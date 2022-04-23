F1 Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Race LIVE! Latest news, TV channel, stream and updates from Imola today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo
·12 min read
F1 Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Race LIVE! Latest news, TV channel, stream and updates from Imola today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race LIVE!

Max Verstappen starts today’s Formula One sprint on pole position after a dramatic qualifying session at Imola.

Charles Leclerc, backed by Ferrari’s vociferous home support, trails the Dutchman with Lando Norris and Kevin Magnussen for company at the front of the grid - with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell stuck back in the midfield.

This year’s sprint races will hand out eight points to the winner, through to a single point for eighth place as the line-up is decided for Sunday’s main event.

Before the sprint race, Russell out his Mercedes top of the timesheet in second practice this morning, closely followed by Sergio Perez in the Red Bull as a number of teams focused on their long runs ahead of the race.

The sun is shining on Emilia Romagna this Saturday and F1 fans have another sizzling weekend in store for them.

Join Marc Mayo’s live blog from Imola for Standard Sport, providing all the latest updates for today’s big sprint race...

Emilia Romagna GP latest

  • Start time: 3.30pm BST | Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

  • How to watch

  • Weather update

  • FP2 result: Russell puts Mercedes top

Problems for Ricciardo and Bottas kept them out of FP2

14:23 , Marc Mayo

14:17 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes-powered Aston Martin and Williams have expressed an interest in joining forces with Audi should the Volkswagen Group-owned brand decide to enter Formula One from 2026.

Volkswagen said this month that it was open to entering F1 with Porsche and Audi but did not say how it planned to do so.

“I think for any team who has not a manufacturer on his side it's super-appealing to have this possibility," Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack told reporters. “We would be lying if we say we are not interested in something like that. I would be very interested to talk.”

Williams team principal Jost Capito, a previous head of Volkswagen Motorsport, said the same would apply to his outfit if the German carmaker's board decided to take the plunge.

Constructors’ standings

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari arrive home to Imola with a sturdy 39-point lead over Mercedes in the Formula One Constructors’ Championship for 2022.

Check out the full standings.

Leclerc’s car almost swapped ends at Variante Alta in FP2

13:59 , Marc Mayo

Weekend preview

13:54 , Marc Mayo

“This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will see the tifosi paint the stands red in hope of another victory for championship-leading Ferrari — but conditions could well throw up a surprise.”

Read our preview of this weekend at Imola.

Start time

13:48 , Marc Mayo

The sprint race gets underway at 3.30pm BST and will last for around half an hour.

Weather update

13:40 , Marc Mayo

The sun has abated a touch in Emilia Romagna since the morning but there is little to no sign of any rain ahead of the sprint race.

The air temperature is a comfortable 20.6°C with track temperature rising past 32°C.

How to watch

13:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The sprint race will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm BST before lights out at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Stay tuned!

13:25 , Marc Mayo

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race with lights out in two hours’ time.

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

McLaren react

12:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

A reminder of the schedule

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc gives back

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

How it looks

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

CHEQUERED FLAG

12:32 , Marc Mayo

And that is that!

Russell is fastest in FP2 ahead of Perez, just 0.81 seconds behind and on a slower tyre, with Leclerc, Hamilton, and Alonso in the top five.

No Soft tyre times set by Sainz and Verstappen, the Ferrari man having the advantage in that battle by under a tenth of a second.

12:29 , Marc Mayo

McLaren have fixed up Norris’ brake issues in time for one last dash around Imola for the young Brit, although Bottas and Ricciardo will complete the session without leaving the garage.

12:27 , Marc Mayo

The big yellow kerbs on the chicane at Variante Alta have cause problems for a few drivers today with Leclerc bouncing over them before sliding into the straight, which he just corrects in time before losing his rear end.

Sainz then comes through too hot and simply skips the chicance altogether.

12:24 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc posts a 1:19.740 on the Softs to go third, still a couple of tenths down on that blistering Perez lap on a slower tyre.

The top five currently features two Mercedes, a Red Bull, a Ferrari, and an Alpine...

12:18 , Marc Mayo

The live timing screen is showing plenty of yellow right now, as drivers clock slower times than earlier in the session - a sign that either fuel load has gone up or their long runs are continuing.

But Perez, on the Mediums, ups his personal best to go within 0.138 seconds of Russell.

Ten minutes to go.

12:14 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc is out on the Softs, along with Hamilton, Ocon and Magnussen for the final 15 minutes of the session.

No improvement from the Brit but Leclerc goes second, just over a quarter of a second off Russell.

12:08 , Marc Mayo

Plenty of laps going in now with the Aston Martin pair of Vettel and Stroll clocking the most, 22 and 23 respectively, before Hamilton.

Russell is the only other driver to pass 20 with the Alpine, Haas and Ferrari of Leclerc near the bottom of the lap counts.

Halfway stage

12:01 , Marc Mayo

And with 30 minutes left Russell goes quickest... With a 1:19.457 on the Softs, a tyre which will surely prove not durable enough for the sprint race later?

The timesheets might not change much too with long runs the order of the day for most of those currently out on track, and a few yet to even use the Softs.

