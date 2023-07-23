F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates as Max Verstappen win sets Red Bull record

Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE!

Lewis Hamilton is on pole position at the Hungaroring this afternoon for what promises to be a dramatic 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The seven-time world champion leads the grid for the first time in some 20 months after pipping Max Verstappen by just 0.003 seconds in the final lap of a thrilling qualifying session in Hungary on Saturday, providing a massive boost for Mercedes.

But Hamilton - a record eight-time winner of this race - no doubt faces a daunting task to keep the Red Bull in his rearview mirrors today as the dominant Verstappen searches for a seventh consecutive F1 victory and his ninth of the campaign already, having extended his latest formidable title lead to 99 points and won six in a row for the first time in his career at the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

McLaren look set for another impressive points haul after locking out the second row with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Zhou Guanyu claimed a superb P5 for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Charles Leclerc, team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso. Daniel Ricciardo is 13th as he returns to race for AlphaTauri. Follow what promises to be a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix live below!

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 2pm BST | Hungaroring

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid in full

Weather forecast

Max Verstappen on seventh successive win

16:26 , George Flood

“Yeah finally we had a really good start, very happy with that, we’ve been working on that quite a bit to try and get a good bite and yeah I know of course when I had the inside that corner was mine.

“It was just late on the brakes you are a heavy car so luckily it all worked out well and from there I could do my race and today the car was really, really quick.

“I think over one lap this weekend it was a bit of a struggle but maybe it was probably a good thing for today so yeah the car was good on any tyre and we could look after the tyre wear and basically that’s why we could create such a big gap.”

Max Verstappen on Red Bull record

16:24 , George Flood

“It’s just incredible, what we’ve been going through the last few years is just unbelievable and hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time and also just to work with the whole team is always very enjoyable.

“Of course you know it’s always good to look into it, yesterday for example to keep pushing, wanting to do better, but today is just perfect.”

Max Verstappen: Red Bull is like a ‘rocket ship’

16:17 , George Flood

After Verstappen took the chequered flag, race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase asked Verstappen: “Not a bad race car, is it?”

To which the reigning world champion replied: “What an unbelievable rocket ship it was today. That was so enjoyable to drive!”

15:44 , George Flood

Russell goes at Leclerc late but has to make do with seventh.

However, that will become sixth as Leclerc gets his five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Leclerc seventh, Sainz eighth, Alonso ninth and Stroll 10th.

15:43 , George Flood

Back to-back podiums for Norris, who crosses the line in second.

Perez holds off Lewis Hamilton by a second-and-a-half to finish third.

Piastri comes fifth.

15:43 , George Flood

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!

HIS SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN AND A RECORD 12TH SUCCESSIVE VICTORY FOR RED BULL!

15:40 , George Flood

A far slower Perez’s focus now seems to be on keeping Hamilton out rather than closing down Norris.

Norris is more than five seconds ahead of Perez now, while Hamilton is two-and-a-half seconds behind the Mexican.

Can Hamilton stir himself for one final push at a podium place to salvage something from this day after frittering away that first pole since 2021 off the line?

15:36 , George Flood

George Russell has been complaining about an issue with his car and asking to box, only to be told he would definitely lose position if that were to happen at this late stage.

Now suddenly he bursts into life again, producing a lovely move on Sainz to go up into seventh.

And he’s gaining on Leclerc fast too...

15:31 , George Flood

10 laps to go at the Hungaroring and this is as easy as it gets for Verstappen, bar any unforeseen late disaster.

The gap to Norris is now almost 20 seconds, with the Briton complaining about lapped cars not moving out of his way. He is around three-and-a-half seconds ahead of Perez as things stand.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is still 10 seconds behind Perez in fourth.

15:25 , George Flood

A rare bright spot on a tough day for Hamilton.

He eases around the outside of Piastri down the long straight, with the McLaren not putting up much of a fight.

He’s now around 11 seconds behind Perez in third with 12 laps to go.

