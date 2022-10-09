F1 LIVE! Japanese Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news, TV as Sainz crash brings out red flag in wet

Marc Mayo
·15 min read
F1 LIVE! Japanese Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news, TV as Sainz crash brings out red flag in wet

F1 LIVE!

The Japanese Grand Prix is underway with Max Verstappen looking to clinch his second Formula One world championship today. But a wet race could throw a portion of unpredictability into proceedings with the rain falling over the track as lights out approaches.

There are a series of permutations will decide whether the Red Bull driver finishes the job today but a victory with a fastest lap will guarantee a successful defence of his title. Verstappen starts on pole position at Suzuka ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, followed by Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton starts sixth with George Russell back in eighth.

A qualifying near-miss between Verstappen and Norris had threatened a penalty for the pole-sitter yet he escaped with just a reprimand. Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK. Keep on top of all the action from Japan with Standard Sport’s live blog below!

F1 Japanese Grand Prix updates

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • LIGHTS OUT! Verstappen leads with fine start

  • RED FLAG! Sainz crashes on first lap

Restart suspended!

06:48 , Marc Mayo

Oh no, more delays...

Any new restart time will require a minimum of ten minutes’ notice. Not too bad if you woke up late and feared you had missed all the action, mind.

Five-minute warning!

06:44 , Marc Mayo

The drivers make their way back into their cars ahead of the restart.

06:41 , Marc Mayo

Multiple laps behind the safety car are planned to shift the water on the track. Full Wet tyres will be required.

Also, some light to shed on Gasly’s anger after Sainz’s crash. A recovery vehicle had entered the track to collect the Ferrari before every car had passed - something that is simply not meant to happen.

Restart confirmed!

06:35 , Marc Mayo

The race will resume in 15 minutes and we will have a rolling start.

We’ll bring you the restart time when we have it

06:34 , Marc Mayo

Just to be clear, it is the heavier rain forcing the red flag - not the Sainz crash, although the barrier did need a bit of a touch-up after that incident.

A proper downpour continues to hit Suzuka.

The safety car has been out for a look at the conditions but is currently sat in the pits along with the remaining 18 drivers.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the garage

06:30 , Marc Mayo

Fernando doing Fernando things...

How Vettel’s final Suzuka race almost ended

06:25 , Marc Mayo

Perhaps a racing incident in the wet here, Vettel coming across Alonso who was simply holding his racing line into the first turn.

Still under a red flag

06:20 , Marc Mayo

Most of the drivers are settled in their garage with no restart time as yet.

06:15 , Marc Mayo

Gasly not happy with an advertising board landing on his car.

The Frenchman clearly irked in the garage after he collected it from Sainz’s crash.

“What the hell is that?! Oh my god, I got something stuck I can’t see in front of me,” he called out over team radio.

06:12 , Marc Mayo

Some big movers and shakers at the start as the cars return to the pits amid heavier rain.

Stroll is up seven places to 11th, Schumacher up five to 10th and Tsunoda in his home race up four to ninth.

Dropping down are Norris, three to 13th, and of course Vettel whose spin sent him to 16th.

Red flag!

06:08 , Marc Mayo

A bump from behind sent Vettel into the gravel at the start - “really bad” he tells team radio.

The replays show Sainz losing his rears on running water as he left the Hairpin.

Albon is also out, he had a mechanical failure out of the Hairpin while Latifi and Zhou scrapped, the Alfa Romeo spun around but carrying on.

Red flag is out!

Sainz in the wall!

06:05 , Marc Mayo

Disaster for Vettel who spins at Turn 1 - but Sainz is in the barrier at Turn 15!

Safety car.

LIGHTS OUT!

06:04 , Marc Mayo

The rain falls as Alonso gets a great start and Leclerc darts into the lead... but Verstappen fights back brilliantly to hold the lead!

Formation lap!

06:00 , Marc Mayo

Intermediates are the order of the day with the rain perhaps just intensifying ahead of the start.

Plenty of spray off the back of each car as they make their way through the S Curves.

Rise and shine!

05:57 , Marc Mayo

Just joining us? Well, you’ve timed it perfectly.

We are only minutes away from the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka with 53 laps coming up.

