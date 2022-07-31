F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: What time it starts today, how to watch and the latest odds
After a couple of races where he ate into championship leader Max Verstappen's lead, Charles Leclerc's crash and DNF from the lead in the French Grand Prix last week means he faces a mammoth task to become the 2022 world champion.
Red Bull's Verstappen now leads the Ferrari driver by 63 points heading into the final race before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
When is it?
The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.
What time does it start?
First and second practice are done and dusted, as is qualifying, with George Russell taking a sensational pole position at the Hungaroring.
That just leaves the Hungarian Grand Prix itself, which begins at 2pm BST on Sunday.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year. Their qualifying program starts at 7.30pm on Saturday with race coverage at 6.30pm.
What is the starting grid?
George Russell, Mercedes
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Lando Norris, McLaren
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Fernando Alonso, Alpine
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo
Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Mick Schumacher, Haas
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Alexander Albon, Williams
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Nicholas Latifi, Williams
What are the championship standings?
What do we know about the Hungaroring?
Circuit length: 4.381km
First grand prix: 1986
Laps: 70
Race distance: 306.63km
Race lap record: 1:16.627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2020)
2021 winner: Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Number of corners: 14
Overtaking chances: Pretty slim, to be honest. It's (perhaps unfairly) known as Monaco without the walls. Still, going into turn one with the aid of DRS is the best place.
What are the latest odds?
Charles Leclerc 11/8
Carlos Sainz 5/2
George Russell 10/3
Max Verstappen 8/1
Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris 16/1