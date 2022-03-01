F1 hint at ‘something different’ for Drive to Survive as season four trailer revealed

Formula 1’s chief executive has hailed the impact of Drive to Survive on the sport after the release of the trailer for the fourth series of the Netflix show.

The behind-the-scenes documentary has granted new fans unprecedented insight into the workings and personalities of the F1 grid and has been reported to have been a key driver in resurgent popularity of the sport, particularly in the United States.

The success of Drive to Survive has triggered a number of imitations, with MotoGP among the sporting organisations launching behind-the-scenes documentaries.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested that there may be changes made to the show in an attempt to stay ahead of the curve.

“It’s no doubt that Drive to Survive has an incredible effect mainly on the new audiences and also in other new markets like US, for sure,” said Domenicali in a conference call with investors last week.

“You have to stay tuned to the new series, because I’ve just had the possibility to see and it would be fantastic. And with the right tone and, as you can imagine with what has happened last year, there will be a lot of action on. So that’s good.

“I think that what we have shown as Formula 1 has been always to be in front of the step change that everything has to happen.

“So I think that it’s important for us to be, with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends, up to the moment where we believe that will make a show that it’s a differentiating factor.

“If it is becoming just a different way to speak about Formula 1 without adding or giving to Formula 1 platform added value, maybe I think it’s better to renegotiate and see with Netflix or with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future.”

The fourth series launches on the streaming platform on 11 March, nine days before race day at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

It will cover the title rivalry between eventual maiden world champion Max Verstappen and seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton in detail despite the Dutchman’s refusal to co-operate with the makers of the show.

Verstappen will still appear due to a content sharing agreement between Netflix and Formula 1 Management, who recorded footage throughout the season.