F1 - Disparition - Le monde de la F1 rend hommage à Charlie Whiting, décédé jeudi
Le monde de la Formule 1 rend un hommage unanime à Charlie Whiting, son directeur de course, mort jeudi à l'âge de 66 ans d'une embolie pulmonaire. « J'ai connu Charlie pendant toute ma vie dans ce sport, a, de son côté, déclaré Ross Brawn, le directeur sportif de la F1. Nous avons travaillé ensemble comme mécaniciens, sommes devenus amis et avons passé tellement de temps ensemble sur les circuits à travers le monde. C'est une grande perte, non seulement pour moi, mais aussi pour toute la famille de la F1, la FIA et le sport mécanique dans son ensemble. » « Charlie jouait un rôle clé dans ce sport et en a été l'arbitre et la voix de la raison en tant que directeur de course pendant de longues années, a réagi Christian Horner, le patron de Red Bull. C'était un homme d'une grande intégrité qui s'acquittait d'une tâche compliquée de manière impartiale. » Pour Toto Wolff, PDG et Team principal de Mercedes, c'est « un pilier » de la catégorie reine du sport automobile qui s'en va, « un ambassadeur fantastique de notre sport et un véritable gardien de ses intérêts ». « Très choqué », Lewis Hamilton, le champion du monde en titre, a également parlé d'un « pilier », d'une « figure du sport ». « Il était notre homme à nous, les pilotes, un intermédiaire (avec la FIA), a raconté Sebastian Vettel. Vous pouviez lui demander n'importe quoi, n'importe quand, sa porte était toujours ouverte ». « Nous étions parfois difficiles avec lui, à le presser et à le pousser, à répéter constamment les mêmes demandes, a réagi Daniel Ricciardo. Mais il était toujours à l'écoute. Il était de notre côté. Il a fait beaucoup pour ce sport. » Robert Kubica, lui, a affirmé : « C'est quelqu'un en qui vous pouviez avoir confiance. Toujours ».
