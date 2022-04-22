F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE! Latest news and updates as 2022 season heads to Imola today

Marc Mayo
·14 min read
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying - LIVE!

A very damp Imola welcomes Formula One today for qualifying ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc arrives at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari with a healthy championship lead and an even healthier backing from the Ferrari fans in Italy.

The day has already started well for the Tifosi with a Ferrari one-two led by Leclerc in first practice.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are out to end their rollercoaster start to the season when it comes to reliability, and the pace is certainly there for the reigning world champion.

The same cannot be said for the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who are performing surprisingly well in the standings but fear their upgrade package will arrive too late for a title charge.

This weekend poses plenty of new questions to the paddock with just a single practice session to lock in their setups, before qualifying on Friday evening the sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint, which will determine how the pack lines up for another enthralling round of this new F1 season.

Follow Standard Sport’s live blog for updates and expert analysis from Marc Mayo at Imola...

Disaster for Leclerc

15:28 , Marc Mayo

Arthur Leclerc, that is, who has crashed out of qualifying in F2 after a collision with Enzo Trulli (another famous name!).

The brother of Ferrari ace Charles was tagged by Trulli as they scuffled at the final corners, in a bid to get the perfect launch for a fast lap.

15:17 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has laid out his vision for Chelsea as part of a consortium bidding to buy the Premier League club.

With the seven-time world champion’s Formula One career set to take precedent for at least the next couple of years, he plans to one day become more hands-on at Stamford Bridge if Sir Martin Broughton is successful in leading a takeover.

“At the moment my primary focus is continuing in Formula One, this isn’t my first investment but it’s something I’m excited about,” he told reporters in Italy on Friday.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in F2...

15:10 , Marc Mayo

How to watch

15:03 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Weather update

14:58 , Marc Mayo

It is grey overhead but the rain seems to have abated around the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Whether the drivers will be able to strap on dry tyres for qualifying in an hour remains very much in the air, however, with it just 12°C in Emilia Romagna.

Nobody can doubt Seb Vettel’s green credentials

14:49 , Marc Mayo

How’s that for a view of the track!

14:41 , Marc Mayo

14:32 , Marc Mayo

George Russell was the quickest Mercedes driver in first practice. He finished the session in 10th place, nearly five seconds off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton was down in 18th, a further two seconds back...

Stay tuned!

14:08 , Marc Mayo

Keep it with Standard Sport as we will be bringing you all the action from qualifying, at 4pm BST.

Until then, we will keep you abreast of all the latest from the F1 paddock here at Imola.

A hell of a session for Haas

13:54 , Marc Mayo

How Valtteri Bottas’ session ended

13:48 , Marc Mayo

Classification

13:40 , Marc Mayo

That is the end of FP1 - here is how it all shook out.

13:34 , Marc Mayo

That Alfa Romeo is thoroughly beached after he lost control over the kerb, but he avoided anything but the slightest impact with the tyre wall.

Try as he might to reverse away, Bottas simply spins his wheels and will need assistance. But, there is plenty of time for that with qualifying just under two-and-a-half hours away.

CHEQUERED FLAG

13:32 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc is the quickest in first practice after clocking a 1:29.402, over eight-tenths quicker than Carlos Sainz.

The next four places are split between Red Bull and Haas... and Valtteri Bottas has crashed!

His nose is in the tyre wall at Turn 13 and he is struggling to reverse away.

13:28 , Marc Mayo

A chance for some practice starts as a handful of drivers jump back on track for a final hot lap.

It’s a Ferrari 1-2 as things stand, and a Ferrari-powered 4-5 as Max Verstappen in third is trailed by the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

13:26 , Marc Mayo

Calling for the red flag was perhaps a bit hasty there as Norris can drag his car out of the gravel, having spun on the entry of Turn 12.

The clock is still running and the restart will take place with just three minutes left to run.

RED FLAG

13:25 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton tells team radio there’s a “big wake-up issue for this tyre” as he struggles to warm the Inters up to give him any kind of speed.

He’s lodged in 17th between an Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin.

Up top, Charles Leclerc has a 0.8-second gap to Carlos Sainz after breaking the 1 minute 30 barrier.

And we have a red flag! Lando Norris has dropped his McLaren in the gravel.

13:20 , Marc Mayo

Into the last ten minutes and both Leclerc and Verstappen have improved on their times but a over a second off Sainz.

There has just been nothing for Mercedes to get excited about with Lewis Hamilton 14th and George Russell 17th, will the Inters prove more favourable for them than the wets?

13:17 , Marc Mayo

No one is within almost three seconds of either Ferrari and it’s not for the want of trying, Max Verstappen going off the track at Turn 13 before Charles Leclerc has to skip over the grass while pushing hard.

Carlos Sainz drops in a 1:30.803 which for the time being is 2.9 seconds quicker than third-placed Kevin Magnussen. Haas are having a good session, with Mick Schumacher sixth.

13:13 , Marc Mayo

More from Carlos Sainz who is enjoying his trip to Ferrari’s home circuit and shaves a second off his best time.

No such improvements first time round for Charles Leclerc as he loses his tail to spin around on the back straight - before he goes again and clocks a 1:32.512, just less than a tenth quicker than his teammate.

13:10 , Marc Mayo

Turn 18, the double left-hander to finish off the lap, is proving difficult with drivers keen to get a head of steam into the start-finish straight and sliding into the gravel as a result.

Mick Schumacher is next to- drift too far wide before Carlos Sainz shows the power of the Inters, with a 1:33.716.

13:07 , Marc Mayo

Sebastian Vettel is the surprise name in the top five.

Sergio Perez holds the lead with a 1:35.476 before Charles Leclerc, a tenth-and-a-half behind. Then it’s Carlos Sainz, Vettel, and Max Verstappen.

Let’s see how things hold as drivers get to grip with the Inters - something Lance Stroll is not doing after going into the gravel at the final turn.

13:03 , Marc Mayo

Into the second half of the session and it actually feels a little brighter here in Imola, not that you can tell that from Alex Albon’s insde-the-helmet cam that really shows how he’s fighting his Williams to find grip on corner exits.

Lance Stroll is out on the Inters and immediately runs wide at the first chicane.

12:57 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton pits and hops out of his car for a comfort break. Mercedes are way down in 14th and 16th at the moment, with the AlphaTauris looking the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull early on.

12:54 , Marc Mayo

That’s a big spin for Charles Leclerc, which sends his Ferrari bouncing over the kerbs before he can drive off. They will want to check the floor after that one.

And we can now add Esteban Ocon to the list of names checking out Emilia Romagna’s finest rocks as he briefly meets the gravel.

12:52 , Marc Mayo

All these drivers falling off the track, you would maybe think the grip wasn’t getting any better.

But, Carlos Sainz tells team radio he will need just ten minutes before he can strap on the Intermediate tyres.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

12:50 , Marc Mayo

Lando Norris loses his McLaren into the gravel at the final turn, and comes into the pits as a precaution with his team radio warning of some minor tyre damage.

We’re down to a 1:35.629 at the top as Leclerc continues to edge Verstappen, followed by Sainz and Magnussen.

12:45 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are trading times atop the timesheet with a 1:37.247 from the Red Bull sure to tumble soon enough.

Not immediately by Carlos Sainz though, who has just cut across the grass where Alex Albon did moments ago.

12:40 , Marc Mayo

An early spin for Leclerc but the title favourite keeps it on the track and ploughs into the mist regardless.

And then a Williams in the gravel! That’s Nicholas Latifi down at the Turn 7 hairpin. He makes it back onto the track and continues. Replays show Albon taking a little trip across the grass too.

12:37 , Marc Mayo

Wet tyres on for Mick Schumacher, who didn’t have the turning circle to pull out of the garage! After a bit of jimmying by his mechanic, he’s on his way.

Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen are also out, followed by the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

12:33 , Marc Mayo

No surprise that nobody is rushing out to get on track and be the first to try and clear a way through the damp.

The track temperature is a frosty 14.9°C so there will be incredibly little grip.

After a bit of a wait, some engines fire into action and Valtteri Bottas braves the conditions.

Green light!

12:30 , Marc Mayo

The weekend is underway in Emilia Romagna...

Weather latest

12:18 , Marc Mayo

Weekend preview

12:10 , Marc Mayo

This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will see the tifosi paint the stands red in hope of another victory for championship-leading Ferrari — but conditions could well throw up a surprise.

As the rain hammered down on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this morning, there was a hint of trepidation about championship leader Charles Leclerc.

“Rain hasn’t been one of our strengths in the last few years,” said the winner of the first two races.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Just 30 minutes until the session begins

11:59 , Marc Mayo

Can Charles Leclerc continue his streak?

Brollies up...

11:53 , Marc Mayo

11:48 , Marc Mayo

Haas boss Gunther Steiner has insisted his team have “nothing to hide” amid speculation over the nature of their close relationship with Ferrari.

“The FIA is keeping good track of us, what we are doing,” Steiner said.

“They were again yesterday in our offices to inspect, and I invite them: they can come along once a week, once a day, whenever they want.

“We have nothing to hide. We work to the regulations, so I don’t know what the FIA… if there is an investigation going on, if they responded to the people if asked for questions, I don’t know about that.”

That’s one way of getting the car here!

11:41 , Marc Mayo

11:29 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has laid out his vision for Chelsea as part of a consortium bidding to buy the Premier League club.

With the seven-time world champion’s Formula One career set to take precedent for at least the next couple of years, he plans to one day become more hands-on at Stamford Bridge if Sir Martin Broughton is successful in leading a takeover.

“At the moment my primary focus is continuing in Formula One, this isn’t my first investment but it’s something I’m excited about,” he told reporters in Italy.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch

11:22 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

11:15 , Marc Mayo

Weather update

11:10 , Marc Mayo

The data screen that delivers information on the weather to the media room at Imola currently rates the chances of rain as ‘one’ - out of, err, one.

It’s wet. And it’s going to stay wet.

Spare a thought for the poor sods on a track tour aboard some open-top lorries ahead of practice beginning. They probably paid a lot of money for that, too.

Weekend session times

11:03 , Marc Mayo

The weekend begins with first practice at 12.30pm BST.

A qualifying session takes place at 4pm to decide the grid for the next day’s sprint qualifying.

A second practice session kicks things off on Saturday, at 11.30am before sprint qualifying at 3.30pm. On Sunday, the race is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

Good morning!

08:41 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

It all starts here with Friday practice ahead of qualifying later today, with the weather and the first sprint of the season bringing plenty of intrigue to this weekend’s action.