McLaren can only dream of such a time though with Ricciardo’s car still covered in mechanics and Norris heading into the garage reporting a brake issue.

11:56 , Marc Mayo

Russell slides into second with a lap barely 0.05 seconds quicker than Hamilton, will we see Verstappen and the Ferraris respond?

Sainz is down in eighth and Leclerc, yet to set a time on the Softs, ninth.

11:49 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton goes second with a 1:20.023 with his splits showing his pace coming from the technical second sector, with the power-intense front and back straights where his Mercedes is losing time due to the porpoising issue.

Tsunoda and Albon fill out the top five as things stand, amongst the Red Bulls, with it worth pointing out that we do not know the fuel load and engine settings deployed in this session.

11:47 , Marc Mayo

Only Ricciardo and Bottas not out yet with the Aussie’s McLaren busily worked on as he watches the garage screens.

11:45 , Marc Mayo

Perez goes first with a 1:19.815 on the Softs, three quarters of a second ahead of Verstappen who runs wide at Acque Minerali and chomps on some kerb as a result.

Meanwhile, Hamilton bounces his Mercedes into Tamburello and has to cut across the grass as his brakes fail to slow him down in time.

11:38 , Marc Mayo

“I had a big drop in power just now,” Hamilton tells team radio as Mercedes make it barely half a minute into the session before encountering an issue.

A 1:21.880 from the Brit nonetheless briefly puts him top of the timesheet as just the third runner to complete a lap, with most running only preliminary laps to check their cars before putting the pedal to the metal.

11:34 , Marc Mayo

After yesterday’s rain this practice session will be vital for planning both the sprint and the race, or at least the dry part of it.

Leclerc is out on the Mediums which are likely to be the tyre du jour for the sprint, as is Hamilton. Verstappen on the Softs.

Green light!

11:31 , Marc Mayo

Second practice is underway at Imola!

11:24 , Marc Mayo

There is talk of Valtteri Bottas not being able to make the start of FP2 in five minutes’ time due to a problem with his Alfa Romeo.

Which is at least an excuse to show the team’s lovely tweet earlier.

11:19 , Marc Mayo

Mattia Binotto has backed Carlos Sainz to deal with the pressure of driving for Ferrari after his second crash in as many weeks.

The Scuderia boss said: “I think that he has done a couple of mistakes, which are important. But nevertheless, I think that he is improving himself, he is going faster and faster.

“And if I look yesterday, when he was driving, he was really driving fast. A shame, because when he went off, I think it was not the right time to push to the limits. He knows very well.

“I think that's a matter of managing the pressure. Maybe for the first time in his career that he's got a car which is fast enough to compete for the best positions. And he simply needs to get used to that. But he will do it very quickly.”

How Max Verstappen conquered the wet

11:15 , Marc Mayo

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton has laid out his vision for Chelsea as part of a consortium bidding to buy the Premier League club.

With the seven-time world champion’s Formula One career set to take precedent for at least the next couple of years, he plans to one day become more hands-on at Stamford Bridge if Sir Martin Broughton is successful in leading a takeover.

“At the moment my primary focus is continuing in Formula One, this isn’t my first investment but it’s something I’m excited about,” he told reporters in Italy on Friday.

Read the full story.

A lot of work to do for these guys today

10:58 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled greatly on the wet tyres yesterday, will the conditions be more favourable today?

F3 result

10:51 , Marc Mayo

Already today, we’ve had a Formula 3 sprint race with Franco Colapinto coming out on top for his maiden win in the reserve series.

Weather update

10:45 , Marc Mayo

Unlike yesterday, we are set for a glorious day in the Italian sun.

Air temperature is a moderate 18.7°C with track temperature climbing and now at 31°C.

There is no chance of showers until about 9pm local time so unless that arrives very early these conditions will prevail.

How to watch practice

10:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The session will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Session times

10:31 , Marc Mayo

A second practice session kicks things off today, at 11.30am BST before sprint qualifying at 3.30pm.

Good morning!

10:27 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix track action this Saturday.

We have second practice and the sprint race to look forward to, so buckle up as we prepare for another fantastic day of F1 racing!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BGT star shocks GB News presenters as she accuses husband of having affair live on air: ‘Gosh, right’

    ‘Last night I found out he was cheating on me with his best friend’s girlfriend,’ comedian Francine Lewis told presenters

  • F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race start time UK, sprint qualifying results and how can I watch on TV today?

    Max Verstappen starts on pole for today’s sprint race as Formula One prepares for the fourth round of the 2022 season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Charles Leclerc defends his substantial early championship lead in a weekend featuring the first sprint race of the campaign. The grid for the sprint was decided with a chaotic qualifying on Friday evening, which saw Verstappen claim first place after Leclerc had posted himself top of a Ferrari one-two in the lunchtime practice session.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bottcher announces new rink boasting wealth of Olympic experience

    Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the upcoming quadrennial on Monday — and it's one that boasts plenty of experience on the biggest stages. The Edmonton skip announced on Twitter through a video that he will be joining forces with third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert. Team Bottcher had announced a month ago that his existing team of third Patrick Janssen, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, would be splitting up following the Champions Cup in early May.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.