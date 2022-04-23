F1 Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Race LIVE! Latest news, TV channel, stream and updates from Imola today

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race LIVE!

Max Verstappen starts today’s Formula One sprint on pole position after a dramatic qualifying session at Imola.

Charles Leclerc, backed by Ferrari’s vociferous home support, trails the Dutchman with Lando Norris and Kevin Magnussen for company at the front of the grid - with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell stuck back in the midfield.

This year’s sprint races will hand out eight points to the winner, through to a single point for eighth place as the line-up is decided for Sunday’s main event.

Before the sprint race, Russell out his Mercedes top of the timesheet in second practice this morning, closely followed by Sergio Perez in the Red Bull as a number of teams focused on their long runs ahead of the race.

The sun is shining on Emilia Romagna this Saturday and F1 fans have another sizzling weekend in store for them.

Join Marc Mayo’s live blog from Imola for Standard Sport, providing all the latest updates for today’s big sprint race...

Start time: 3.30pm BST | Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

FP2 result: Russell puts Mercedes top

Problems for Ricciardo and Bottas kept them out of FP2

Much like Daniel Ricciardo, it doesn't look like Valtteri Bottas will be getting out on track in FP2 either 😩



Ted Kravitz explains the issues that's keeping the Alfa Romeo in the pits 👇 pic.twitter.com/FttRCNsQYZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 23, 2022

Mercedes-powered Aston Martin and Williams have expressed an interest in joining forces with Audi should the Volkswagen Group-owned brand decide to enter Formula One from 2026.

Volkswagen said this month that it was open to entering F1 with Porsche and Audi but did not say how it planned to do so.

Story continues

“I think for any team who has not a manufacturer on his side it's super-appealing to have this possibility," Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack told reporters. “We would be lying if we say we are not interested in something like that. I would be very interested to talk.”

Williams team principal Jost Capito, a previous head of Volkswagen Motorsport, said the same would apply to his outfit if the German carmaker's board decided to take the plunge.

Ferrari arrive home to Imola with a sturdy 39-point lead over Mercedes in the Formula One Constructors’ Championship for 2022.

Check out the full standings.

Leclerc’s car almost swapped ends at Variante Alta in FP2

“This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will see the tifosi paint the stands red in hope of another victory for championship-leading Ferrari — but conditions could well throw up a surprise.”

Read our preview of this weekend at Imola.

The sprint race gets underway at 3.30pm BST and will last for around half an hour.

The sun has abated a touch in Emilia Romagna since the morning but there is little to no sign of any rain ahead of the sprint race.

The air temperature is a comfortable 20.6°C with track temperature rising past 32°C.

TV channel: The sprint race will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm BST before lights out at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race with lights out in two hours’ time.

On Pole for the #F1Sprint 🚀 And this is how @Max33Verstappen did it ⏱pic.twitter.com/GYdGA2h848 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 23, 2022

12:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

🗣️ "Not a good start to the day after the good day we had yesterday"



McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl explains the issues that both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris suffered during FP2 👇 pic.twitter.com/WMAfAsa2va — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 23, 2022

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc waving to the Tifosi at the end of FP2 🇮🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/OyzeuqZe3t — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 23, 2022

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

12:32 , Marc Mayo

And that is that!

Russell is fastest in FP2 ahead of Perez, just 0.81 seconds behind and on a slower tyre, with Leclerc, Hamilton, and Alonso in the top five.

No Soft tyre times set by Sainz and Verstappen, the Ferrari man having the advantage in that battle by under a tenth of a second.

McLaren have fixed up Norris’ brake issues in time for one last dash around Imola for the young Brit, although Bottas and Ricciardo will complete the session without leaving the garage.

12:27 , Marc Mayo

The big yellow kerbs on the chicane at Variante Alta have cause problems for a few drivers today with Leclerc bouncing over them before sliding into the straight, which he just corrects in time before losing his rear end.

Sainz then comes through too hot and simply skips the chicance altogether.

12:24 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc posts a 1:19.740 on the Softs to go third, still a couple of tenths down on that blistering Perez lap on a slower tyre.

The top five currently features two Mercedes, a Red Bull, a Ferrari, and an Alpine...

AUDIO UP 🔊



Let Sergio Perez take you for a lap around Imola! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CyfggiOBqf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 23, 2022

12:18 , Marc Mayo

The live timing screen is showing plenty of yellow right now, as drivers clock slower times than earlier in the session - a sign that either fuel load has gone up or their long runs are continuing.

But Perez, on the Mediums, ups his personal best to go within 0.138 seconds of Russell.

Ten minutes to go.

Leclerc is out on the Softs, along with Hamilton, Ocon and Magnussen for the final 15 minutes of the session.

No improvement from the Brit but Leclerc goes second, just over a quarter of a second off Russell.

Good first laps on the Soft for George and Lewis, as we work through our #FP2 programme 💪 pic.twitter.com/CwJcAjmpwk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 23, 2022

12:08 , Marc Mayo

Plenty of laps going in now with the Aston Martin pair of Vettel and Stroll clocking the most, 22 and 23 respectively, before Hamilton.

Russell is the only other driver to pass 20 with the Alpine, Haas and Ferrari of Leclerc near the bottom of the lap counts.

12:01 , Marc Mayo

And with 30 minutes left Russell goes quickest... With a 1:19.457 on the Softs, a tyre which will surely prove not durable enough for the sprint race later?

The timesheets might not change much too with long runs the order of the day for most of those currently out on track, and a few yet to even use the Softs.

McLaren can only dream of such a time though with Ricciardo’s car still covered in mechanics and Norris heading into the garage reporting a brake issue.

11:56 , Marc Mayo

Russell slides into second with a lap barely 0.05 seconds quicker than Hamilton, will we see Verstappen and the Ferraris respond?

Sainz is down in eighth and Leclerc, yet to set a time on the Softs, ninth.

11:49 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton goes second with a 1:20.023 with his splits showing his pace coming from the technical second sector, with the power-intense front and back straights where his Mercedes is losing time due to the porpoising issue.

Tsunoda and Albon fill out the top five as things stand, amongst the Red Bulls, with it worth pointing out that we do not know the fuel load and engine settings deployed in this session.

11:47 , Marc Mayo

Only Ricciardo and Bottas not out yet with the Aussie’s McLaren busily worked on as he watches the garage screens.

The team are investigating an issue on Daniel's car which will delay his start to FP2. We hope to resolve the issue and get the car out before the end of the session.#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 23, 2022

11:45 , Marc Mayo

Perez goes first with a 1:19.815 on the Softs, three quarters of a second ahead of Verstappen who runs wide at Acque Minerali and chomps on some kerb as a result.

Meanwhile, Hamilton bounces his Mercedes into Tamburello and has to cut across the grass as his brakes fail to slow him down in time.

11:38 , Marc Mayo

“I had a big drop in power just now,” Hamilton tells team radio as Mercedes make it barely half a minute into the session before encountering an issue.

A 1:21.880 from the Brit nonetheless briefly puts him top of the timesheet as just the third runner to complete a lap, with most running only preliminary laps to check their cars before putting the pedal to the metal.

11:34 , Marc Mayo

After yesterday’s rain this practice session will be vital for planning both the sprint and the race, or at least the dry part of it.

Leclerc is out on the Mediums which are likely to be the tyre du jour for the sprint, as is Hamilton. Verstappen on the Softs.

11:31 , Marc Mayo

Second practice is underway at Imola!

11:24 , Marc Mayo

There is talk of Valtteri Bottas not being able to make the start of FP2 in five minutes’ time due to a problem with his Alfa Romeo.

Which is at least an excuse to show the team’s lovely tweet earlier.

11:19 , Marc Mayo

Mattia Binotto has backed Carlos Sainz to deal with the pressure of driving for Ferrari after his second crash in as many weeks.

The Scuderia boss said: “I think that he has done a couple of mistakes, which are important. But nevertheless, I think that he is improving himself, he is going faster and faster.

“And if I look yesterday, when he was driving, he was really driving fast. A shame, because when he went off, I think it was not the right time to push to the limits. He knows very well.

“I think that's a matter of managing the pressure. Maybe for the first time in his career that he's got a car which is fast enough to compete for the best positions. And he simply needs to get used to that. But he will do it very quickly.”

How Max Verstappen conquered the wet

11:15 , Marc Mayo

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has laid out his vision for Chelsea as part of a consortium bidding to buy the Premier League club.

With the seven-time world champion’s Formula One career set to take precedent for at least the next couple of years, he plans to one day become more hands-on at Stamford Bridge if Sir Martin Broughton is successful in leading a takeover.

“At the moment my primary focus is continuing in Formula One, this isn’t my first investment but it’s something I’m excited about,” he told reporters in Italy on Friday.

Read the full story.

10:58 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled greatly on the wet tyres yesterday, will the conditions be more favourable today?

Saturday in Imola. Bring it on! 💪 pic.twitter.com/bahEJwibgd — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 23, 2022

10:51 , Marc Mayo

Already today, we’ve had a Formula 3 sprint race with Franco Colapinto coming out on top for his maiden win in the reserve series.

10:45 , Marc Mayo

Unlike yesterday, we are set for a glorious day in the Italian sun.

Air temperature is a moderate 18.7°C with track temperature climbing and now at 31°C.

There is no chance of showers until about 9pm local time so unless that arrives very early these conditions will prevail.

Sunny Saturday smiles 🌞



All set for the #F1Sprint! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/71xFysYw8q — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 23, 2022

10:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The session will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

10:31 , Marc Mayo

A second practice session kicks things off today, at 11.30am BST before sprint qualifying at 3.30pm.

10:27 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix track action this Saturday.

We have second practice and the sprint race to look forward to, so buckle up as we prepare for another fantastic day of F1 racing!