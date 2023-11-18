The F1 Grand Prix finally comes to Las Vegas this weekend. It's the first F1 race in Sin City since the 1980s. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

F1 fans, start your engines, it’s time for one of the most exciting Grand Prix’s of the 2023 F1 season. Formula 1 hits the Las Vegas Strip this weekend for the very first Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. The inaugural Vegas Grand Prix will be held at the newly constructed Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit. Headed into the weekend, odds are favoring — surprise, surprise — Team Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who also sits firmly in the first place position of driver standings heading into the penultimate Grand Prix of the year.

Whether you’ve already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend’s very first Las Vegas Grand Prix race will be your first time tuning into the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don’t want to have to race to find the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch F1 races this weekend:

How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

ExpressVPN Stream free F1 coverage $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: November 16-19

Grand Prix start time: Sunday, 12:55 a.m.

Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, F1 TV Pro

What channel is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on?

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+ and F1 TV Pro. The practices, qualifying race and pre-race show will air across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and F1 TV Pro.

So for cord cutters who want to watch F1 racing, including this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you're only interested in watching F1 racing and don't care about the ability to watch other sports, an F1 TV Pro subscription is a simple way to stream every race, practice and qualifier.

Las Vegas Grand Prix TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday

12:30 a.m.-1 a.m.: Opening Ceremony (ESPN2)

11:25 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Friday

2:25 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

11:25 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNU, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

2:55 a.m.-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday

12:55 a.m. - 3 a.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

How to watch F1 in the USA without cable:

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch F1 on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ For watch F1 races, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+ so you can stream F1 races and practices there. You'll also get ad-supported Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $76/month at Hulu

(F1 TV) F1 TV Pro Stream F1 races and practices An F1 TV Pro subscription lets you stream every F1 race live, plus all the practices, qualifying races and pre-race shows. F1 TV is also home to F1's post-race live shows, analysis, Tech Talks, documentaries and the official F1 archive. $10 at F1 TV

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don’t want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We’ve got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don’t live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream free F1 coverage Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don’t live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian livestream this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of F1. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the free F1 livestream. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix without cable:

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream F1 with ESPN+ This season you can stream 18 out of 23 F1 races live in English and Spanish with ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $9.99 per month at ESPN

Sling TV Watch F1 on ESPN and ESPN2 $20 for your first month at Sling Orange

Fubo TV Watch F1 on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 $75/month at Fubo

Las Vegas Grand Prix odds

It'll come as no surprise to F1 fans that Max Verstappen remains the favorite to win heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix. For more on this weekend's F1 odds, check out Yahoo Sports' coverage.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT -300

• Lando Norris, McLaren-Mercedes +800

• Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1600

• Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT +1600

• Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari +1600