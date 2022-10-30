F1 LIVE! Mexico City Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news and TV as Max Verstappen targets record win

Marc Mayo
·12 min read
F1 LIVE!

Mercedes are out to crash Red Bull’s Mexican party today as they line up behind Max Verstappen for the Mexico City Grand Prix. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are yet to win a race this year, a run they will be desperate to end after coming close to usurping the Dutchman in qualifying.

Sergio Perez is the home fans’ favourite and he lines up fourth for the long, long run down to Turn 1 with today’s 71-lap race always offering plenty in the way of early drama. A short circuit, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez rarely rewards the pole-sitter - but Verstappen is chasing a record 14th win in a single season.

The Formula One championships may have already been handed out but last week’s race in Austin showed there is still plenty of entertainment to be found in the 2022 campaign. Sky Sports will broadcast tonight’s grand prix with Standard Sport’s live blog below your place for up-to-the-minute action!

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix updates

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • LIGHTS OUT! Verstappen leads Hamilton

  • BOX, BOX! Slow stop for Perez

20:41 , Marc Mayo

Perez gets Leclerc for fifth and Mexico City goes wild.

Ahead, Verstappen on clean tyres will start to eat into a 19-second deficit to Hamilton, who may well be going for a one-stopper.

Russell is 5.5 in front, running second.

Lap 26/71

20:39 , Marc Mayo

In comes Verstappen!

A much cleaner, 2.5-second stop and Sainz is propelling his Ferrari down the main straight as Verstappen leaves the pits...

He comes out third and ahead of Sainz. Clean air for the Dutchman.

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton says he’s happy with his tyres as we await Red Bull’s decision with Verstappen, who is 1.6 seconds ahead. That gap has barely shifted in the past 35 minutes.

“My front-left is dead,” says the race leader.

Perez pits!

20:35 , Marc Mayo

In comes the Mexican on lap 24 and it’s a problem on the left-rear! A five-second stop.

He comes out sixth.

20:33 , Marc Mayo

“Tyres starting to struggle in low speed,” says Verstappen. Expect a Red Bull pit-stop imminently.

Lap 21/71

20:32 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes tell Russell he may have to “go long” with a “clear and substantial” loss of pace from Verstappen out in front.

That prompts a pick-up in pace from both the Brit and Hamilton.

20:29 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc, running sixth, urges ‘Plan C’ over team radio but is told that will only drop him into the midfield rabble.

He’s four seconds off Sainz, who is almost ten seconds back from Russell. Not Ferrari’s weekend.

Lap 18/71

20:27 , Marc Mayo

No surprises as Gasly gets slapped with a five-second time penalty. He’s running 15th, four seconds clear of Stroll, and he’ll serve that at his first pit stop.

20:25 , Marc Mayo

There is Verstappen with the fastest lap of the race as his pit window opens.

The world champion complains over team radio of bouncing issues.

Lap 15/71

20:22 , Marc Mayo

Red Bull ask Verstappen to break the tow on Hamilton - aka, “go quicker”.

That Mercedes is sticking stubbornly to the back of his rival, just 1.5 seconds behind.

A personal best is Verstappen’s response.

20:21 , Marc Mayo

Stroll claims he has “no ******* grip” over team radio as he holds off Gasly for 15th, having started at the back with a grid penalty and fought well up the pack off the line.

Into the Turn 4 chicane, Gasly locks up and sends both cars off the track - but carries on with the overtake! Surely he’ll have to give that back, or suffer a penalty.

Lap 10/71

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Around lap 16 onwards we should see Verstappen pit with the Red Bull on used tyres from the start.

Likewise for Perez, Sainz and Leclerc. They will probably pit twice for new Mediums across the evening.

Mercedes could do a one-stopper, if they fancy it.

20:14 , Marc Mayo

DRS not yet proving too powerful, a few trains forming in the midfield as Zhou holds off Ricciardo for 12th.

Lap 6/71

20:11 , Marc Mayo

A new fastest lap for Hamilton.

Here’s that Turn 1 chaos from the first lap:

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

20:09 , Marc Mayo

Good news for Hamilton, he has put 1.2 seconds on Perez with DRS open despite being on those Medium tyres and also lacking DRS on Verstappen, who is 1.3 seconds up the road.

Bottas is fighting Alonso for seventh with the top six all separated by just over a second.

Lap 2/71

20:06 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen already has a second’s lead on Hamilton, who is on a slower tyre but has Perez on his tail.

Leclerc has jumped Bottas, Alonso too to knock the Finn back to eighth. Poor start for McLaren, Norris and Ricciardo dropping back two places each.

LIGHTS OUT!

20:04 , Marc Mayo

A big slipstream but Verstappen holds on into Turn 1!

Hamilton beats Russell into the chicance and Perez forces his way through too!

Tyre choices

20:01 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen on the Soft, quicker but less durable, tyre ahead of Mediums for Russell and Hamilton.

Perez, Sainz and Leclerc also on the Softs with a lot of split strategies - Bottas in sixth going Medium.

Formation lap

20:00 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen and Russell lead the pack around the track ahead of lights out.

