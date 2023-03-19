Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, F1 live: Sergio Perez holds off Max Verstappen in Jeddah

Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Lars Baron/Getty Images

06:49 PM

BREAKING: Alonso gets a 10-second penalty

That drops him down to fourth. He's only just got off the podium. That's harsh and not his fault.

It seems it was the rear jack was in place under the car, touching it, before the five-second penalty was served. Ouch.

06:45 PM

Alonso/Aston Martin is being investigated

That is for not serving the five-second penalty in the pit lane correctly, in other words, touching the car before the five second penalty time had elapsed. If it's five seconds he will keep third, if it's a 10-second penalty he will slip down to fourth.

Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso leaves after a pit stop during the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on March 18, 2023 - Getty Images/Luca Bruno

06:43 PM

Updated constructor standings

A pretty chastening race for Ferrari who were nowhere, really. Leclerc made a good charge through the field in the first stint but the car did not work very well on the hard tyres. 4.8s the gap between Sainz and Hamilton. A kind-of okay race for Mercedes, who are now second in the standings, level with Aston Martin.

06:39 PM

Updated driver standings - Top 10

06:36 PM

Verstappen reacts after keeping his championship lead

It wasn't very easy to get through the field, through the first sector. Very happy to be on the podium. [On the driveshaft issue] I was in second, we had a big gap behind so at one point we decided to call it a day and settle for second, which anyway was a very good recovery. [On the fastest lap at the end] I gave it a go at the end so luckily it worked out.

06:34 PM

Fernando Alonso reacts to his 100th podium

What a start to the season, probably unthinkable one month ago when we launched the car. These guys made a fantastic car... good strategy and two podiums. I need to review, I made a mistake. When they told me five seconds penalty I said I need to drive faster. It is a hard grand prix but those guys give me power and I push all the way through like qualifying laps. Red Bulls a bit out of reach but the rest, they were behind, so happy for that.

06:33 PM

Perez reacts to his first win of 2023

"It turned out to be tougher than expected, the Safety Car tried to take the victory from us in Jeddah. The team did a fantastic job. The job they've done, they worked so hard in the weekend, we had a lot of mechanical issues and the guys have been on top of that. "We will keep pushing, we will keep pushing hard. The important thing, I think, we were the fastest car today."

06:32 PM

The gap between the leading RB and the leading next-best car...

...is at least a bit smaller this time. 20 seconds. Another exemplary race in another exemplary weekend from Fernando Alonso.

06:29 PM

SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX - CLASSIFICATION

PER - 25pts VER - 19pts ALO - 15pts RUS - 12pts HAM - 10pts SAI - 8pts LEC - 6pts OCO - 4pts GAS - 2pts MAG - 1pt TSU HUL ZHO DEV PIA SAR NOR BOT

OUT: ALB, STR

06:28 PM

SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE 2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

A superb performance from the Mexican. I thought Verstappen had it when he took second after the SC period, but Perez drove superbly to keep his team-mate at arm's length. Probably his best win in F1.

Verstappen sneaks the fastest lap bonus point on the final lap which means he will lead the championship.

Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Alonso crosses the line in third and, you know what, even if he has a five-second penalty he will still be in third as Russell finished 5.1s behind him.

06:26 PM

FINAL LAP

Verstappen is attempting the fastest lap here, goes fastest in sector one... Fair enough, really. Unless he bins it.

06:25 PM

Lap 49 of 50 - Alonso given a slight hurry up

"Currently Russell is 4.3s behind. It would be nice to have five seconds just in case but we think we're okay," he is told.

Russell is "pushing like a madman at the moment" he says.

06:23 PM

Lap 48 of 50 - Norris and Piastri duelling in the McLarens

It's for 16th place admittedly, but Norris was told to let Piastri through and he does...

Perez leads Verstappen by 6.5s and the Dutchman has seemingly given up hope of winning this race. But not the fastest lap point, apparently.

06:22 PM

Lap 47 of 50 - Russell told there could be another five second penalty for Alonso

The gap between Alonso and Russell for third is 4.4s. Not sure what that's about... he already served a five second penalty.

06:20 PM

Lap 46 of 50 - Verstappen asks what he fastest lap is

"We are not concerned about that at the moment, Max," comes the reply. "Yeah, but I am," is the Dutchman's response. Ha. I reckon he'll go for it on the final couple of laps. Save his battery charge.

Tsunoda has driven a good race to run in the points but loses that final points-paying position to Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

06:19 PM

Lap 45 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 5.5s

Six tenths of a second the Mexican extended his lead by last time. This looks like Perez has it, as it stands.

06:16 PM

Lap 44 of 50 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +4.6 ALO +21.8 RUS +26.5 HAM +29.7 SAI +34.4 LEC +36.7 OCO +46.9 GAS +49.6 TSU +56.2

06:15 PM

Lap 43 of 50 - Would this be Perez's finest victory?

Singapore last year was good but Verstappen wasn't really a factor in that. Verstappen did start down the grid here, as he did in Marina Bay, but was up to second by the half-way point and only five seconds behind. So maybe this would trump it.

Perez sounds a bit confused about the lap time target he is being told. He wonders if they are supposed to be pushing or not? He is told he can push.

06:14 PM

Lap 42 of 50 - Another miserable race for McLaren

They had an improved showing in qualifying with one of their cars, but they are currently last but one and last but two on the road...

I wonder if Verstappen is settling for second here with his issue? No, I doubt it. He sets the fastest final sector to reduce the gap to 4.2s.

06:12 PM

Lap 41 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 4.5s

The gap has been pretty stable, really, since Verstappen got into second. Perez has lost a second over the last 15 or 16 laps. So incremental losses.

06:10 PM

Lap 40 of 50 - Full order

Perez now complaining about a "long" brake pedal.

PER VER ALO RUS HAM SAI LEC OCO GAS TSU MAG HUL ZHO SAR DEV NOR PIA BOT

OUT: ALB, STR

06:09 PM

Lap 39 of 50 - Perez sets the fastest lap

But Verstappen brings the gap down to 4.6s, so nothing too worrying regarding his overall pace at the moment.

06:08 PM

Lap 38 of 50 - Verstappen has lost a bit of time to Perez

They both ran wide at turn one/two, though, so maybe it came through that.

Perez did put in a fast first sector. Verstappen can hear a weird noise at high speed and you can almost hear it (perhaps) in the team radio. Or something like it. He is told it's okay, but he is clearly worried.

06:06 PM

Lap 37 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 4.8s

"It sounds like the driveshaft sounds a bit rough," he says. Hmmmm.

06:05 PM

Lap 36 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 4.4s

Verstappen currently holds the fastest lap bonus point.

This race is far from done yet. It did feel like a formality that Verstappen would win when he charged through to second after the SC in no time... but Perez has done brilliantly here. He needs to continue that.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on March 19, 2023. - Getty Images/Giuseppe Cacace

06:03 PM

Lap 35 of 50 - Is Verstappen's charge starting?

He poste the fastest final sector and gets the gap down to 4.3s. Hulkenberg brushes the wall as he tries to defend from Sargeant at turn one.

06:02 PM

Lap 34 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 4.855s

Russell has pulled out nearly three seconds from Hamilton in fifth.

06:01 PM

Lap 33 of 50 - Verstappen sets the fastest final sector

Is he keeping his powder dry? Plenty of time left in this race.

The top 10 has a two-by-two look about it. Red Bull, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes, Mercedes, Ferrari, Ferrari, Alpine, Alpine and then AlphaTauri...

06:00 PM

Lap 32 of 50 - My prediction for Verstappen to be leading by now has not come to pass

The Red Bulls lapping roughly a second faster than their closest rivals per lap... ouch.

05:59 PM

Lap 31 of 50 - Nobody else in this race

...but the Red Bulls. Verstappen doing a fine job, but Perez is just about his match at the moment.

05:55 PM

Lap 30 of 50 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +5.3 ALO +11.9 RUS +14.2 HAM +15.6 SAI +18.9 LEC +20.3 OCO +23.9 GAS +26.1 TSU +29.0

05:54 PM

Lap 29 of 50 - Verstappen sets the fastest lap

But Perez was within a tenth of that and is driving very well.

05:53 PM

Lap 28 of 50 - Albon returns to the pit lane to retire

Verstappen is closing down the gap, bit by bit.

Russell has been told to let Hamilton pass, we believe, but isn't that keen. He's trying pretty hard to keep his team-mate behind him, though. Hamilton now out of DRS range.

