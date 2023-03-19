F1 live: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – Latest updates from Jeddah as Verstappen starts 15th

Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

05:12 PM

Lap 4 of 50 - Perez takes the lead!

Up the inside at turn one with DRS enabled... Alonso tries to fight it after Perez locks up but to no avail...

Replays show that Alonso was a foot or two out of his pit box on the left-hand side so can have no real arguments. Piastri had a coming together with Gasly at turn three and lost his right end-plate on his front wing.

Perez leads Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and Ocon.

05:09 PM

Lap 3 of 50 - Top 10

ALO PER RUS STR SAI OCO HAM GAS LEC ZHO

Alonso has been told about his penalty. DRS has been enabled. Norris coming into the pits and changing his front wing. Another difficult start for the boys in orange: 19th and 20th on track now.

Verstappen up to 13th and Leclerc in ninth.

05:08 PM

Lap 2 of 50 - Alonso leads Perez

But not by much. Piastri comes into the pits to change his front wing after that incident, a replay of which we have yet to see.

Ahhh, it's a five-second time penalty to Alonso for an incorrect starting position...

Perez is within a second but DRS has not yet been activated.

If I were Aston Martin I am not sure I would tell Alonso until the lap or two before he comes into the pits.

05:06 PM

THE 2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

A lot of smoke coming from Lance Stroll's tyres...

They're away and Alonso is away the best of all of them! He gets the better start and gets his elbows out and keeps the lead, taking the inside line! Lovely stuff!

LIGHTS OUT IN JEDDAH!



Fernando Alonso LEADS! A dream start for the Spaniard! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dNGr0gEa3G — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

Russell keeps third and then Stroll makes it two Aston Martins in the top four with a move around the outside of turn 13 ahead of Sainz...

Oh no, Alonso has been noted for incorrect starting position. Esteban Ocon got a penalty last week for the same thing and it was a five-second penalty...

Piastri has damage, not sure where he picked that up from.

Alonso leads Perez, Russell, Stroll, Sainz and then Ocon.

05:04 PM

Half-way around

It's a long formation lap and Perez has strung the field out a bit, so he may be waiting in his grid slot for a while.

Will we see an aggressive start from Alonso, who has the inside line at the start?

05:02 PM

The formation lap is go

Everyone gets away cleanly from Perez at the front to Sargeant at the back.

04:58 PM

Starting tyre types

Everyone on fresh mediums apart from Hamilton in seventh (hards), Leclerc in 12th (softs), Norris in 19th (softs) and Sargeant in 20th (hards). The hard runners are probably hoping to go long and have a bigger safety car window where they can benefit from a cheap pit stop.

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

04:57 PM

The mood around F1 has been pretty downbeat for since Bahrain

And understandably so. Yet moments like Verstappen's driveshift failure yesterday (i.e. jeopardy, unpredictability) are what keeps people coming back and keeps the sport interesting. I am optimistic of a decent race, however it finishes.

04:54 PM

Just under five minutes to go until lights out

Predictions? Well, I think it'll be a Red Bull 1-2. Will go with 1st Perez, 2nd Verstappen, 3rd Alonso. Leclerc to finish fifth. Stroll fourth. Hamilton to have a bad race, perhaps.

04:48 PM

Verstappen, starting 15th, speaks to Sky Sports

We have a quick car but I still need to be careful. It's a long championship... so I need to try and score as many points as I can. I also know it's not entirely realistic to try and fight for the win but I will try and do what I can. I just need to be a bit careful.

04:46 PM

A bit of a strange qualifying session from Lewis Hamilton yesterday

He never really looked in it. Fernando Alonso is getting nearly everything from that Aston Martin, though.

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talks with Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He is third favourite for the race. Stranger things have happened...

04:44 PM

George Russell speaks to Martin Brundle

"It's always fun around here – a fast track. Going to be hard to fight with the Red Bulls," he says he is, however, hopeful of a fight with the Aston Martins and the Ferraris.

04:42 PM

Starting grid

How they line up for today's race:

2. ALO 1. PER

4. SAI 3. RUS

6. OCO 5. STR

8. PIA 7. HAM

10. HUL 9. GAS

12. LEC 11. ZHO

14. BOT 13. MAG

16. TSU 15. VER

18. DEV 17. ALB

20. SAR 19.NOR

04:37 PM

The head-to-head qualifying stats so far

It includes the overall score, the average gap expressed as a percentage and a driver's current run.