Tyre strategy

19:55 , Marc Mayo

A two-stopper should prove quickest today, particularly with slow cars set to be gobbled up by DRS on the long start/finish straight.

Toto Wolff on the grid

19:51 , Marc Mayo

“I think a good tow, if the Red Bull is faster on the straight but we can catch the tow we could be in the lead, and that’s the best chance for the win. We’ve put the biggest cooling solution on the car, whether it’ll be enough...”

Late problems at Haas

19:48 , Marc Mayo

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas experienced some issues coming to the grid, as they struggled with a wheel gun problem.

Sky F1 reporting the matter has been sorted and he’ll start 19th as planned.

Sergio Perez hoping for improved day

19:44 , Marc Mayo

Coming fourth in qualifying was not on the agenda of Mexico’s Sergio Perez - something he blamed on an electrical issue.

“It was a mess, a total mess," he said yesterday.

“We had an electrical issue from the beginning but, if I look back at my quali, I was nearly knocked out in Q1, nearly in Q2, I had no reference to progress, I had no lap times.

“Sometimes I could not figure out where I was with my brake balance either. So it was a total mess, but in the end I think P4 is not the worst bit, but I think certainly we could have been quite a lot higher than we are.”

20-minute warning!

19:40 , Marc Mayo

A no-doubt hearty Mexican national anthem coming up with the final preparations taking place on the grid.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Issues for Lando Norris

19:34 , Marc Mayo

The McLaren drivers speaks of “warped” brakes on the grid, radio-ing in concerns as he left the pits. Not something the team can fix in the next 20 minutes, however...

30-minute warning!

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc is back in seventh on the grid for his landmark race in the Ferrari.

Alonso calms Hamilton claim

19:25 , Marc Mayo

Fernando Alonso has moved to quash talk of a feud between himself and Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit posted a cryptic tweet after his forme teammate had suggested his seven world titles were worth less while “only fighting his teammate”.

Alonso tweeted: “Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

“Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them.”

Pit lane open!

19:20 , Marc Mayo

It’s time for the drivers to take to the track for the first time today...

What can McLaren do today?

19:18 , Marc Mayo

Right in the thick of a battle with Alpine for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, Lando Norris starts eighth with Daniel Ricciardo 11th on today’s grid.

In between them, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon...

Toto Wolff outlines Mercedes plan

19:13 , Marc Mayo

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will hope to pick up a big tow down into Turn 1, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff discussing their propsects off the line.

He said: “Having Max with his top-speed advantage behind us would have been a problem.

“Starting second and third can be advantageous and I hope we can stick our nose, or both noses, into Turn 1 and then disappear into the distance.

“But definitely that’s going to be difficult.”

A classic car parade for the drivers

19:09 , Marc Mayo

Some proper Mexican style, that.

Verstappen teases Hamilton

19:03 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton cannot bear to utter Max Verstappen’s name, the Red Bull driver has claimed.

“People have told me that he doesn’t use my name,” he told the Mail.

“I was always taught that you have to respect what people have achieved in sport. I have no problem with what Lewis has achieved. He is one of the best ever.

“I know it is not only the car he has been driving. That helps. We all know that, but you still have to beat your team-mate and Lewis has done that consistently. I think you have to acknowledge the person has done an amazing job as well.”

No guessing who the most popular man in Mexico is right now...

18:58 , Marc Mayo

Sergio Perez starts fourth on the grid - lights out in just over an hour’s time!

Lewis Hamilton set to stick around

18:53 , Marc Mayo

Confirmation from Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race weekend that he is eager to hold off on retirement and enter new contract talks with Mercedes represents a huge boost for Formula One.

Some had assumed the 37-year-old would simply walk away from the sport once his imperious streak with Mercedes dried up, as it has done this season.

Instead, Hamilton has defied his critics to front up during his team’s woes and will stick around past his 40th birthday if he signs up through to 2025.

Read the full story!

Red Bull unhappy with Sky Sports

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen's Red Bull team will refuse to speak to Sky Sports indefinitely, starting at Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, the PA news agency understands.

Verstappen refused to address the broadcaster when he put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday's race after he was made aware of Sky Sports' pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz saying Lewis Hamilton was last year "robbed" of an eighth world championship.

But PA understands the entire team - including Christian Horner - will now subject Sky to a boycott after growing increasingly frustrated with its coverage.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Weather forecast

18:43 , Marc Mayo

Rain is set to arrive at the track in a few hours’ time, meaning we should get a dry race today.

Temperatures could hit 25°C with a light wing across the track.

Starting grid

18:40 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.

A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.

Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton, 0.309secs further back.

How to watch

18:33 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 6.30pm on F1 before the race begins at 8pm BST.

Free highlights will be available to watch on Channel 4 at 1.05am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the race action live online via the SkyGo app.

Hello and welcome!

16:04 , Marc Mayo

Tonight’s Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 8pm with Max Verstappen on pole as he targets the most wins by one driver in a single season.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton complete the top three on the grid at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Mercedes still yet to win a race in 2022.

Local favourite Sergio Perez lines up fourth. Keep it with Standard Sport’s live blog for all the build-up, race action and reaction!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