15:24 , George Flood

Norris gives race engineer William Joseph an earful as he reminds him on the closing gap to the relentless Perez behind.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has cut the gap to Piastri to around half a second.

15:22 , George Flood

This would be Red Bull’s 12th victory in a row, by the way.

That is a record, with Christian Horner’s team already having matched McLaren’s 1988 run of 11 in a row at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone a fortnight ago.

Absolutely dominant.

15:18 , George Flood

Here comes Verstappen into the pits again, having almost lapped half the field through 52 laps.

He’ll be back out in top spot with acres to spare, ahead of Norris, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.

15:15 , George Flood

Race control does have a look at Perez potentially forcing Piastri off the track, but there’s nothing doing there and no action taken.

Hamilton has now made his second pit stop, coming back out on the mediums in fifth and looking to put pressure on Piastri.

Verstappen now told to box on lap 51, with a typically mammoth lead.

15:13 , George Flood

Hamilton is told by race engineer Pete Bonnington to keep the pace up as high as he can.

“This is as fast as it goes mate” the frustrated seven-time world champion responds.

Perez darts around the outside of Piastri now, with the latter exceeding track limits at Turn 2 as he battles to defend. Is that his final warning?

Leclerc has a five-second penalty now for speeding in the pit lane.

“Did Perez push you off at Turn 2?” Piastri is asked by race engineer Tom Stallard.

“He didn’t leave me much room,” is the response.

15:10 , George Flood

Verstappen hasn’t stopped for a second time yet, he’s more than 33 seconds ahead of Hamilton, who also hasn’t had a second pit stop.

Norris third, Piastri fourth, Perez fifth and Russell sixth.

Meanwhile, Leclerc is under investigation for potential speeding in the pit lane.

15:08 , George Flood

That’s a much better stop for Leclerc, in fairness to Ferrari.

The second round of pit stops continue, with Norris now in and onto the mediums.

Leclerc is ahead of Sainz now after the undercut.

An issue with the rear left tyre leads to a slow stop for Alonso.

What will Mercedes do with Hamilton?

15:06 , George Flood

In comes Piastri for the second time, switching onto those medium compounds.

And here comes Perez, whose stop is 1.9 seconds! Absolutely extraordinary - is that the quickest of the season?!

Piastri comes out fifth, Perez sixth.

15:05 , George Flood

Three laps on the bounce now Hamilton has just about kept Perez at bay, utilising all of his experience to defend stoically despite worsening grip.

Meanwhile, Leclerc is unhappy with Ferrari’s confused strategy at the moment as he’s being held up by team-mate Sainz in sixth.

We’re on it and will discuss it at the end of the race, he’s told by race engineer Xavier Marcos Padros.

“What do you mean at the end?!” a tetchy Leclerc responds.

15:02 , George Flood

Perez immediately whittles the gap to Hamilton down to about four-hundredths of a second on the longer straight.

This battle is the storyline of the race at the moment. Surely it’s just a matter of time for the Mexican.

15:00 , George Flood

Perez is really bearing down on Hamilton now, with the gap between them less than a second on lap 40 of 70.

Lewis is going to be a sitting duck on these straights very soon.

14:56 , George Flood

Nice move from Russell on Bottas as he moves up to ninth.

Piastri wants the medium compounds next, whereas apparently Norris is happy on the hards.

Hamilton having to work on his tyre temperatures in the corners is affecting his chances of chasing down the McLarens as he also fends off the hungry Perez behind.

14:51 , George Flood

Verstappen is asked for his thoughts on this hard tyre compound, telling Gianpiero Lambiase that they are a bit stiff.

Albon now follows Ricciardo for another change of tyres in his own second stop.

There are a lot of track limits being exceeded today, with Sky reporting of multiple lap times being deleted now.

Russell up to 11th for Mercedes as he works his way through the field.

14:48 , George Flood

A second stop for Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri, he’s now down in last place.

