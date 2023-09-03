F1 Italian Grand Prix: Live updates, TV channels, schedule, where to stream, starting grid, drivers' standings, weather and more

What to know heading into this weekend's race at Monza

John Parker
·3 min read

With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers' championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen holds a 138-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez – more than five full races’ worth – entering the weekend and, as usual, is the prohibitive favorite. Verstappen can re-write history as a win Sunday would be an F1-record 10th straight.

Here’s what else you need to know entering the Italian Grand Prix weekend:

Live Updates
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker
  • John Parker

Italian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday
7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)
8:55 - 11 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV)

Where to stream the Italian Grand Prix:

  • Watch F1 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+

    Hulu + Live TV

    $70 at Hulu

Italian Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale (3.71-mile, 11-turn permanent racing facility) in Monza, Italy
Race length: 53 laps for 190.5 miles
Lap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barichello, Ferrari)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Italian Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  2. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  4. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  6. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  7. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  8. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  9. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  10. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  11. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  12. Liam Lawson (12), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  13. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  15. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  18. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  19. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  20. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Top drivers and best bets for the Italian Grand Prix

With nine wins on the trot and a victory in this event last year, Verstappen is the massive favorite with a -450 moneyline according to BetMGM. As has become custom, Perez is the only other driver with better than 10-to-1 odds entering the weekend.

Yahoo Sports’ motorsports writer Nick Bromberg wrote on some other bets worth considering this weekend, including Verstappen topping FP1 (-175), both Ferraris finishing in the points (-165), and the pole margin to be a whopping 0.101-0.250 seconds (+175).

AUTODROMO NAZIONALE, MONZA, ITALY - 2022/09/11: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy,. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Max Verstappen enters the Italian Grand Prix on one of the greatest rolls in the history of F1. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Italian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Liam Lawson (12), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

  1. Max Verstappen – 339

  2. Sergio Perez – 201

  3. Fernando Alonso – 168

  4. Lewis Hamilton – 156

  5. Carlos Sainz – 102

  6. Charles Leclerc – 99

  7. George Russell – 99

  8. Lando Norris – 75

  9. Lance Stroll – 47

  10. Pierre Gasly – 37

  11. Esteban Ocon – 36

  12. Oscar Piastri – 36

  13. Alexander Albon – 15

  14. Nico Hülkenberg – 9

  15. Valtteri Bottas – 5

  16. Zhou Guanyu – 4

  17. Yuki Tsunoda – 3

  18. Kevin Magnussen – 2

  19. Logan Sargent – 0

  20. Daniel Ricciardo – 0

  21. Liam Lawson – 0

Weather for the Italian Grand Prix

Unlike last week’s wet-dry conditions at Zandvoort, there is no rain forecast this weekend, though it will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat, combined with the heavy braking events at the end of Monza’s lengthy straights means tire preservation will be at a premium.

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.