05:51 PM

Lap 27 of 50 - Perez leads Verstappen by 5.3s

Albon continues round, which is strange for a man who claimed to have brake failure. He is now slowing and crawling around track. All a bit odd, especially as he was going at near full-speed after his "brake failure" comments.

Hamilton is now within DRS range of Russell. This could be interesting.

Perez is putting in some good laps here, keeping Verstappen at bay. Less than a tenth between them the last time around, in terms of lap time.

05:49 PM

Lap 26 of 50 - The order at half distance

PER VER ALO RUS HAM SAI LEC OCO GAS TSU MAG HUL ALB SAR ZHO DEV NOR PIA BOT

OUT: STR

Albon says he has brake failure. Not what you want on this track, or any...

05:47 PM

Lap 25 of 50 - Verstappen takes second from Alonso

Alonso does not fight it and that is fair enough. It's a Red Bull 1-2 and... well, we need another SC or a crash at the front to make this race anything like interesting when it comes to the win. Surely.

LAP 24/50



Verstappen breezes by Alonso for second ✌️



Only race-leader Perez is ahead of him now#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/xSCaXVE68n — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

05:46 PM

Lap 24 of 50 - Top 10 and gaps

PER ALO +5.1 VER +5.5 RUS +7.0 HAM +7.9 SAI +9.3 LEC +10.6 OCO +12.3 TSU +13.9 GAS +14.2

05:44 PM

Lap 23 of 50 - Verstappen can't get quite close enough this time

Oh, my mistake. DRS has not been enabled. It will be a sure thing the next time around, I reckon...

Alonso says he likes the tyres. Perez leads him by 3.8s. Russell is a further 1.1s behind the Spaniard but has Verstappen right on his rear wing.

The Red Bull breezes through before the final turn and takes third.

"WHAT?! That looked like F1 against F2!" 😲



Verstappen has since moved up into 2nd! pic.twitter.com/t9MsrpEXzE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

He's only 5.6 behind leader Perez now and the only car between the two is Alonso.

05:43 PM

Lap 22 of 50 - Verstappen harrying Russell

Verstappen fails to get ahead of Russell and Hamilton fails to get ahead of Sainz... at turn one, anyway. Hamilton gets him on the run down to turn four. Nice move. Hamilton on the better tyres.

Verstappen much closer at the end of the lap, surely he'll get him with the aid of DRS now...

05:41 PM

Lap 21 of 50 - Race restarts!

The SC peels in and Perez pulls out a massive lead by turn one, getting the jump on Alonso who is challenged by Russell.

Right lap 21 here, I think Verstappen will be in the lead by lap 31. Russell his first target.

Perez leads Alonso by two seconds.

05:39 PM

Order under the SC

PER ALO RUS VER SAI HAM LEC TSU OCO GAS MAG ALB HUL DEV SAR PIA ZHO BOT NOR

OUT: STR

05:39 PM

Lap 20 of 50 - Has Hamilton benefitted here?

Everyone else has gone onto the hard compound tyres whilst Hamilton is the only driver in the top 14 who is on the medium tyres. That will be handy when they restart after the SC comes in, which will be very soon indeed.

Leclerc getting annoyed with his team about a message on the radio, delayed information, again...

05:34 PM

Lap 19 of 50 - SAFETY CAR OUT

Having looked at where Stroll's car is, I am not sure a SC is necessary. He's quite out of the way and it only needs to be moved about two metres to be entirely out of the way. Perez and Alonso choose to stop under the SC the second time around, Verstappen does, too...

How will this work out?

The upshot is that the field will be a lot more bunched up. And that Verstappen is now a nailed on favourite for this race. He has benefitted massively from this. He was previously about a pit stop behind the leader and now he will be a matter of seconds behind.

05:32 PM

Lap 18 of 50 - Leclerc gets ahead of Stroll... who then retires

That's worked out very well for Ferrari.

Yellow flags... it's Lance Stroll who has been told to stop the car at turn 13. Why?

Alonso goes past the start/finish line so cannot take advantage of a cheap pit stop if there is a SC. Which there might well be...

SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED (LAP 18/50)



Lance Stroll is told to stop on-track, and he parks up#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/aWmuzZMGfO — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

Yes, there is. This will work out well for Verstappen.

05:31 PM

Lap 17 of 50 - Full order

About a third of the way through.

PER ALO RUS VER LEC HAM OCO TSU SAI STR ALB DEV SAR GAS MAG ZHO HUL PIA BOT NOR

Pit stops coming thick and fast now, though.

05:30 PM

Lap 16 of 50 - Alonso (2nd) has gapped Russell (3rd) by 7.4s now

Decent. Verstappen almost within a second of Leclerc for fifth. Sainz does finally come into the pits. Sainz goes onto the hard tyres.

Sainz comes out behind Tsunoda, who has not pitted, but ahead of Lance Stroll, who has and who he was in a fight with.

Perez leads Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Ocon, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

05:27 PM

Lap 15 of 50 - Perez leads Alonso by 4.5s

The gap is growing but Alonso's fight is not with the Red Bull.

05:26 PM

Lap 14 of 50 - Sainz is told to come in

Okay, that seems like a two-stop strategy then? Well, he might go onto the hards... wonder if medium/soft/soft might work for some.

Verstappen then gets Ocon at turn one. Stroll also into the pits from fourth. Now it turns out that Sainz did not stop. Did they sell Aston Martin a dummy?

05:25 PM

Lap 13 of 50 - Leclerc now into sixth

He's only 4.1s behind team-mate Sainz, despite starting a good chunk of places behind him. He is on the softs, though, and you would expect the pace on them to drop off fairly soon, I guess.

Alonso says his tyres feel good and wants to keep going.

05:23 PM

Lap 12 of 50 - Verstappen gets Hamilton for ninth

DRS enabled, up the inside of turn one. Hamilton not really fighting that one...

Leclerc is the next man up the road for the No 1 car, but Leclerc has Ocon in his sights for sixth.

05:22 PM

Lap 11 of 50 - Fernando is told the hard tyre isn't great

Aston Martin looking at extending their strategy. Medium to soft, then?

Verstappen now 19.5s behind leader Perez. Alonso has dropped to 2.2s behind Perez so is probably managing his tyres now that he has got the five seconds to Russell behind.

05:21 PM

Lap 10 of 50 - Verstappen now up to ninth

He dispatches Gasly and then will set about Charles Leclerc who is barely a second ahead.

Fernando Alonso has gapped Russell by five seconds, so is a net second after his penalty is applied. Superb pace from the double world champion.

Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (R) drives past Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso during the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on March 19, 2023 - Getty Images/Giuseppe Cacace

05:19 PM

Watch: Why Alonso got a penalty

"You're too far left Fernando...too far left..." ⬅️



Here's why Alonso was hit with five-second penalty... pic.twitter.com/2ESDNNQKRL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

05:18 PM

Lap 9 of 50 - Hamilton loses seventh to Leclerc

Up the inside of turn one, the usual place. Easily done. Different tyre strategies and different strategies for those two.

05:17 PM

Lap 8 of 50 - Top 10 and gaps

PER ALO +0.8 RUS +4.8 STR +5.9 SAI +6.7 OCO +10.4 HAM +12.9 LEC +13.5 GAS +14.9 VER +16.1

Hamilton has been noted for weaving on the straights... he is under immense pressure from Leclerc now. He gets a driving standards warning, a black and white flag, for it.

05:16 PM

Lap 7 of 50 - Leclerc into P8

He gets Gasly at the start of the lap with a tidy move around the outside. The Mercedes of Hamilton ahead nearly got involved there...

Leclerc, remember, is on the soft tyre and Hamilton, the next man ahead, is on the hard tyre.

Alonso doing a very good job still of remaining on the rear wing of Perez.

05:15 PM

Lap 6 of 50 - Verstappen gets a bit of a wobble on

He keeps it together and out of the wall but loses a but of time.

Alonso keeping within a second of Perez, who has just set the fastest lap. A bit of a gap then back to Russell in third, with Stroll and Sainz in close company behind.

05:14 PM

Lap 5 of 50 - Verstappen up into 11th now

Guanyu Zhou is the next man with a target on his back. The gap from Perez to Verstappen is 12.6s.

05:12 PM

Lap 4 of 50 - Perez takes the lead!

Up the inside at turn one with DRS enabled... Alonso tries to fight it after Perez locks up but to no avail...

Sergio Perez retakes the lead on lap 4! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NI99UxzTAr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

Replays show that Alonso was a foot or two out of his pit box on the left-hand side so can have no real arguments. Piastri had a coming together with Gasly at turn three and lost his right end-plate on his front wing.

Perez leads Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and Ocon.

05:09 PM

Lap 3 of 50 - Top 10

ALO PER RUS STR SAI OCO HAM GAS LEC ZHO

Alonso has been told about his penalty. DRS has been enabled. Norris coming into the pits and changing his front wing. Another difficult start for the boys in orange: 19th and 20th on track now.

Verstappen up to 13th and Leclerc in ninth.

05:08 PM

Lap 2 of 50 - Alonso leads Perez

But not by much. Piastri comes into the pits to change his front wing after that incident, a replay of which we have yet to see.

Ahhh, it's a five-second time penalty to Alonso for an incorrect starting position...

Perez is within a second but DRS has not yet been activated.

If I were Aston Martin I am not sure I would tell Alonso until the lap or two before he comes into the pits.

05:06 PM

THE 2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

A lot of smoke coming from Lance Stroll's tyres...

They're away and Alonso is away the best of all of them! He gets the better start and gets his elbows out and keeps the lead, taking the inside line! Lovely stuff!

LIGHTS OUT IN JEDDAH!



Fernando Alonso LEADS! A dream start for the Spaniard! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dNGr0gEa3G — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

Russell keeps third and then Stroll makes it two Aston Martins in the top four with a move around the outside of turn 13 ahead of Sainz...

Oh no, Alonso has been noted for incorrect starting position. Esteban Ocon got a penalty last week for the same thing and it was a five-second penalty...

Piastri has damage, not sure where he picked that up from.

Alonso leads Perez, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and then Ocon.

05:04 PM

Half-way around

It's a long formation lap and Perez has strung the field out a bit, so he may be waiting in his grid slot for a while.

Will we see an aggressive start from Alonso, who has the inside line at the start?

05:02 PM

The formation lap is go

Everyone gets away cleanly from Perez at the front to Sargeant at the back.

04:58 PM

Starting tyre types

Everyone on fresh mediums apart from Hamilton in seventh (hards), Leclerc in 12th (softs), Norris in 19th (softs) and Sargeant in 20th (hards). The hard runners are probably hoping to go long and have a bigger safety car window where they can benefit from a cheap pit stop.

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

04:57 PM

The mood around F1 has been pretty downbeat for since Bahrain

And understandably so. Yet moments like Verstappen's driveshift failure yesterday (i.e. jeopardy, unpredictability) are what keeps people coming back and keeps the sport interesting. I am optimistic of a decent race, however it finishes.

04:54 PM

Just under five minutes to go until lights out

Predictions? Well, I think it'll be a Red Bull 1-2. Will go with 1st Perez, 2nd Verstappen, 3rd Alonso. Leclerc to finish fifth. Stroll fourth. Hamilton to have a bad race, perhaps.

04:48 PM

Verstappen, starting 15th, speaks to Sky Sports

We have a quick car but I still need to be careful. It's a long championship... so I need to try and score as many points as I can. I also know it's not entirely realistic to try and fight for the win but I will try and do what I can. I just need to be a bit careful.

04:46 PM

A bit of a strange qualifying session from Lewis Hamilton yesterday

He never really looked in it. Fernando Alonso is getting nearly everything from that Aston Martin, though.

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talks with Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He is third favourite for the race. Stranger things have happened...

04:44 PM

George Russell speaks to Martin Brundle

"It's always fun around here – a fast track. Going to be hard to fight with the Red Bulls," he says he is, however, hopeful of a fight with the Aston Martins and the Ferraris.

04:42 PM

Starting grid

How they line up for today's race:

2. ALO 1. PER

4. SAI 3. RUS

6. OCO 5. STR

8. PIA 7. HAM

10. HUL 9. GAS

12. LEC 11. ZHO

14. BOT 13. MAG

16. TSU 15. VER

18. DEV 17. ALB

20. SAR 19.NOR

04:37 PM

The head-to-head qualifying stats so far

It includes the overall score, the average gap expressed as a percentage and a driver's current run.

04:35 PM

Christian Horner speaks to Martin Brundle

Any nerves about the driveshaft after Verstappen's failure yesterday, he is asked.

