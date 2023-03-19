F1 live: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – Latest updates from Jeddah as Verstappen starts 15th
05:12 PM
Lap 4 of 50 - Perez takes the lead!
Up the inside at turn one with DRS enabled... Alonso tries to fight it after Perez locks up but to no avail...
Replays show that Alonso was a foot or two out of his pit box on the left-hand side so can have no real arguments. Piastri had a coming together with Gasly at turn three and lost his right end-plate on his front wing.
Perez leads Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and Ocon.
05:09 PM
Lap 3 of 50 - Top 10
ALO
PER
RUS
STR
SAI
OCO
HAM
GAS
LEC
ZHO
Alonso has been told about his penalty. DRS has been enabled. Norris coming into the pits and changing his front wing. Another difficult start for the boys in orange: 19th and 20th on track now.
Verstappen up to 13th and Leclerc in ninth.
05:08 PM
Lap 2 of 50 - Alonso leads Perez
But not by much. Piastri comes into the pits to change his front wing after that incident, a replay of which we have yet to see.
Ahhh, it's a five-second time penalty to Alonso for an incorrect starting position...
Perez is within a second but DRS has not yet been activated.
If I were Aston Martin I am not sure I would tell Alonso until the lap or two before he comes into the pits.
05:06 PM
THE 2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!
A lot of smoke coming from Lance Stroll's tyres...
They're away and Alonso is away the best of all of them! He gets the better start and gets his elbows out and keeps the lead, taking the inside line! Lovely stuff!
LIGHTS OUT IN JEDDAH!
Fernando Alonso LEADS! A dream start for the Spaniard! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dNGr0gEa3G
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023
Russell keeps third and then Stroll makes it two Aston Martins in the top four with a move around the outside of turn 13 ahead of Sainz...
Oh no, Alonso has been noted for incorrect starting position. Esteban Ocon got a penalty last week for the same thing and it was a five-second penalty...
Piastri has damage, not sure where he picked that up from.
Alonso leads Perez, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and then Ocon.
05:04 PM
Half-way around
It's a long formation lap and Perez has strung the field out a bit, so he may be waiting in his grid slot for a while.
Will we see an aggressive start from Alonso, who has the inside line at the start?
05:02 PM
The formation lap is go
Everyone gets away cleanly from Perez at the front to Sargeant at the back.
04:58 PM
Starting tyre types
Everyone on fresh mediums apart from Hamilton in seventh (hards), Leclerc in 12th (softs), Norris in 19th (softs) and Sargeant in 20th (hards). The hard runners are probably hoping to go long and have a bigger safety car window where they can benefit from a cheap pit stop.
04:57 PM
The mood around F1 has been pretty downbeat for since Bahrain
And understandably so. Yet moments like Verstappen's driveshift failure yesterday (i.e. jeopardy, unpredictability) are what keeps people coming back and keeps the sport interesting. I am optimistic of a decent race, however it finishes.
04:54 PM
Just under five minutes to go until lights out
Predictions? Well, I think it'll be a Red Bull 1-2. Will go with 1st Perez, 2nd Verstappen, 3rd Alonso. Leclerc to finish fifth. Stroll fourth. Hamilton to have a bad race, perhaps.
04:48 PM
Verstappen, starting 15th, speaks to Sky Sports
We have a quick car but I still need to be careful. It's a long championship... so I need to try and score as many points as I can. I also know it's not entirely realistic to try and fight for the win but I will try and do what I can. I just need to be a bit careful.
04:46 PM
A bit of a strange qualifying session from Lewis Hamilton yesterday
He never really looked in it. Fernando Alonso is getting nearly everything from that Aston Martin, though.
He is third favourite for the race. Stranger things have happened...
04:44 PM
George Russell speaks to Martin Brundle
"It's always fun around here – a fast track. Going to be hard to fight with the Red Bulls," he says he is, however, hopeful of a fight with the Aston Martins and the Ferraris.
04:42 PM
Starting grid
How they line up for today's race:
2. ALO 1. PER
4. SAI 3. RUS
6. OCO 5. STR
8. PIA 7. HAM
10. HUL 9. GAS
12. LEC 11. ZHO
14. BOT 13. MAG
16. TSU 15. VER
18. DEV 17. ALB
20. SAR 19.NOR
04:37 PM
The head-to-head qualifying stats so far
It includes the overall score, the average gap expressed as a percentage and a driver's current run.
04:35 PM
Christian Horner speaks to Martin Brundle
Any nerves about the driveshaft after Verstappen's failure yesterday, he is asked.
You're always nervous with these cars, they are so on the edge. I think we understood the failure... I think we have a remedy for it. We checked Checo's and it's fine... but it's a long race. If he [Verstappen] got anywhere near the podium, that'd be one hell of a drive.
04:32 PM
Pirelli's strategy talk
📈 One-stop
📉 Two-stop
The #SaudiArabianGP is expected to be a one-stop race – but there are a few tyre combinations that could prove effective 🔴🟡⚪️#Fit4F1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/74q7aTAZNS
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 19, 2023
I think, given the likelihood of safety cars and VSC we will see a fair few two-stop strategies.
04:29 PM
The pit lane has opened
The pit lane opens...
Let's go! 🙌#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/B9qfV68ZpA
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023
Just about 30 minutes until the race begins.
04:26 PM
It will also be interesting to see Leclerc's charge through the field
He starts in 12th after taking a 10-place grid penalty, so three places ahead of Verstappen. He failed to finish in the opening race of the year, so will be keen for some points. I am not sure at this point he holds any serious hopes of challenging for the championship.
04:22 PM
How are the teams shaping up in qualifying form after two rounds?
A pretty good qualifying for Ferrari yesterday, though as I said earlier the gap would probably have been bigger had Verstappen been there.
04:16 PM
Current constructor standings
I think a Red Bull 1-2 in Jeddah is probably the most likely result, just about... so would expect them to extend their lead over Aston Martin today. Let's hope for something a bit more interesting today...
04:08 PM
Current driver standings
Perez has a good chance to move top, for what it's worth.
04:03 PM
The standout drivers of qualifying yesterday?
You always have to look at the gaps between team-mates as evidence so, on that basis: Alonso, Russell and Piastri. Piastri into Q3 in his second race and after a very difficult debut.
That's impressive and should fill him with confidence. Norris, meanwhile, ended his session after tagging the wall and will start on the back row. An uncharacteristic error.
03:56 PM
Qualifying times
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1min 28.265secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:28.420
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.730
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.857
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.931
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.945
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:29.078
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.223
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.243
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:29.357
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.451
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.461
Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.517
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.668
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:49.953
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.939
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.994
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.244
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:30.447
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:08.510
03:51 PM
Watch: The moment it all went wrong for Verstappen
"I have a problem" 😮
Not the radio message the Red Bull garage wanted to hear! 📻 pic.twitter.com/Mpt9Q52PK5
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023
01:42 PM
Good afternoon F1 fans
Welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. After romping home to victory in the opening round, Max Verstappen will have a more difficult task to take victory in the second race of the new season, after suffering a mechanical issue in qualifying.
Verstappen, who had led every session up to that point and was miles ahead in Q1, had a driveshaft failure in the second part of qualifying yesterday without a lap on the board. That means he will start 15th in today's race. In fairness, it is probably just as well as the dominance he was showing meant a repeat of his easy Bahrain win a fortnight ago looked very likely. As an example: the gap between Verstappen and second-placed Sergio Perez in Q1 was larger than the gap between Perez and 12th place Esteban Ocon...
In the final reckoning it was Perez who found the time in Q3 to take his second career pole position – his last came at this track a year ago, although he could not convert that to victory. Charles Leclerc put in a fairly encouraging lap for Ferrari, just a tenth and a half off Perez's time. The worry is that the gap might have been closer to a second had Verstappen made it into Q3. However, Leclerc takes a 10-place grid drop for an unscheduled power unit change so will start 12th.
Fernando Alonso's new lease of life continues, and the Spaniard was third for Aston Martin with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Alonso, though, will start on the front row alongside Perez after Leclerc's penalty is applied. It should make an interesting start, though the pace of the Red Bull even in the hands of Perez might be too much if he gets ahead at the start. In fact, it might be too much even if he doesn't stay ahead.
That said, Jeddah is a very quick street circuit and there is a high likelihood that there will be a Safety Car or even a red flag period. That throws some unpredictability into the equation. Very few drivers out there are ruling out a Verstappen win, and Russell cited his charge through the field in Spa last year as an example. You certainly cannot rule it out, though it should be at least be marginally harder than his win two weeks ago.
Anyway, the race begins at 5pm GMT and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the race.