore Grand Prix updates

Race start time: 1pm BST | Marina Bay Street Circuit

How to watch: Sky Sports F1

Starting grid

Weather update

New race engineer helps KMag into points positions

11:25 , Marc Mayo

The arrival of Mark Slade as Kevin Magnussen’s new race engineer helped the Dane to ninth place on today’s grid.

“It’s been looking positive all weekend but not this positive,” he told the Haas website.

“P9 was a bit more than we were expecting but it’s great because qualifying in Singapore is very important. I’m super happy that we got a good result here and the team did an amazing job. My new race engineer did a fantastic job coming back after some time not running a car as a race engineer, and he was flawless.

“At the end, in Q3, I told the team that I didn’t know what we should do and to make a decision, and they made absolutely the right ones. It was great just to be able to put all responsibility on them and they pulled it off.”

Race Day in… 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/zBB2k1cNii — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 2, 2022

Fernando Alonso to ‘dream big’ on record start

11:19 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

No driver has started 350 Formula One grands prix - until today.

Fernando Alonso reaches the milestone in Singapore while fifth on the grid and he is targeting an even better finish in the race.

“I think if it's dry, it's going to be difficult to overtake,” he said.

“So it will be nice to secure the top five and score more points than McLaren, which will be the main target again. If it's wet obviously, there are a lot of things that could happen.

“It could be very good race for us, or very bad, if you crash or whatever maybe it could be a DNF. So it's a lot of risk if it's wet tomorrow, but we are two positions away from the podium. So why not dream big tonight?"

Qualifying recap

11:14 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix with Max Verstappen only eighth.

In drying conditions, Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.

But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap, and he will start Sunday's race way down the order.

Read the full story!

The lap that secured Charles Leclerc pole position for the #SingaporeGP! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/K3mkLntzZv — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 1, 2022

George Russell to start in the pit lane

11:07 , Marc Mayo

After only managing 11th in qualifying, George Russell will start from the pit lane after a fresh set of power-unit elements from Mercedes.

A new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit – heat (MGU-H), motor generator unit – kinetic (MGU-K), energy store and control electronics have all been bolted on.

Mechanics appreciation post. 🙌



The heat has been unbearable, but they keep on pushing. 👏 pic.twitter.com/b2FcpgOXds — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 2, 2022

Weather forecast

11:01 , Marc Mayo

Rain is in the air for today’s race with around a ten per-cent chance of precipitation after yesterday’s wet-dry qualifying run.

Temperatures are gradually dropping from around 30°C as night time settles in over Marina Bay.

Starting grid

10:53 , Marc Mayo

Here’s how they will line up after George Russell’s late penalty for taking new power unit elements this morning.

How to watch

10:47 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 11.30am BST ahead of a 1pm start. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live online via the SkyGo app.

LIVE blog: You can also follow the race as it happens right here, on Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good morning!

10:16 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix!

We have a slightly earlier start time of 1pm BST today with Charles Leclerc on pole at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, race action and reaction...