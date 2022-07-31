F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, qualifying result, schedule and how can I watch on TV today

The final Formula One race before the 2022 summer break takes place this afternoon with Budapest hosting the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hungaroring has forged a reputation as an incredibly testing track in its long history as a mainstay of the F1 calendar.

Lewis Hamilton is seeking his tenth victory at a track he has dominated during his career, but will start in P7 as saw his Mercedes team-mate snatch a surprise pole on Saturday.

World championship leader Max Verstappen cruised to victory in France last week but will start in 10th after power failure in qualifying, with title rival Charles Leclerc in third.

The odds of another surprise result cannot be discounted too with Esteban Ocon claiming a shock maiden win at Hungaroring last year as rain played havoc with the frontrunners’ race.

Here are all the details ahead of the race...

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

What time is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

First practice starts on Friday at 1pm with the second hour-long session at 4pm.

Saturday’s track action starts at 12pm ahead of qualifying at 3pm.

The 70-lap race takes place at 2pm BST on Sunday.

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in France last weekend (REUTERS)

Where to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage on F1 scheduled for 12.30pm before Main Event’s show starts at 1.55pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is on pole for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third.

Russell's Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.