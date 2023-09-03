F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, session schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Max Verstappen is out to secure a record-breaking tenth consecutive F1 race win this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, but Carlos Sainz stands in his way.

The 2023 Formula One season has turned into a procession, the likes of which will have never been seen before if the two-time world champion breaks Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record at Monza.

The conditions are certainly set to favour the Red Bull with no rain expected and the famous Autodromo’s long straights providing ample opportunity to overtake with DRS, should he find himself in traffic.

It would be a major shock if Verstappen loses his streak here but stranger things have happened, with the Dutchman having to settle for second on the grid behind Ferrari pole-sitter Sainz.

Fernando Alonso’s superb podium at Zandvoort last weekend may make him a candidate to upset the Dutchman, along with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, while a Ferrari winner in northern Italy would be a big hit with the locals. Charles Leclerc lines up in third for the Scuderia.

Italian Grand Prix start time

The Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday September 3, 2023.

For fans in the UK, the race is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST.

Italian Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 4pm

Third practice: Saturday, 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 2pm

(Getty Images)

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Unlike last week at Zandvoort, Monza is set to provide dry and sunny conditions throughout this weekend with the chance of rain very low.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.