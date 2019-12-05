How F1 influences have 'changed the image' of Aprilia MotoGP team

How an F1 hire helped change Aprilia's methods

Aleix Espargaro says ex-Ferrari Formula 1 sporting director Massimo Rivola has 'changed the image' of the struggling MotoGP team following his arrival as CEO.

Rivola spent 20 years in F1, working with Minardi before moving to Toro Rosso and then to Ferrari as its sporting director in 2009, where he oversaw the development of the likes of Charles Leclerc in its driver academy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rivola joined Aprilia as CEO at the start of 2019, and Espargaro says Rivola has made the team "a lot more serious".

"I think Massimo was not able to do everything he wanted because when you arrive in a new place, you need to understand how it works," said Espargaro.

"For an intelligent person like Massimo, they listen a lot, they wait, they are patient.

"So, this needs more time. But the way he arrived and the impact on the first season, I'm very happy.

"The team is a lot more serious, the garage is 10 times more professional than in the other seasons.

"I think we are changing the image, so right now what we have to change is the competitiveness of the bike and the results.

"But it's coming because this year more engineers have arrived in the last two months than in the last 10 years in Aprilia.

"So, in the future, I think we will see the changes."

How an F1 hire helped change Aprilia's methods

Explaining Rivola's F1 influence on Aprilia in terms of working methods, Espargaro highlighted the introduction of in-helmet radios at the Jerez test.

The system was used in the garage to allow Espargaro to talk to all of his engineers once he returns from a run.

"We tred a couple of things coming from Formula 1," he added.

"Not like items on the bike, but the way they work.

"I think they [in F1] are a lot better organised than us.

Story continues

"In terms of communication, we are trying a lot of things in this test with radios in my helmet to give better information to the engineers when I arrive in the garage.

"We are trying different ideas that are more than welcome.

"Inside the garage [we are using the radios]. Not on the bike. On the bike is forbidden.

"But in the garage you can do it, and if we have 10 engineers around us, the 10 engineers cannot listen to what I am saying, it's impossible.

"So, with this they can be in the track and listen fully to what I am saying and they can start to work immediately, they don't have to read the reports.

"So, they are just small details.

"Obviously, the important thing is that the bike is competitive, but these details are more than welcome because they will make life easier for the engineers."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus