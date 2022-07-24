F1 LIVE: French Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battle for the lead

Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc starts on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

Leclerc - who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago - capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third. Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, is fourth on the grid.

McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando Norris split the Mercedes drivers to qualify fifth, one place ahead of George Russell. Fernando Alonso starts seventh in his Alpine, three places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren between them.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Circuit Paul Ricard - the race starts at 2pm (BST).

French Grand Prix

  • LAP 1: Leclerc maintains lead off the start as Hamilton climbs to 3rd

  • Charles Leclerc started French Grand Prix on pole position, with Max Verstappen 2nd; Sergio Perez 3rd

  • Lewis Hamilton - competing in his 300th Formula One race - started in 4th

French Grand Prix - Lap 8/53: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton

14:17 , Kieran Jackson

Verstappen remains around half-a-second behind Leclerc - there’s an element of caution not to burn out their tyres early on here. Hamilton is maintaining his position in third place quite well too.

Perez, meanwhile, has received a second warning for track limits at turn 3. One more is a black and white flag and another one is a five-second penalty...

The rest of the top-10 (4-10): Perez, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Ocon (has a five-second penalty to serve), Ricciardo, Stroll

French Grand Prix - Lap 6/53: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton

14:14 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bulls are still hot on the tails behind Leclerc and Hamilton, yet neither has made a move to overtake yet with DRS...

But Verstappen is so so close to the lead now, just having to back off around the winding turn 10! It’ll be fascinating to see if the Championship leader can get ahead of the Ferrari before the first round of pit stops!

French Grand Prix - Lap 4/53: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton

14:10 , Kieran Jackson

The Ferrari is struggling already, with Verstappen now just eight-tenths behind and the Red Bull has DRS - there’s two detection points at Circuit Paul Ricard!

Leclerc could be in trouble. Meanwhile, Ocon has been given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Tsunoda....

As for Lewis Hamilton, he’s four seconds behind Verstappen with Perez in DRS range behind - the top-two is not his race by the signs early on!

French Grand Prix - Lap 2/53: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton

14:08 , Kieran Jackson

Ocon looks quite guility in that collision with Tsunoda, the Frenchman may be in trouble with the stewards at his home race.

Leclerc is already one second ahead of Verstappen and at the back, Kevin Magnussen has leapt up from 20th to 13th! Carlos Sainz is only 17th though, having started 19th!

French Grand Prix - Lap 1/53: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton!

14:05 , Kieran Jackson

It’s lights out at Paul Ricard and while Leclerc stays ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton launches past Perez into third place while Fernando Alonso has got ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris!

Brilliant start by the old-timers - and towards the end of the lap, Yuki Tsunoda spins after contact with Esteban Ocon!

French Grand Prix: We’re underway with the formation lap!

14:00 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s what Lewis Hamilton said after qualifying on Saturday!

--

“It’s not that it is disheartening, but you do a lap and you are told it is 1.7 seconds off and you are like ‘what?’

“And then you do a really good lap and you are 1.1 sec off and you are like ‘wow’. There is nothing I can do in my power to change that.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can. Each weekend we come with little bits to try and improve, but sometimes that doesn’t make a difference and for sure that is difficult for everyone.

“The top two teams are in their own league. I came here this weekend hoping we would be within three tenths of them, and we are a second back. If it is anything like this it is going to be a while before we win, but it is not impossible.”

French Grand Prix: We’re moments away from lights out at Circuit Paul Ricard!

13:57 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s a reminder of what happened in qualifying!

--

After three practice sessions of back and forth and to-ing and fro-ing, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc produced a lap when it mattered most in qualifying to take pole position at the French Grand Prix, ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The Monegasque, 100 miles or so along from the principality, took the 16th pole of his career with the aid of teammate Carlos Sainz’s tow in the middle sector around Circuit Paul Ricard, posting a time three-tenths quicker than world champion and championship leader Verstappen. And after a first half of the season characterised by questionable Ferrari strategy calls – and a stubbornness not to consistently favour one driver over the other – Sainz’s back-of-the-grid penalty made teamwork the dreamwork under the blazing French sun.

“He did the perfect job and the perfect tow which helped me a lot – I gained two-tenths on that straight,” Leclerc said. “It was a great job from Carlos… without him it would have been much closer, so a huge thanks to him and I hope he can get into the fight. The car feels good but let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

Lewis Hamilton, on his 300th Grand Prix weekend, maximised the most out of an upgraded Mercedes which is nonetheless still falling short of the top two, qualifying on the second row in fourth, with George Russell two spots further back in sixth; the two Silver Arrows are split by Lando Norris, courtesy of a terrific lap by the Brit in his McLaren.

Teamwork makes the dream work for Ferrari but Mercedes once again fall short

French Grand Prix: Christian Horner, pre-race...

13:52 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s going to be hot and it’s probably the hottest race we’ve had all year. Strategy is going to be crucial, degredation too. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it plays out.

“There’s a benefit of clean air but it’s all going to be about tyre management today, not killing your tyres. We deliver our lap time very different to Ferrari.”

Red Bull have their drivers in P2 and P3 this afternoon!

French Grand Prix: Here are the standings in the Championship!

13:50 , Kieran Jackson

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 208 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points

3. Sergio Perez - 151 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 133 points

5. George Russell - 128 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 109 points

7. Lando Norris - 64 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 52 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 29 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -17 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

French Grand Prix: Lando Norris, pre-race...

13:48 , Kieran Jackson

“Today is a tougher day, tough temperature, very hot. Yesterday was the easy job but I’m excited, looking forward to it. The balance is never going to be nice in these conditions, it’s trying to deal with bad balance and problems.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: The French national anthem is now blaring out at Circuit Paul Ricard!

13:45 , Kieran Jackson

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: A reminder that Carlos Sainz starts from 19th as a result of taking a new engine!

13:43 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits performance is ‘just not good enough'

13:41 , Kieran Jackson

“We knew once the new tyres were on that we were going to be there. But it’s just not good enough. We’re a little bit on the back foot, when it doesn’t come together free styling starts. The overall package is just not quick enough. Hamilton has extracted more than the car has at the moment.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ferrari and Red Bull are ‘in their own league’, Lewis Hamilton acknowledges

13:26 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton said he is powerless to change his downturn in results after qualifying a distant fourth for his 300th Formula One race. Hamilton and his Mercedes team arrived in Le Castellet for Sunday’s French Grand Prix with high hopes of a revival.

A number of updates on Hamilton’s Mercedes machine – combined with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt – had been expected to propel the Briton back to the front in his landmark appearance.

But Hamilton, 37, was left to reflect on another sobering afternoon after he finished an eye-watering nine tenths behind Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen will join Leclerc on the front row, with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell starts even further back in sixth – 1.2 sec off the pace – and beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who lines up in fifth. “It’s not that it is disheartening, but you do a lap and you are told it is 1.7 seconds off and you are like ‘what?,” said Hamilton. “And then you do a really good lap and you are 1.1 sec off and you are like ‘wow’. There is nothing I can do in my power to change that.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can. Each weekend we come with little bits to try and improve, but sometimes that doesn’t make a difference and for sure that is difficult for everyone. The top two teams are in their own league. I came here this weekend hoping we would be within three tenths of them, and we are a second back. If it is anything like this it is going to be a while before we win, but it is not impossible.”

Ferrari and Red Bull are ‘in their own league’, Lewis Hamilton acknowledges

French Grand Prix: Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard

13:14 , Kieran Jackson

As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during grand prix No 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last-chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.

First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and South Africa returning to the calendar next year, France is bound to come a cropper to F1’s exponential global boom particularly with Monaco remaining, for the time being, a campaign staple 109 miles down the coastline.

Yet this race has long been earmarked – alongside Silverstone three weeks ago – as a key weekend for Mercedes, with the Constructors’ Champions still seeking top-notch performance as they pursue a first win of 2022. If there is even an inkling of the Silver Arrows reviving their season before serious attention turns to next year, it has to come this weekend at a flat, high-speed track. However Friday, following two practice stints, will have set no pulses excitedly racing in the garage, with George Russell finishing P4 in both hour-long sessions.

Lewis Hamilton – who did not run in FP1 as he made way for test driver Nyck de Vries as part of F1’s young driver protocol for 2022 – was fifth on the timesheet later in the afternoon, at a circuit he’s won twice at in 2018 and 2019 and where he will become just the sixth man to reach 300 grands prix in Formula 1. Unbeknownst to him, mind – he insisted he was unaware before being told in Thursday’s press conference.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, speaking after an “underwhelming” first practice and having complained of being in “no man’s land” throughout the season so far, was decidedly unimpressed with their running. “We’re not where we want to be,” he said.

“We’re lacking pace. We’re still not getting the tyres in the optimum window. It’s something we haven’t quite understood.”

Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard

French Grand Prix: Here’s a reminder of the starting grid at Circuit Paul Ricard!

13:08 , Kieran Jackson

  1. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

  2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

  3. Sergio Perez - Red Bull

  4. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

  5. Lando Norris - McLaren

  6. George Russell - Mercedes

  7. Fernando Alonso - Alpine

  8. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

  9. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

  10. Esteban Ocon - Alpine

  11. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

  12. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

  13. Alex Albon - Williams

  14. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

  15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

  16. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo

  17. Mick Schumacher - Haas

  18. Nicholas Latifi - Williams

  19. Carlos Sainz - Ferriari

  20. Kevin Magnussen - Haas

French Grand Prix: 1 hour until lights out in Le Castellet!

13:00 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: The drivers parade is well underway at Circuit Paul Ricard!

12:43 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel tunes up in ‘Green Pea’

12:19 , Ben Burrows

Sebastian Vettel tuned up for this weekend’s French Grand Prix in a very different car to what he is used to.

The four-time world champion took a 1922 Bamford & Martin TT1 - known as ‘Green Pea’ - for a spin around Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the race weekend.

“Green Pea holds a very special place in Aston Martin’s heritage, and you can almost feel that century of history beneath your fingertips when at the wheel,” said Vettel.

“The racing spirit and will to win is something that defines Aston Martin, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it this weekend as we bring Green Pea and our heritage in motorsport together with the cutting-edge technology and performance of today’s AMR22 car.”

French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton tipped for 400 races

12:12 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton will become just the sixth F1 driver to start 300 races when the lights go out this afternoon.

The seven-time world champion, already 99 points behind Max Verstappen in the standings, has 18 months to run on his Mercedes deal.

So will the Briton reach 400 grands prix?

“We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go and the number that was discussed was five to 10 years, so we can get to 400,” joked Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc starts on pole position

11:59 , Ben Burrows

A reminder that Charles Leclerc starts on pole this afternoon after a little help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz helped him beat championship leader Max Verstappen in Saturday's qualifying session.

Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes, so Ferrari used him to give Leclerc a tow on his two runs in Q3.

Leclerc was up by just 0.008 seconds from Verstappen after his first run but the team worked seamlessly on Leclerc's second run as he beat his own leading time and finished 0.3 seconds ahead of Verstappen and 0.46 clear of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in fourth for Mercedes in what will be his 300th Formula One race.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg would ‘bet his house’ on Verstappen and Leclerc fireworks

11:45 , Ben Burrows

Nico Rosberg is certain we will see fireworks in the title battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a fiery contest a year ago but in sharp contrast this year's title race has been an altogether calm affair.

Rosberg, though, believes that will soon change.

“Honestly, that [lack of drama between Verstappen and Leclerc] surprises me massively because they have gone wheel-to-wheel so much and so intensely,” he told Sky Sports F1. “And that there’s never even been kind of a discussion moment or anything has been a huge surprise.

“But I mean, I’ll bet probably even my house that it’s not going to last for the whole season with the amount of times they go wheel-to-wheel. There must come a moment where there’s going to be some real baggage or different opinions and some kind of incident or something.

“Let’s see, I mean, as a fan, of course, we want to see things heating up a little bit more, but I’m sure we’ll get that.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Alpine could loan Oscar Piastri to another team

11:30 , Ben Burrows

Alpine would be willing to loan Australian reserve Oscar Piastri to race for another team so long as they can get him back, principal Laurent Rossi said on Saturday.

Rossi also told reporters at the French Grand Prix that Renault-owned Alpine were working on scenarios for both Piastri and twice world champion Fernando Alonso to drive next season.

He said the scenarios were “very plausible, very sensible and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers”.

Alonso, now 40 but still a fearsome competitor, wants to continue with Alpine who have Frenchman Esteban Ocon under a longer-term contract.

“I’d be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back,” said Rossi when pressed on 2021 Formula Two champion Piastri’s future.

“We’ve invested heavily in Oscar, we believe in him -- that’s why he’s our reserve driver -- he’s a very promising talent, we’d love to fulfil this talent in the team.

“So a loan like many other drivers starting in another team to learn the tricks and then coming back to us would be a good scenario.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Toto Wolff laments qualifying ‘slap in the face'

11:15 , Ben Burrows

Toto Wolff cut a largely disconsolate figure during and after qualifying.

The Mercedes boss has overseen the remarkable record-breaking run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships - but as the sport approaches its traditional summer break, the once all-conquering team are no closer to unlocking the speed to allow them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull.

“There were good signs in Silverstone and then we went to Austria - a track where we are normally not competitive and we could clearly see the signs why we were not competitive - but we were close,” said Wolff.

“We were three-tenths off in qualifying, and that was acceptable. So we brought a nice update package to Paul Ricard.

“The track is smooth, off we go, and then boom, no performance, and we can’t figure out what went wrong. That is a bit of a slap in the face.”

French Grand Prix TV channel information

11:05 , Ben Burrows

Some housekeeping for those wanting to watch the race on television this afternoon.

Lights out is 2pm with the entire race schedule broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. The race is also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event too.

Highlights will also be available free-to-air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

French Grand Prix: Jamie Chadwick wins again in W Series

10:55 , Ben Burrows

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick took her seventh successive race win in the all-female W Series at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to put a third title firmly in her sights.

Chadwick, now 70 points clear of compatriot Abbi Pulling in the standings, has won all five races this year after ending 2021 with two wins. There are five remaining.

The 24-year-old started third on the grid on Saturday, after being demoted from pole position, but was back in front by turn four of the opening lap and stayed ahead despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.

Spain’s Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti finished second and third respectively, with Beitske Visser dropping from pole to fourth.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton powerless in underperforming Mercedes

10:45 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton said he is powerless to change his downturn in results after qualifying a distant fourth for his 300th Formula One race.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team arrived in Le Castellet for Sunday’s French Grand Prix with high hopes of a revival but finished an eye-watering nine tenths behind Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.

Teammate George Russell starts even further back in sixth - 1.2 sec off the pace - and beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who lines up in fifth.

“It’s not that it is disheartening, but you do a lap and you are told it is 1.7 seconds off and you are like ‘what?,” said Hamilton.

“And then you do a really good lap and you are 1.1 sec off and you are like ‘wow’. There is nothing I can do in my power to change that.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can. Each weekend we come with little bits to try and improve, but sometimes that doesn’t make a difference and for sure that is difficult for everyone.

“The top two teams are in their own league. I came here this weekend hoping we would be within three tenths of them, and we are a second back. If it is anything like this it is going to be a while before we win, but it is not impossible.”

French Grand Prix: Top 10 starting grid

10:30 , Ben Burrows

A refresher of the top 10 for those who need a quick reminder.

  • Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

  • Max Verstappen - Red Bull

  • Sergio Perez - Red Bull

  • Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

  • Lando Norris - McLaren

  • George Russell - Mercedes

  • Fernando Alonso - Alpine

  • Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

  • Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

  • Esteban Ocon - Alpine

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen hoping for ‘decent race car'

10:22 , Ben Burrows

Max Verstappen was quickest in final practice but could not match Charles Leclerc’s speed in qualifying.

“Third practice is clearly not qualifying, but overall we were lacking general grip,” he said.

“It was trickier than I hoped but overall we have a decent race car. We will be quick on the straights, so hopefully we can use that tomorrow.”

French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start 300th GP fourth

10:10 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th Formula One race from fourth on the grid.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team harboured high hopes for the 12th round of the campaign here in the scorching south of France heat.

A new floor, coupled with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt, even led some within Mercedes to believe Hamilton could end both his, and the team’s, barren run by securing his 104th triumph in his landmark race.

But the Silver Arrows have lost further ground to Ferrari and Red Bull with Hamilton nine tenths adrift. George Russell was 1.2 sec slower than Leclerc.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who was joined by Dieter Zetsche - the former chairman of Mercedes’ parent company Daimler - at the back of the team’s garage, cut a largely disconsolate figure.

Wolff has overseen Mercedes’ record-breaking run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships - but as the sport approaches its traditional summer break, the once all-conquering team are no closer to unlocking the speed to allow them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz happy to help Charles Leclerc

10:03 , Ben Burrows

Ferrari have won the last two races, Sainz in Britain and Leclerc in Austria, but Ferrari’s bid to win their first title since 2008 has been damaged by unreliability and engine failures.

There has been talk of tension in the team, particularly after Leclerc lost out to Sainz at Silverstone on strategy.

Sainz said Saturday’s qualifying showed Ferrari were working well together.

“I’m happy that Charles got the pole position, that we are up there as a team,” he said.

“I think we received a lot of criticism this year for the strategy and today just showed we are a very solid team and we get on very well, there’s a very good atmosphere and we are willing to help each other as much as possible.”

French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz backs teammate Charles Leclerc

09:58 , Ben Burrows

Carlos Sainz backed Charles Leclerc to win today’s race despite having both Red Bull drivers right behind on the starting grid.

The Spaniard can be of no help during the race as he starts from the back due to engine penalties.

“He will have to fight on his own tomorrow against (championship leader) Max (Verstappen) but I believe he can do it,” Sainz told Sky Sports.

“I think this car in every race we go to is very quick. It’s all about nailing the start and nailing the strategy, which I’m sure the team will do well.”

French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc starts on pole position

09:52 , Ben Burrows

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc received a boost from teammate Carlos Sainz that helped him beat Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen to pole position.

Spaniard Sainz, who already knew he would be starting at the back on Sunday due to engine penalties, 'towed' Leclerc in his slipstream at Le Castellet's smooth-surfaced Circuit Paul Ricard.

The extra speed made a difference.

"It was a great lap. I've struggled all weekend to put a lap together and I managed to put it," said Leclerc, who is second overall but 38 points adrift of Verstappen in the standings after 11 of 22 races.

"I also had the help of Carlos and that was amazing teamwork, because without Carlos it would have been much more close," added the Monegasque.

"So huge thanks to Carlos and I hope that he can join us back in the fight for the win tomorrow."

French Grand Prix

09:50 , Ben Burrows

Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc starts on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

Leclerc - who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago - capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole for the race with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third.

Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, is fourth on the grid.

McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando Norris split the Mercedes drivers to qualify fifth, one place ahead of George Russell.

Fernando Alonso starts seventh in his Alpine, three places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren between them.

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how