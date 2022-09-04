F1 LIVE! Dutch Grand Prix race stream, updates, latest news and TV channel with Max Verstappen on pole

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE!

The Formula One calendar takes us to the Netherlands this afternoon as reigning champion Max Verstappen returns home with what is increasingly looking like an unassailable 93-point lead in the title race. He sits in pole position at the sold out Circuit Zandvoort and will be gunning for a fourth successive victory in front of his adoring Orange Army.

An entertaining qualifying session saw Verstappen pip Charles Leclerc to top spot by just 0.021 seconds, though the FIA were forced to suspend proceedings for six minutes after an orange flare landed on the circuit just as Q2 started. A second flare was then hurled in Q3 and one arrest was made.

The yellow warning flags prevented seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton making a last-gasp bid for pole in his Mercedes, which bodes well for today, to end up in fourth place with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completing the second row. Follow updates from the Dutch Grand Prix LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Dutch Grand Prix latest news

Start time: 2pm BST | Circuit Zandvoort

How to watch: Sky Sports F1

Dominant Verstappen on pole for home race

Starting grid

Weather update

Leclerc and Sainz work together in bid to beat Verstappen

12:16 , George Flood

So Charles Leclerc is second on the grid this afternoon after another frustrating weekend for Ferrari at Spa in which he recovered from more issues to finish fifth, only to be demoted another place for speeding in the pit lane.

Slipping to third behind Sergio Perez in the standings has to be so galling for the Monegasque driver given his start to the season and the apparent promise of another thrilling title race.

Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in practice on Friday and was then pipped by Verstappen to pole by just two hundredths of a second yesterday.

The oft-criticised Scuderia could implement split strategies in today’s race, with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz working together to try and foil the champion.

“It’s a track where it’s very difficult to overtake,” said Leclerc.

Story continues

“I hope that we will be as close as we were today, and hopefully we can play a little bit with Carlos and I to put Max under pressure.”

(Getty Images)

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen?

12:04 , George Flood

So as with most Formula One races these days, the big question today is how to stop a certain Max Verstappen.

The weekend did not begin well for Red Bull’s reigning world champion, who was hampered in practice on Friday by gearbox issues with his RB18.

However, he quickly shrugged off those problems to pip Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.021s with a brilliant final lap in an eventful qualifying session yesterday.

It is the 17th pole of Verstappen’s career as he searches for his 10th win in 15 races this season, with more than 100,000 adoring Orange Army fanatics packed into the grandstands across the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who easily breezed through the field from 14th to win in Belgium last time out, is already 93 points clear of nearest rival and team-mate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings with only seven races left in 2022, while Charles Leclerc is a further five back after another afternoon to forget at Spa.

Verstappen’s first F1 title defence is becoming an absolute procession in a year that we were promised much more competitive racing.

(REUTERS)

Weather update

11:55 , George Flood

We’re in for a cloudy and overcast afternoon in the dunes north of the northern Dutch beach resort of Zandvoort.

It is expected to be fairly cloudy all day, with the occasional bright spell breaking through.

The chance of rain was listed at around 20 per cent, so we’ll see if it threatens to make an appearance at any point during the course of the race.

Dutch Grand Prix starting grid

11:52 , George Flood

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Sergio Perez

6. George Russell

7. Lando Norris

8. Mick Schumacher

9. Yuki Tsuonda

10. Lance Stroll

11. Pierre Gasly

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Fernando Alonso

14. Guanyu Zhou

15. Alex Albon

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Daniel Ricciardo

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Sebastian Vettel

20. Nicholas Latifi

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix

11:50 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1.

Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 12:30pm, with the race programme beginning at 1:55pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live online via the SkyGo app.

Welcome to Dutch Grand Prix LIVE coverage!

10:52 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Circuit Zandvoort is sold out as Max Verstappen sits on pole for his first home GP as champion, looking to take another huge step towards a successful title defence.

It’s lights out at 2pm BST. Stick with us for all the build-up and live race updates.