You're always nervous with these cars, they are so on the edge. I think we understood the failure... I think we have a remedy for it. We checked Checo's and it's fine... but it's a long race. If he [Verstappen] got anywhere near the podium, that'd be one hell of a drive.

04:32 PM

Pirelli's strategy talk

📈 One-stop

📉 Two-stop



The #SaudiArabianGP is expected to be a one-stop race – but there are a few tyre combinations that could prove effective 🔴🟡⚪️#Fit4F1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/74q7aTAZNS — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 19, 2023

I think, given the likelihood of safety cars and VSC we will see a fair few two-stop strategies.

04:29 PM

The pit lane has opened

Just about 30 minutes until the race begins.

04:26 PM

It will also be interesting to see Leclerc's charge through the field

He starts in 12th after taking a 10-place grid penalty, so three places ahead of Verstappen. He failed to finish in the opening race of the year, so will be keen for some points. I am not sure at this point he holds any serious hopes of challenging for the championship.

Second placed qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Getty Images/ Mario Renzi

04:22 PM

How are the teams shaping up in qualifying form after two rounds?

A pretty good qualifying for Ferrari yesterday, though as I said earlier the gap would probably have been bigger had Verstappen been there.

04:16 PM

Current constructor standings

I think a Red Bull 1-2 in Jeddah is probably the most likely result, just about... so would expect them to extend their lead over Aston Martin today. Let's hope for something a bit more interesting today...

04:08 PM

Current driver standings

Perez has a good chance to move top, for what it's worth.

04:03 PM

The standout drivers of qualifying yesterday?

You always have to look at the gaps between team-mates as evidence so, on that basis: Alonso, Russell and Piastri. Piastri into Q3 in his second race and after a very difficult debut.

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Peter Fox/Getty Images

That's impressive and should fill him with confidence. Norris, meanwhile, ended his session after tagging the wall and will start on the back row. An uncharacteristic error.

03:56 PM

Qualifying times

Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1min 28.265secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:28.420 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.730 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.857 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.931 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.945 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:29.078 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.223 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.243 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:29.357 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.451 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.461 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.517 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.668 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:49.953 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.939 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.994 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.244 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:30.447 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:08.510

03:51 PM

Watch: The moment it all went wrong for Verstappen

"I have a problem" 😮



Not the radio message the Red Bull garage wanted to hear! 📻 pic.twitter.com/Mpt9Q52PK5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023

01:42 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. After romping home to victory in the opening round, Max Verstappen will have a more difficult task to take victory in the second race of the new season, after suffering a mechanical issue in qualifying.

Verstappen, who had led every session up to that point and was miles ahead in Q1, had a driveshaft failure in the second part of qualifying yesterday without a lap on the board. That means he will start 15th in today's race. In fairness, it is probably just as well as the dominance he was showing meant a repeat of his easy Bahrain win a fortnight ago looked very likely. As an example: the gap between Verstappen and second-placed Sergio Perez in Q1 was larger than the gap between Perez and 12th place Esteban Ocon...

In the final reckoning it was Perez who found the time in Q3 to take his second career pole position – his last came at this track a year ago, although he could not convert that to victory. Charles Leclerc put in a fairly encouraging lap for Ferrari, just a tenth and a half off Perez's time. The worry is that the gap might have been closer to a second had Verstappen made it into Q3. However, Leclerc takes a 10-place grid drop for an unscheduled power unit change so will start 12th.

Third placed qualifier Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Mario Renzi/Getty Images

Fernando Alonso's new lease of life continues, and the Spaniard was third for Aston Martin with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Alonso, though, will start on the front row alongside Perez after Leclerc's penalty is applied. It should make an interesting start, though the pace of the Red Bull even in the hands of Perez might be too much if he gets ahead at the start. In fact, it might be too much even if he doesn't stay ahead.

That said, Jeddah is a very quick street circuit and there is a high likelihood that there will be a Safety Car or even a red flag period. That throws some unpredictability into the equation. Very few drivers out there are ruling out a Verstappen win, and Russell cited his charge through the field in Spa last year as an example. You certainly cannot rule it out, though it should be at least be marginally harder than his win two weeks ago.

Anyway, the race begins at 5pm GMT and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the race.