F1’s Jenson Button Is Putting His Fully Redone SoCal Mansion on the Market for $8 Million

Jenson and Brittny Button have been quite busy on the real estate front during the past few years, with the former Formula 1 champ and his interior designer wife having purchased, renovated and then sold a trio of homes in Palm Springs and Santa Monica for a net total of $11.4 million. Now the pair have hoisted their latest project on the market, asking just under $8 million for a swanky Los Angeles-area mansion in the mountains between Malibu and Calabasas.

Per records, the Buttons purchased the Spanish-style residence known as “Casa Encanto” (charming house) in winter 2021 for $3.7 million. The couple—who also have another Palm Springs property known as “The Mesa Bungalows” up for sale at $2.3 million—then embarked upon an extensive remodel spearheaded by Brittny’s own Button Atelier design studio, complete with a newly opened floor plan boasting minimalist fawn, tan, chocolate, cream and white interiors paired with classic fluted columns and tons of natural light.

“I stuck with a tonal palette to create an airy atmosphere with the remodel,” says Brittny. “The end result is a home that offers a tranquil respite from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.”

An entrance courtyard is bolstered by a bubbling fountain.

Tucked away behind gates and a lengthy driveway, amid a 2.3-acre parcel of land off Mulholland Highway, the creamy stucco and terracotta-roof structure is fronted by a spacious motorcourt and an enclosed fountain-clad courtyard, and framed with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Once inside, six bedrooms and eight baths are spread across a little more than 8,300 square feet of living space on two levels.

Especially standing out is a lounge and bar area ideal for entertaining. Other highlights include a soaring living room holding a stone fireplace and formal dining room, plus a sleekly designed kitchen outfitted with marble countertops, two islands, top-tier appliances and a fireplace-equipped breakfast nook. Upstairs, the sumptuous master retreat sports a separate fireside sitting area, walk-in closet, and luxe spa-like bath flaunting dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and massive shower.

An attractive stone fireplace serves as a centerpiece of the double-height living room.

Heading outdoors, you’ll find grassy park-like grounds dotted with fire features, and hosting a sundeck-encased swimming pool, barbecue setup, and numerous spots perfect for al fresco lounging and entertaining—including an expansive lawn that could be used for large events. There’s also a detached gym and an attached two-car garage out front.

The listing is held by Jaime Krupnick Geffen of Engel & Völkers, Westlake Village.