04:35 PM

Christian Horner speaks to Martin Brundle

Any nerves about the driveshaft after Verstappen's failure yesterday, he is asked.

You're always nervous with these cars, they are so on the edge. I think we understood the failure... I think we have a remedy for it. We checked Checo's and it's fine... but it's a long race. If he [Verstappen] got anywhere near the podium, that'd be one hell of a drive.

04:32 PM

Pirelli's strategy talk

📈 One-stop

📉 Two-stop



The #SaudiArabianGP is expected to be a one-stop race – but there are a few tyre combinations that could prove effective 🔴🟡⚪️#Fit4F1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/74q7aTAZNS — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 19, 2023

I think, given the likelihood of safety cars and VSC we will see a fair few two-stop strategies.

04:29 PM

The pit lane has opened

Just about 30 minutes until the race begins.

04:26 PM

It will also be interesting to see Leclerc's charge through the field

He starts in 12th after taking a 10-place grid penalty, so three places ahead of Verstappen. He failed to finish in the opening race of the year, so will be keen for some points. I am not sure at this point he holds any serious hopes of challenging for the championship.

Second placed qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Getty Images/ Mario Renzi

04:22 PM

How are the teams shaping up in qualifying form after two rounds?

A pretty good qualifying for Ferrari yesterday, though as I said earlier the gap would probably have been bigger had Verstappen been there.

04:16 PM

Current constructor standings

I think a Red Bull 1-2 in Jeddah is probably the most likely result, just about... so would expect them to extend their lead over Aston Martin today. Let's hope for something a bit more interesting today...

04:08 PM

Current driver standings

Perez has a good chance to move top, for what it's worth.

04:03 PM

The standout drivers of qualifying yesterday?

You always have to look at the gaps between team-mates as evidence so, on that basis: Alonso, Russell and Piastri. Piastri into Q3 in his second race and after a very difficult debut.

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Peter Fox/Getty Images

That's impressive and should fill him with confidence. Norris, meanwhile, ended his session after tagging the wall and will start on the back row. An uncharacteristic error.

03:56 PM

Qualifying times

Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1min 28.265secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:28.420 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.730 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.857 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.931 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.945 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:29.078 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.223 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.243 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:29.357 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.451 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.461 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.517 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.668 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:49.953 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.939 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.994 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.244 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:30.447 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:08.510

03:51 PM

Watch: The moment it all went wrong for Verstappen

"I have a problem" 😮



Not the radio message the Red Bull garage wanted to hear! 📻 pic.twitter.com/Mpt9Q52PK5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023

01:42 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. After romping home to victory in the opening round, Max Verstappen will have a more difficult task to take victory in the second race of the new season, after suffering a mechanical issue in qualifying.

Verstappen, who had led every session up to that point and was miles ahead in Q1, had a driveshaft failure in the second part of qualifying yesterday without a lap on the board. That means he will start 15th in today's race. In fairness, it is probably just as well as the dominance he was showing meant a repeat of his easy Bahrain win a fortnight ago looked very likely. As an example: the gap between Verstappen and second-placed Sergio Perez in Q1 was larger than the gap between Perez and 12th place Esteban Ocon...

In the final reckoning it was Perez who found the time in Q3 to take his second career pole position – his last came at this track a year ago, although he could not convert that to victory. Charles Leclerc put in a fairly encouraging lap for Ferrari, just a tenth and a half off Perez's time. The worry is that the gap might have been closer to a second had Verstappen made it into Q3. However, Leclerc takes a 10-place grid drop for an unscheduled power unit change so will start 12th.

Third placed qualifier Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Mario Renzi/Getty Images

Fernando Alonso's new lease of life continues, and the Spaniard was third for Aston Martin with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Alonso, though, will start on the front row alongside Perez after Leclerc's penalty is applied. It should make an interesting start, though the pace of the Red Bull even in the hands of Perez might be too much if he gets ahead at the start. In fact, it might be too much even if he doesn't stay ahead.

That said, Jeddah is a very quick street circuit and there is a high likelihood that there will be a Safety Car or even a red flag period. That throws some unpredictability into the equation. Very few drivers out there are ruling out a Verstappen win, and Russell cited his charge through the field in Spa last year as an example. You certainly cannot rule it out, though it should be at least be marginally harder than his win two weeks ago.

Anyway, the race begins at 5pm GMT and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the race.