F1 French Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream and latest updates today

Lewis Hamilton starts fourth on the grid in today’s Formula One race - the seven-time world champion’s 300th in F1. The Mercedes driver will be out to challenge the two Red Bulls in front of him and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, which starts on pole position.

Max Verstappen could only land his car in second place in Saturday’s qualifying yet does have the straight-line speed to threaten his title rival and bolster his 38-point lead atop the Drivers’ Championship standings. Sergio Perez starts third with Lando Norris fourth, George Russell fifth and Carlos Sainz near the back after engine penalties.

Ferrari head to Circuit Paul Ricard with back-to-back wins under their belt but can expect a rough ride from Red Bull and the Mercs as the 2022 season enters its second half. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live French Grand Prix blog!

LIGHTS OUT! Leclerc leads as Hamilton grabs third

14:27 , Marc Mayo

Lap 14/53: Leclerc has broken DRS on Verstappen with over a second between the lead pair, and Red Bull may have to focus on when to pit their driver if they hope to snatch the lead.

14:23 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc confirms “plan B” offered by Ferrari with two-stop pit strategies becoming more and more prominent with overtaking difficult and tyres suffering in the heat.

14:21 , Marc Mayo

Lap 11/53: Perez has dropped back to 2.1 seconds behind Hamilton in the battle for third, is he cooling off and conserving energy before a fresh push or has the Mercedes found some pace?

In fact, Russell is only just over a second off the Mexican...

14:19 , Marc Mayo

“The pace is good, you are doing a good job,” Ferrari tell Sainz in 12th. “It doesn’t feel that way,” he shoots back!

Magnussen is the first to pit, ditching his Hards for Mediums in a likely - and rare - two-stopper. Schumacher and Zhou follow through.

14:17 , Marc Mayo

Lap 8/53: Hamilton is already over five seconds off the lead as he defends from Perez, a battle Ferrari will be very happy with.

Red Bull also continue to be frustrated by Leclerc with overtaking being rather stunted by the Mistral straight chicane.

Ocon has got Ricciardo for eighth but has that time penalty to conted with while Aston Martin are enjoying a great start, up to 10th and 11th for Stroll and Vettel respectively.

(REUTERS)

14:14 , Marc Mayo

Just a slight look at Leclerc for Verstappen down the Mistral straight and the long Beaussetback hairpin sees the Red Bull right alongside him... but Leclerc holds on!

The Dutchman did have the early pace in Austria a week ago but Ferrari look like they will find this race a lot tougher.

14:12 , Marc Mayo

Lap 6/53: Hamilton will find it tough to keep Perez off his back as the Mexican draws closer and closer to the third-placed car...

Russell has got Alonso to move into fifth and Sainz is now on the back of Magnussen, in 13th place after grid penalties for the Spaniard.

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen is going nowhere with Leclerc’s rear-wing firmly in view as he activates DRS down the long back straight.

This time around, the Ferrari holds on down the Mistral straight.

Meanwhile, a five-second penalty for Ocon spinning Tsunoda on the opening lap.

14:07 , Marc Mayo

Lap 3/53: Leclerc is already a second ahead of Verstappen, is the Ferrari using up all its tyres too early or does it have genuine pace?

Perez is taking an interest in Hamilton for third with Alonso now defending Russell in fifth, Norris having dropped to seventh and now being chased by Ricciardo.

At the back, Magnussen has catapulted through to 13th from 20th and Sainz is only 16th. Tsunoda will continue after the tangle with Ocon.

LIGHTS OUT!

14:04 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc leads with Hamilton getting Perez to go third!

A poor start from Red Bull with Verstappen stuck in second and Perez dropping off, with Alonso pushing forward into fifth.

Tsunoda spins in the midfield!

Formation lap begins!

14:00 , Marc Mayo

Time for the very last preparations ahead of the F1 French Grand Prix...

Medium tyres the order of the day for the frontrunners.

Can Lewis Hamilton add to these numbers in his 300th F1 grand prix?

13:57 , Marc Mayo

Tyre strategy

13:54 , Marc Mayo

A one-stop looks the favourable strategy around Circuit Paul Ricard with the track having extended its pit-lane exit to add on a further four to five seconds of slow speed.

Christian Horner previews the race

13:51 , Marc Mayo

“It’s going to be hot, strategy will be important, tyre degradation. We’ve got two very different strategies of how to tackle this track between ourselves and Ferrari. It’s all going to be about tyre management.”

Vote in our poll as the national anthem begins in Le Castellet

13:45 , Marc Mayo

Famous faces always turn out for F1

13:44 , Marc Mayo

Will Ferrari come a cropper again today?

13:42 , Marc Mayo

Relability issues continue to worry Ferrari after recent race retirements for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“It is always at the back of your mind,” admitted racing director Laurent Mekies to Sky Sports yesterday . “If you have a few failures from the race lead, you will not forget about them very easily.

“We have lost a few races like that this year. It is a long cycle to get on top of these issues, we know it is not something we can fix overnight so everybody is very united to try to deal with it as best as we can right now.

“Yes, it is in the back of our minds but hopefully it is something we will be dealing with better and better.”

(Getty Images)

Grid penalties

13:38 , Marc Mayo

Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will start from the back row of the grid after taking extra power unit pieces above their allocation for the season.

After a dramatic fire ended his Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz’s Ferrari took a new control electronics unit before refreshing their engine, turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H to drop him to 19th.

Magnussen took a new engine, turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H ahead of the race.

Ice packs at the ready on the grid

13:33 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton on 300th F1 GP

13:28 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to mark his 300th race start with a strong performance from fourth place.

“The whole realization of reaching your dream is a very, very surreal experience and it is always going to be your first,” Hamilton said of the milestone earlier in the weekend.

“The amount of sleepless nights as a family that all of us had had, not knowing whether or not we would actually reach our goal, reach our dream, but never giving up.”

Pit lane open!

13:24 , Marc Mayo

Time for the drivers to head out the garages and prepare for their run to the grid...

More to come from Mercedes

13:18 , Marc Mayo

Toto Wolff voiced his disappointment with Mercedes’ qualifying performance despite Lewis Hamilton putting his car fourth on the grid.

With the Brit still over half a second off pole position, Wolff told Sky Sports: “I think we knew that once we got the new tyres on and we are driving the car in anger that we would be there in third and fourth, like we have been all season.

“But it’s just not good enough. In the end the overall package is just not quick enough and we can see that.”

A truly iconic piece of motorsport history!

13:10 , Marc Mayo

Rosberg doubts Leclerc’s chances

13:05 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari’s car setup will hand the advantage to Max Verstappen and Red Bull despite Charles Leclerc claiming pole position for today’s grand prix, says Nico Rosberg.

The former world champion told Sky Sports: “It was incredibly impressive from Charles Leclerc, but I have a feeling that Ferrari might be making a mistake with the setup of their car.

“I think they have too much downforce on that car, because when you have more downforce on, it means you go faster in the corners and load the tyres more and also cause tyre wear and stress them.

“The problem is, the Red Bull's quick on the straight so the Ferrari can't back off too much because if the Red Bulls are close coming out of the corners, they could catch Charles on the straights.”

Lights out in one hour!

13:00 , Marc Mayo

The 12th race of the 2022 season is almost upon us...

Qualifying recap

12:56 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th Formula One race from fourth on the grid after Charles Leclerc secured pole position at the French Grand Prix.

Leclerc breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago.

And the Monegasque will be in prime position to secure another much-needed win in his title fight against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Read the full story.

300 not out for Hamilton

12:51 , Marc Mayo

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! 👏



Leclerc also a popular boy

12:46 , Marc Mayo

There is, of course, lots of love for Charles Leclerc in the south of France today with Ferrari very popular here and the Monaco-born driver hailing from just a couple of hours up the road.

He starts on pole today and said after qualifying: “I think it will be tricky, because the Red Bull guys seem to be very, very quick in the race simulations they've done yesterday.

“So we've worked a little bit on the car for the race. Hopefully, it will go better for us tomorrow. But tyre management will be a thing.

“We were good in Austria, we struggled a bit more yesterday, but I think we did a significant step up in performance since yesterday so hopefully we can show that tomorrow in the race.”

The French drivers are well supported here in Le Castellet

12:41 , Marc Mayo

Wholesome content alert

12:34 , Marc Mayo

Well, if you ignore the fact Lando Norris streamed the drivers’ parade and filmed himself sticking a cheeky middle finger up at his teammate..!

The drivers’ parade takes place at Paul Ricard

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Some very lovely classic cars on display in today’s parade - and lots of love for the French drivers!

(Getty Images)

Ferrari don’t fear the heat

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari power units will not struggle in today’s boiling-hot French Grand Prix, says Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn’s Alfa Romeo is powered by a Ferrari engine and he outlined why the weather has not been the factor behind its reliability issues.

“We haven’t seen anything that relates to the heat,” Bottas said. “We’ve had cooling issues, but that’s been normally a leak in the cooling system – so it would be a problem when it’s cold or hot.

“So we haven’t seen any proof that the heat would actually be a big concern. We feel like we have margin in the cooling and stuff and those issues, for now, feels like they’re sorted.”

Weather forecast

12:20 , Marc Mayo

It is El Scorchio in Le Castellet with no chance of rain at all in the blistering sunshine hitting 33ºC for today’s race.

A reasonable 10mph wind could catch drivers out with the odd gust - but nevertheless this will be one of if not the hottest grands prix of the season.

Today’ starting grid

12:16 , Marc Mayo

12:12 , Marc Mayo

Good afternoon!

12:03 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the F1 French Grand Prix!

Today’s race, Lewis Hamilton’s 300th in the sport, promises to be a memorable one as the 2022 season enters its second half.

Charles Leclerc is on pole position with the race set to begin at 2pm BST.