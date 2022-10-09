F1 LIVE! Japanese Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news, TV as Sainz crash brings out red flag in wet

F1 LIVE!

The Japanese Grand Prix is underway with Max Verstappen looking to clinch his second Formula One world championship today. But a wet race could throw a portion of unpredictability into proceedings with the rain falling over the track as lights out approaches.

There are a series of permutations will decide whether the Red Bull driver finishes the job today but a victory with a fastest lap will guarantee a successful defence of his title. Verstappen starts on pole position at Suzuka ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, followed by Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton starts sixth with George Russell back in eighth.

A qualifying near-miss between Verstappen and Norris had threatened a penalty for the pole-sitter yet he escaped with just a reprimand. Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK. Keep on top of all the action from Japan with Standard Sport’s live blog below!

LIGHTS OUT! Verstappen leads with fine start

RED FLAG! Sainz crashes on first lap

Restart suspended!

06:48 , Marc Mayo

Oh no, more delays...

Any new restart time will require a minimum of ten minutes’ notice. Not too bad if you woke up late and feared you had missed all the action, mind.

Five-minute warning!

06:44 , Marc Mayo

The drivers make their way back into their cars ahead of the restart.

Back to the car 👊#JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/Jf1I4pkNNt — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 9, 2022

06:41 , Marc Mayo

Multiple laps behind the safety car are planned to shift the water on the track. Full Wet tyres will be required.

Also, some light to shed on Gasly’s anger after Sainz’s crash. A recovery vehicle had entered the track to collect the Ferrari before every car had passed - something that is simply not meant to happen.

Pierre Gasly was furious after he passed a recovery tractor that was on the racing line in terrible visibility 🤬 pic.twitter.com/ObGzakycvE — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 9, 2022

Restart confirmed!

06:35 , Marc Mayo

The race will resume in 15 minutes and we will have a rolling start.

We’ll bring you the restart time when we have it

06:34 , Marc Mayo

Just to be clear, it is the heavier rain forcing the red flag - not the Sainz crash, although the barrier did need a bit of a touch-up after that incident.

A proper downpour continues to hit Suzuka.

The safety car has been out for a look at the conditions but is currently sat in the pits along with the remaining 18 drivers.

(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the garage

06:30 , Marc Mayo

Fernando doing Fernando things...

How Vettel’s final Suzuka race almost ended

06:25 , Marc Mayo

Perhaps a racing incident in the wet here, Vettel coming across Alonso who was simply holding his racing line into the first turn.

Not the start Sebastian Vettel would have wanted 😞 pic.twitter.com/EZDosBokYd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 9, 2022

Still under a red flag

06:20 , Marc Mayo

Most of the drivers are settled in their garage with no restart time as yet.

We still have a red flag here at Suzuka



Here's how things stood as the drivers returned to the pit lane 👀#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/xENkA7EtJM — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

06:15 , Marc Mayo

Gasly not happy with an advertising board landing on his car.

The Frenchman clearly irked in the garage after he collected it from Sainz’s crash.

“What the hell is that?! Oh my god, I got something stuck I can’t see in front of me,” he called out over team radio.

Gasly has got a new front wing 👀 pic.twitter.com/OMFfqfWpTI — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 9, 2022

06:12 , Marc Mayo

Some big movers and shakers at the start as the cars return to the pits amid heavier rain.

Stroll is up seven places to 11th, Schumacher up five to 10th and Tsunoda in his home race up four to ninth.

Dropping down are Norris, three to 13th, and of course Vettel whose spin sent him to 16th.

Red flag!

06:08 , Marc Mayo

A bump from behind sent Vettel into the gravel at the start - “really bad” he tells team radio.

The replays show Sainz losing his rears on running water as he left the Hairpin.

Albon is also out, he had a mechanical failure out of the Hairpin while Latifi and Zhou scrapped, the Alfa Romeo spun around but carrying on.

Red flag is out!

Sainz in the wall!

06:05 , Marc Mayo

Disaster for Vettel who spins at Turn 1 - but Sainz is in the barrier at Turn 15!

Safety car.

Carlos Sainz is OUT on the opening lap! 😮 pic.twitter.com/XXt0ZiuKho — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 9, 2022

LIGHTS OUT!

06:04 , Marc Mayo

The rain falls as Alonso gets a great start and Leclerc darts into the lead... but Verstappen fights back brilliantly to hold the lead!

Formation lap!

06:00 , Marc Mayo

Intermediates are the order of the day with the rain perhaps just intensifying ahead of the start.

Plenty of spray off the back of each car as they make their way through the S Curves.

Rise and shine!

05:57 , Marc Mayo

Just joining us? Well, you’ve timed it perfectly.

We are only minutes away from the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka with 53 laps coming up.

And the rain is falling on the circuit, persistent drizzle making for an unpredictable 90 minutes ahead of us.

Safety car driver Bert Mylander on a possible rolling start

05:52 , Marc Mayo

“At the moment it seems to still be okay from my side, we have another 10 minutes to go. It’s still Inters but it can change quickly to Wets.”

Tyre strategy

05:48 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes don’t have the numbers of Intermediate tyres available to them as the rest of the grid with full Wets not required just yet.

Rain falling hard now at Suzuka, so this might be useful information: intermediates and wets available for the #JapaneseGP #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/HfTMsme3L9 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) October 9, 2022

Time for the national anthem

05:44 , Marc Mayo

Just 15 minutes until the race gets underway.

This was the scene after the pit lane opened... It’s wet!

(Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on the weather situation

05:43 , Marc Mayo

“In these conditions, anything can happen. Let’s see. It’s pretty consistently miserable, it’s due to get harder in the second half of the race so you’ve got to be on your toes. I don’t see any reason in these conditions why we can’t get the race up and running.”

Title permutations

05:41 , Marc Mayo

There are a series of ways Max Verstappen can win the title today...

If Max Verstappen wins with fastest lap bonus point - He will clinch the title, irrespective of the results from Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

If Max Verstappen wins without fastest lap - He will be champion if Leclerc finishes third or lower for Ferrari. Red Bull team-mate Perez’s result would not matter in this instance.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Ricciardo misses out

05:36 , Marc Mayo

What the movements mean is Daniel Ricciardo will miss out on an F1 seat in 2023 - with only a Haas and a Williams drive still up for grabs.

He told reporters: “To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of. I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre, so I would say I was prepared for that and no surprise.

“We were trying to navigate our way round that and figure out what was next, but I think the reality now is I won’t be on the grid in ’23.

“I think it’s now just trying to set-up for ’24. I think there could be some better opportunities then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set.”

De Vries makes surprise AlphaTauri switch

05:30 , Marc Mayo

Replacing Gasly at AlphaTauri will be Nyck de Vries, previously tipped to join Williams.

Max Verstappen has revealed he told the rookie to call Red Bull boss Helmut Marko after he finished ninth in a debut F1 outing at Monza earlier this season, as he replaced the unwell Alex Albon.

“We had a dinner the day after Monza, and I told him, just give [Marko] a call, you never know what happens,” Verstappen said.

“It was also the right time to call him. Helmut is probably still excited on a Monday from the race on a Sunday. It worked out well, and I'm very happy for him.”

Gasly signs for Alpine

05:25 , Marc Mayo

Pierre Gasly is off to drive for Alpine next year in a move announced ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It was a clear call and definitely very attractive,” Gasly stated.

“It felt the right time for me to take my own start and take my career on my own and start this incredible story with Alpine.”

After a poor qualifying and Q1 exit only put him 17th on the grid, the Frenchman will start from the pit lane today after changing his rear wing to better suit the conditions.

BWT Alpine F1 Team: Liked by @PierreGasly 💙 pic.twitter.com/8DgNUpGJAE — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 8, 2022

Pit lane open!

05:20 , Marc Mayo

The race is almost upon us as the cars bolt on Intermediate tyres to prepare for their run to the grid.

Will FP1 prove a prophecy for the race?

05:17 , Marc Mayo

Much of the dry weather practice runs can be discarded for the race as the rain falls, but FP1 on Friday was a wet session.

Fernando Alonso starred ahead of the Ferraris while Mercedes struggled - something to keep in mind...

🏁 END OF FP1 🏁



Fernando tops our first session at Suzuka! 👊



TOP 10

Alonso

Sainz

Leclerc

Ocon

Magnussen

Verstappen

Schumacher

Norris

Bottas

Perez pic.twitter.com/34hlG41yIZ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2022

Wet race would suit Hamilton

05:12 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has admitted his chances of pushing for a podium today are dependent on the weather.

“It depends on the conditions that we have,” Hamilton said yesterday.

“If it rains, I think we didn't look too bad yesterday in the wet conditions. I think either way we should be a little bit closer than we were today, and I'm just hoping for a better race result than we had last week.”

