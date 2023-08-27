F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE!

The 2023 Formula One season resumes this afternoon in the Netherlands as runaway title leader Max Verstappen continues to attempts to make F1 history. Another victory in his homeland at Zandvoort will see the Dutchman equal the consecutive win record of nine, currently held by Sebastien Vettel.

The Red Bull driver is again on pole, for the third year running, for this race, and is joined on the front row by Lando Norris. Mercedes' George Russell is in third, but Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled during qualifying and lines up in P13. Verstappen’s Red Bull partner, Sergio Perez, is in seventh.

It will be lights out on the 14th grand prix of the season at 2pm BST. Can anyone spoil the Orange army party? Well, with rain on the weather forecast, it may not be plain sailing for Max. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated race stream!

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

We’re back

We’ve had a month off and what better way to return to the track than with Max Verstappen’s lively homecoming.

The Orange army will be out in force once again and expecting their hero to make it nine wins on the bounce.

It’s lights out at 2pm UK time.

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix!

The 2023 F1 season has resumed after the summer break and the calendar turns to the Netherlands, the home of runaway title leader Max Verstappen.

Qualification in the rain was an eventful one, and more bad weather is expected today. Don’t miss any of it with us.