And the rain is falling on the circuit, persistent drizzle making for an unpredictable 90 minutes ahead of us.

Safety car driver Bert Mylander on a possible rolling start

05:52 , Marc Mayo

“At the moment it seems to still be okay from my side, we have another 10 minutes to go. It’s still Inters but it can change quickly to Wets.”

Tyre strategy

05:48 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes don’t have the numbers of Intermediate tyres available to them as the rest of the grid with full Wets not required just yet.

Time for the national anthem

05:44 , Marc Mayo

Just 15 minutes until the race gets underway.

This was the scene after the pit lane opened... It’s wet!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on the weather situation

05:43 , Marc Mayo

“In these conditions, anything can happen. Let’s see. It’s pretty consistently miserable, it’s due to get harder in the second half of the race so you’ve got to be on your toes. I don’t see any reason in these conditions why we can’t get the race up and running.”

Title permutations

05:41 , Marc Mayo

There are a series of ways Max Verstappen can win the title today...

If Max Verstappen wins with fastest lap bonus point - He will clinch the title, irrespective of the results from Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

If Max Verstappen wins without fastest lap - He will be champion if Leclerc finishes third or lower for Ferrari. Red Bull team-mate Perez’s result would not matter in this instance.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ricciardo misses out

05:36 , Marc Mayo

What the movements mean is Daniel Ricciardo will miss out on an F1 seat in 2023 - with only a Haas and a Williams drive still up for grabs.

He told reporters: “To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of. I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre, so I would say I was prepared for that and no surprise.

“We were trying to navigate our way round that and figure out what was next, but I think the reality now is I won’t be on the grid in ’23.

“I think it’s now just trying to set-up for ’24. I think there could be some better opportunities then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set.”

De Vries makes surprise AlphaTauri switch

05:30 , Marc Mayo

Replacing Gasly at AlphaTauri will be Nyck de Vries, previously tipped to join Williams.

Max Verstappen has revealed he told the rookie to call Red Bull boss Helmut Marko after he finished ninth in a debut F1 outing at Monza earlier this season, as he replaced the unwell Alex Albon.

“We had a dinner the day after Monza, and I told him, just give [Marko] a call, you never know what happens,” Verstappen said.

“It was also the right time to call him. Helmut is probably still excited on a Monday from the race on a Sunday. It worked out well, and I'm very happy for him.”

Gasly signs for Alpine

05:25 , Marc Mayo

Pierre Gasly is off to drive for Alpine next year in a move announced ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It was a clear call and definitely very attractive,” Gasly stated.

“It felt the right time for me to take my own start and take my career on my own and start this incredible story with Alpine.”

After a poor qualifying and Q1 exit only put him 17th on the grid, the Frenchman will start from the pit lane today after changing his rear wing to better suit the conditions.

Pit lane open!

05:20 , Marc Mayo

The race is almost upon us as the cars bolt on Intermediate tyres to prepare for their run to the grid.

Will FP1 prove a prophecy for the race?

05:17 , Marc Mayo

Much of the dry weather practice runs can be discarded for the race as the rain falls, but FP1 on Friday was a wet session.

Fernando Alonso starred ahead of the Ferraris while Mercedes struggled - something to keep in mind...

Wet race would suit Hamilton

05:12 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has admitted his chances of pushing for a podium today are dependent on the weather.

“It depends on the conditions that we have,” Hamilton said yesterday.

“If it rains, I think we didn't look too bad yesterday in the wet conditions. I think either way we should be a little bit closer than we were today, and I'm just hoping for a better race result than we had last week.”

Well Lewis, you might be in luck…

Weather update

05:06 , Marc Mayo

The umbrellas are out at Suzuka!

Steady drizzle is falling on the circuit so hopefully not enough to trouble the start time, after last week’s race in Singapore was delayed.

Talk in the paddock is of a potential rolling start in case the rain lands unevenly on the downhill start/finish straight.

Norris partly at fault for Saturday reprimand, says Verstappen

05:01 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen believes his near-miss with Lando Norris in qualifying could have been avoided had the McLaren driver had more “respect” for him.

A reprimand was handed out to the Dutchman after he oversteered out of 130R and almost collected Norris’ car as he accelerated past him.