He only ran with the hard compounds for 11 laps or so, now on the mediums.

“Just reel him in,” is the message from Perez’s race engineer Hugh Bird, meanwhile.

He’s closing on Hamilton, who in turn is looking to put pressure on Piastri.

14:45 , George Flood

Perez has had a rough go of it lately, but he’s in aggressive mood at the Hungaroring.

Now he goes down the inside at Russell, with the pair almost colliding as Russell tries his hardest to defend.

But Perez, now on the medium tyres, does eventually go through again, up to fifth behind Hamilton.

14:43 , George Flood

Perez gets his elbows out as he goes down the inside of Sainz.

The Ferrari driver is too late to really defend the position though and there’s a little nudge as Perez goes through.

The Mexican is up to sixth, with Leclerc also now closing in on team-mate Sainz.

14:41 , George Flood

Perez does now stop on lap 25, re-emerging in seventh place.

Russell lets Hamilton pass, with the pole-sitter up to fourth but almost 20 seconds off leader Verstappen.

It’s Norris second, ahead of Piastri in third.

14:38 , George Flood

It’s been a Red Bull one-two with Perez running for longer than his rivals after starting on the hard compounds.

Now Verstappen goes in for a very quick stop, emerging still in front on the hard tyres now himself.

Perez will be stopping soon.

14:36 , George Flood

Piastri is keeping his emotions in check admirably as he asks his engineer what the aim is now.

He’s told to look after his tyres so they last until the target lap.

Alonso has pitted now too and breezes past Bottas back into the points.

14:31 , George Flood

Now McLaren pull in Piastri on the next lap.

It’s a blistering stop and he goes head to head with Norris out of the pit lane!

Norris comes out on top and the undercut looks to have worked perfectly.

So it’s Norris fourth and Piastri fifth, behind Perez and Alonso for now, with Russell and Hamilton running sixth and seventh.

Piastri won’t be at all happy about that. McLaren favouring Norris when he was running very well indeed.

14:30 , George Flood

Are we going to see a three-stop race here?

Lando Norris is in!

But will he come out in front of Hamilton?! This could be crucial.

Yep, he’s fifth ahead of George Russell. Hamilton seventh.

Oh no, a dismal stop for Leclerc now that takes nine seconds. Dreadful.

More misery for Ferrari.

14:28 , George Flood

Sainz is the latest driver to pit, swapping his soft tyres for the hards on that Ferrari.

Hamilton also pits now and comes out in eighth place after a decent stop, ahead of Ricciardo.

Hulkenberg also boxing.

14:27 , George Flood

That’s a double early pit stop from Williams as Logan Sargeant also comes in for the hard compound tyres.

There was a slight issue there that meant that took longer than planned.

Verstappen is motoring towards his seventh consecutive win at the moment, with his lead growing all the time. Now over seven-and-a-half seconds.

Can Hamilton recover from that woeful start and put some pressure on the McLaren pair?

15 laps down...

14:22 , George Flood

Bottas has just set a new fastest lap of the race after pitting and switching onto the hard tyres.

Zhou now running in last after his penalty - a brutal afternoon so far after he had managed to qualify in fifth.

Piastri is still going nicely in second ahead of McLaren team-mate Norris.

“We’re looking for maximum pace to target lap,” the Australian is told.

Now Zhou does the fastest lap with a new set of tyres...

14:18 , George Flood

A flurry of early pit stops now as Stroll, Tsunoda and Bottas all box.

Verstappen’s lead is out to over three seconds at the front, ominous signs.

14:16 , George Flood

Fernando Alonso’s decline of late is a real storyline in this F1 season.

He’s just been passed with ease by Perez, who is up to seventh and chasing down the Ferrari pair.

DRS there but he didn’t really need it.

Zhou Guanyu now has a five-second penalty for causing that ruckus at the first corner.

An early stop for Alex Albon.

14:14 , George Flood

Both Alpines are indeed now out of this race.

Verstappen is already drifting into a comfortable lead, with Hamilton on the team radio apologising for his poor start off the line.

Still Piastri second and Norris third, ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg and Stroll.

Russell has worked his way up to 13th, but the Alfa Romeos - who started fifth and seventh respectively - are now 12th and 16th.

And it’s Zhou Guanyu the man in 16th after that first corner shunt, which has had a real impact on most of the field.

14:09 , George Flood

This is an absolute disaster for Alpine.

They are facing a second consecutive double wipeout here after colliding with each other down into the first corner.

It was Zhou Guanyu who collided with Yuki Tsunoda, who then touched the first Alpine, forcing him into the air and down into his team-mate’s car.

Brutal luck.

14:06 , George Flood

Drama all over the place straight off the bat!

Hamilton has gone down to FOURTH!

Oh dear. Verstappen is leading the race, ahead of the McLarens - Piastri in second ahead of Norris.

Leclerc and Sainz are up to fifth and sixth for Ferrari.

Huge drama - there’s also been a collision down the grid, with three cards swerving off track.

14:04 , George Flood

IT’S LIGHTS OUT AT THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!

Mixed bag on tyre front to start race

14:02 , George Flood

Here we go with the formation lap.

The top eight are all starting with the medium compound tyres, with Sergio Perez on hards in ninth along with George Russell.

Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are all beginning on the softs - a real mixed bag!

It’s a new set of tyres for both Lando Norris and Sainz, meanwhile.

This is of course the first time that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been on the front row together since *that* Abu Dhabi race in 2021.

This surely qon’t be quite that dramatic!

Almost race time in Hungary

13:55 , George Flood

The national anthem has been sung and Martin Brundle’s grid walk is complete, so it’s nearly race time at the Hungaroring.

No issues for Brundle this week or repeat of the Cara Delevingne saga, with actor Terry Crews, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer and NFL-star-turned-TV presenter Michael Strahan among those to stop and talk, along with Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz.

There was an amusing moment when Sainz looked slightly taken aback at Brundle referring to him as ‘Carlitos’.

“What did you call me?” the puzzled Ferrari driver said.

George Russell also sounds pessimistic about his chances of battling back from down in 18th on the grid after a dismal qualifying session that was in stark contract to team-mate Hamilton.

Sounds like he let the Mercedes engineers know of his frustrations as well!

13:43 , George Flood

The sun is shining and it’s evidently very hot down on track at the Hungaroring.

Tyre degradation has to be a concern for all teams this afternoon.

Just over 15 minutes to go until lights out!

13:39 , George Flood

The first time in 595 days!

Lewis Hamilton’s 104th career pole at a circuit where he is a record eight-time winner.

Can he end his long wait for another victory?

Daniel Ricciardo happy with qualifying return

13:20 , George Flood

Daniel Ricciardo is back!

The popular Australian, dropped by McLaren at the end of last season and left without a race seat, made a quick return to the grid last week as the replacement for Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo has his eyes fixed on claiming back a “dream” spot at Red Bull, qualifying 13th in Hungary yesterday - four spots above new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

“It hasn’t been the easiest weekend to come in, with the wet conditions we had yesterday and the different tyre allocations, but I was happy to be competitive in qualifying,” said Ricciardo.

“I don’t expect the racing to feel too foreign, I only took half a year off, so tomorrow will be fun, and of course, if there are gaps, I’ll see what the car can do.”

Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘all over the shop’ after upgrades

12:56 , George Flood

Red Bull’s significant upgrade package has flattered to deceive somewhat so far this weekend, by their usual lofty standards anyway.

After his rare qualifying disappointment yesterday, a frustrated Max Verstappen described the setup as wrong after a day when he said things had been “all over the place”.

Does that give Lewis Hamilton a realistic shot at victory this afternoon?

“We’re still second, but I think we should be ahead with the car we have normally, but so far this weekend I think we haven’t been on it,” Verstappen said.