Well Lewis, you might be in luck…

Weather update

05:06 , Marc Mayo

The umbrellas are out at Suzuka!

Steady drizzle is falling on the circuit so hopefully not enough to trouble the start time, after last week’s race in Singapore was delayed.

Talk in the paddock is of a potential rolling start in case the rain lands unevenly on the downhill start/finish straight.

This is admin, weather expert, and there’s a 30 percent chance that it’s already raining. pic.twitter.com/CLQfJN59ND — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 9, 2022

Norris partly at fault for Saturday reprimand, says Verstappen

05:01 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen believes his near-miss with Lando Norris in qualifying could have been avoided had the McLaren driver had more “respect” for him.

A reprimand was handed out to the Dutchman after he oversteered out of 130R and almost collected Norris’ car as he accelerated past him.

“We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane, but I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that's why he had to drive around me,” said Verstappen.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don't think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

A closer look at Max and Lando's close call during qualifying! 🔎 pic.twitter.com/e9YWMlP6IU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 8, 2022

Leclerc wary of Red Bull step-up

04:56 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc fears Red Bull will stroll clear of Ferrari if they improve on their already-quick qualifying pace for the race.

“Red Bull normally do a step from the Saturday to the Sunday,” he said.

“If they do so tomorrow then it might be tricky for us. If they don't then it will definitely be close.”

A fond farewell from Vettel

04:51 , Marc Mayo

Sebastian Vettel bows out of F1 this winter with Suzuka labelled his favourite track of the entire calendar - and he put on a great display in his final Japanese qualifying by putting his Aston Martin ninth on the grid.

Mercedes pace worries Russell

04:46 , Marc Mayo

George Russell expects a “struggle” in today’s race with Ferrari and Red Bull both quicker than Mercedes in different parts of the track.

“I’d love for it to be as competitive as it was last weekend, but I think it’s going to be a little bit more of a struggle,” said Russell after qualifying. “I think Ferrari have been very fast in the medium, high-speed corners this year.

“The Red Bulls have been really slippery down the straights, which obviously, with only the one DRS zone here, they’ll probably be in a good place as well.

“So it’s not going to be straightforward, but I think we always show quite good pace on a Sunday. So there’s no reason why we can’t be in the fight.”

Drivers parade live

04:41 , Marc Mayo

Check in on the scene at Suzuka after the drivers parade.

Lights out in under 90 minutes!

Not long until lights out at Suzuka 🇯🇵



Join us LIVE with the drivers ahead of today’s race! #F1 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/DgoAImNWgN — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

Qualifying recap

04:36 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen is on course to wrap up a second successive F1 title after claiming pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The runaway championship leader edged up Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.010 seconds in qualifying at the Suzuka circuit on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz also only 0.057 seconds off the pace in his Ferrari in third.

“It was incredible to drive here again, of course very happy to be on pole but just super happy to be back here,” said Verstappen after taking the 18th pole of his career and fifth this season.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Hamilton praised for Mercedes team talk

04:29 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for a key team talk to the Mercedes factory crew amid their tough season.

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott said: “He’s here late in the evenings working with us, trying to get the most from the car, and I think that’s just an encouragement to everyone else in the team to see the input he’s putting in.

“Lewis also spoke to the factory probably nearly two weeks ago and stood up and spoke to them and he was brilliant. I guess what you expect from a character like Lewis – properly leading, properly bringing energy to the team.

“I think that’s what we need going into a difficult winter.”

Weather forecast

04:25 , Marc Mayo

Get ready for a wet one...

There is a very high likelihood of rain today with conditions currently try in Suzuka but a front is coming in with low wind speeds unlikely to pass it along quickly.

Temperatures sit around 17°C.

#F1 #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 11:52 LOCAL TIME - A large area of rain is already seen to the southwest of Suzuka as it advances towards the circuit. Indicative that the rain will be steady once it starts. Nowcasting service from JMA now predicts that the rain will start at around 12:15 pic.twitter.com/2WKkEuEcic — Rodolfo Alves (@Rodolfoar07) October 9, 2022

Starting grid

04:18 , Marc Mayo

How they line up at Suzuka today.

THE GRID



Here's how we line up for Sunday's race at Suzuka, after the closest qualifying session of the year!#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Xyav8palqb — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2022

Rise and shine!

Saturday 8 October 2022 18:37 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix!

Max Verstappen can today claim his second world championship and he starts on pole at Suzuka.

The race gets underway at 6am BST, and you can keep up to date with all the action right here...