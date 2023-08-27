F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Start time today, qualifying result, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Formula One has returned from its summer break as Max Verstappen looks to continue his march to the title at the Dutch Grand Prix.

A sea of orange will greet the drivers at Zandvoort with the home favourite looking to equal the F1 record for most consecutive wins in history, which stands at nine and is currently held by Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull’s dominance of the 2023 campaign is unlikely to let up because of a few weeks off, with this the first of ten races to go in a season which has only been heading one way since the first chequered flag fell. Sergio Perez banked back-to-back podiums before the break to reassert himself in the battle for race wins.

Then there are the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris who will hope their unpredictable Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren cars switch on in the Netherlands to threaten Verstappen’s homecoming.

Norris did exactly that by going fastest in afternoon practice on Friday while Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital after a crash and will be replaced by Liam Lawson after suffering a broken wrist, yet Verstappen claimed the FP1 honours and was by far the fastest car during the race runs during FP2.

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, August 27, 2023.

For fans in the UK, the race is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST.

Dutch Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 11.30am

Second practice: Friday, 3pm

Third practice: Saturday, 10.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 2pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 2pm

An aerial view of Zandvoort (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is on pole position?

Max Verstappen has claimed pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row, after a crash-strewn wet-to-dry qualifying at Zandvoort.

The outcome left Red Bull's runaway championship leader perfectly placed for a record-equalling ninth successive win on Sunday, with his team chasing a 14th straight victory.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fastest when the session was halted with four minutes remaining after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari, ended up second.

Lewis Hamilton was the big casualty in phase two, qualifying a disappointing 13th.

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday’s practice sessions took place in the dry but things could get a bit messy for the rest of the weekend.

Rain and potential thunderstorms are forecast, which could disrupt the track action. Estimates say the wet weather is more likely to land in the mornings, however.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