“We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane, but I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that's why he had to drive around me,” said Verstappen.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don't think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

Leclerc wary of Red Bull step-up

04:56 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc fears Red Bull will stroll clear of Ferrari if they improve on their already-quick qualifying pace for the race.

“Red Bull normally do a step from the Saturday to the Sunday,” he said.

“If they do so tomorrow then it might be tricky for us. If they don't then it will definitely be close.”

A fond farewell from Vettel

04:51 , Marc Mayo

Sebastian Vettel bows out of F1 this winter with Suzuka labelled his favourite track of the entire calendar - and he put on a great display in his final Japanese qualifying by putting his Aston Martin ninth on the grid.

Mercedes pace worries Russell

04:46 , Marc Mayo

George Russell expects a “struggle” in today’s race with Ferrari and Red Bull both quicker than Mercedes in different parts of the track.

“I’d love for it to be as competitive as it was last weekend, but I think it’s going to be a little bit more of a struggle,” said Russell after qualifying. “I think Ferrari have been very fast in the medium, high-speed corners this year.

“The Red Bulls have been really slippery down the straights, which obviously, with only the one DRS zone here, they’ll probably be in a good place as well.

“So it’s not going to be straightforward, but I think we always show quite good pace on a Sunday. So there’s no reason why we can’t be in the fight.”

Drivers parade live

04:41 , Marc Mayo

Check in on the scene at Suzuka after the drivers parade.

Lights out in under 90 minutes!

Qualifying recap

04:36 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen is on course to wrap up a second successive F1 title after claiming pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The runaway championship leader edged up Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.010 seconds in qualifying at the Suzuka circuit on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz also only 0.057 seconds off the pace in his Ferrari in third.

“It was incredible to drive here again, of course very happy to be on pole but just super happy to be back here,” said Verstappen after taking the 18th pole of his career and fifth this season.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Hamilton praised for Mercedes team talk

04:29 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for a key team talk to the Mercedes factory crew amid their tough season.

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott said: “He’s here late in the evenings working with us, trying to get the most from the car, and I think that’s just an encouragement to everyone else in the team to see the input he’s putting in.

“Lewis also spoke to the factory probably nearly two weeks ago and stood up and spoke to them and he was brilliant. I guess what you expect from a character like Lewis – properly leading, properly bringing energy to the team.

“I think that’s what we need going into a difficult winter.”

Weather forecast

04:25 , Marc Mayo

Get ready for a wet one...

There is a very high likelihood of rain today with conditions currently try in Suzuka but a front is coming in with low wind speeds unlikely to pass it along quickly.

Temperatures sit around 17°C.

Starting grid

04:18 , Marc Mayo

How they line up at Suzuka today.

How to watch

04:13 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 4:30am BST, with race coverage from 5:55am.

The race is repeated from 9:30am on both channels, with free highlights available to watch on Channel 4 at 12:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the race action live online via the SkyGo app.

LIVE blog: You can also follow the race as it happens with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Rise and shine!

Saturday 8 October 2022 18:37 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix!

Max Verstappen can today claim his second world championship and he starts on pole at Suzuka.

The race gets underway at 6am BST, and you can keep up to date with all the action right here...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • These 2 Stocks Have a Lot of Risk, But Their Upside Could Be Huge

    While the market thinks each of these two stocks has significant risk, they could also offer investors some considerable upside! The post These 2 Stocks Have a Lot of Risk, But Their Upside Could Be Huge appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • $4M in Crypto Sent to Pro-Russia Militias in Ukraine: Report

    Cryptocurrency worth at least $4 million and counting has been sent to groups supporting Russia's military in Ukraine, according to a Wired report. The analyses involved separate findings from cryptocurrency-tracing firms Chainalysis, Elliptic, and TRM Labs, along with investigators at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • NHLers glad to see women moving up management ranks: 'It's amazing'

    Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly appreciate the quiet moments. The ones off to the side, away from fans and media, where they get the opportunity to pick the brain of one of hockey's best-ever talents. Hayley Wickenheiser joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in a player development role four years ago, and after a promotion within the department in 2021, the four-time Olympic gold medallist with the Canadian women's national team was named one of the club's assistant general managers in July. "She's

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall