F1: Ferrari will not appeal Sebastian Vettel’s penalty from Canadian GP despite driver’s fury

Ferrari have decided against appealing the penalty which cost Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite Vettel’s fury at the decision to penalise him for running off the track at Montreal, team principal Mattia Binotto has written to the FIA to inform them that Ferrari will not be lodging an official challenge ahead of Thursday morning’s deadline.

Binotto had earlier insisted that Ferrari had lodged an appeal.

Vettel lost his victory to Lewis Hamilton after he was handed a five-second penalty for re-joining Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a dangerous manner following a mistake at the chicane.

“They are stealing the race from us,” said a furious Vettel over the radio as he was informed of the stewards’ verdict.

Hamilton crossed the line 1.3 seconds behind Vettel to ensure he would take the fifth win of his championship defence, and extend his title lead to 29 points after Valtteri Bottas finished fourth. Charles Leclerc completed the podium positions.

After the race Binotto told reporters that an appeal would immediately be lodged, but The Daily Mail have claimed that the team have backtracked on his earlier claim and that no appeal will be lodged.

The team’s decision may have been made in light of new video evidence that emerged on Sunday, which appeared to show Vettel making a second steering input to block Hamilton once he had regained control of his Ferrari after coming off the grass, back on to the track.