“I think the update works, but I think we just really didn’t put everything together setup wise because I just think today everything has just been all over the shop and not exactly where we wanted to be.”

Hungarian Grand Prix to stay on F1 calendar through 2032

12:33 , George Flood

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been a regular feature of the Formula 1 race calendar since 1986, and isn’t going away any time soon.

A five-year extension was announced ahead of the weekend that will see the race remain in F1 until at least 2032, with renovations to the Hungaroring set to be completed in 2026.

“To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Hungaroring president Zsolt Gyulay added: “Given the astonishing rise in F1’s global popularity, which now sees more venues than ever before competing to join the calendar, today’s signing marks a hugely significant achievement for us.”

Can Hamilton really hold off Max Verstappen?

12:14 , George Flood

Lewis Hamilton is the record holder for the most ever Hungarian Grand Prix wins, with twice as many victories (eight) at the Hungaroring as his closest rival, the great Michael Schumacher.

It was the scene of his first-ever triumph with Mercedes in 2013, but can he realistically expect to hold off the juggernaut that is Max Verstappen and his RB19?

Verstappen memorably won in Hungary for the first time last year, producing a superb drive from 10th on the grid to claim top spot despite a spin that briefly cost him the lead.

"We tend to have decent race pace," Hamilton said after qualifying yesterday. "Max's race pace yesterday in practice was quite extraordinary. They were quicker than us.

"But if there is a way to hold position then maybe there is a fighting chance for us. I am as keen as I am to win tomorrow as I did for my first win in Montreal in 2007."

Lewis Hamilton: 104th career pole feels like my first

11:55 , George Flood

Lewis Hamilton understandably could not hide his delight after sealing his first pole position for some 595 days following that incredible last-gasp qualifying lap on Saturday.

It’s been a hell of a long wait by his usual lofty standards for career pole No104, with the seven-time world champion beaming that it felt like the first time.

"I forgot what it feels like to sit in this spot. He (Max Verstappen) has been hogging it for a while,” Hamilton said.

"I don't think I breathed for the whole lap, I held my breath. I was so out of breath at the end. It is an extraordinary feeling.

"I have not been here for such a long time. Even with the success I have had before, and this is my 104th pole, it feels like the first. It is hard to explain how special it feels."

Weather forecast

11:42 , George Flood

It is set to be a dry race on Sunday, with clear skies at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod and temperatures up at 30ºC throughout the afternoon.

Starting grid in full

11:40 , George Flood

1) Lewis Hamilton

2) Max Verstappen

3) Lando Norris

4) Oscar Piastri

5) Zhou Guanyu

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Valtteri Bottas

8) Fernando Alonso

9) Sergio Perez

10) Nico Hulkenberg

11) Carlos Sainz

12) Esteban Ocon

13) Daniel Ricciardo

14) Lance Stroll

15) Pierre Gasly

16) Alex Albon

17) Yuki Tsunoda

18) George Russell

19) Kevin Magnussen

20) Logan Sargeant

Where to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

11:38 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the Hungarian Grand Prix is being broadcast live today on Sky Sports F1, with coverage of Grand Prix Sunday beginning at 12:30pm BST. Coverage of the race itself gets underway at 1:55pm, ahead of a 2pm start.

Free-to-air highlights are on Channel 4 from 6:30pm.

Live stream: Coverage of the race is also available to subscribers online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE coverage!

11:34 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

We should have an exciting race on our hands at the famous Hungaroring today, with Lewis Hamilton having stunned Max Verstappen with a blistering last-gasp lap in qualifying yesterday to pip the dominant world champion to pole position by just 0.003 seconds.

It was a significant development for Mercedes and Hamilton, with the seven-time title winner having not sealed top spot on the grid since all the way back in December 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Keeping Verstappen at bay will be no easy feat however as he chases a seventh consecutive race win, while the resurgent McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will also look to keep themselves in the podium mix once again.

Today’s race in Hungary begins at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for build-up and live updates from Standard Sport!