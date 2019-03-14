F1 - Disparition - Le monde de la F1 rend hommage à Charlie Whiting, décédé jeudi

Very sad news today with the passing of Charlie. He was a true @F1 lover and key figure of our sport. I'll miss meeting and talking to him at races. He was always listening to the drivers and looking after our safety. He will be greatly missed.

All my thoughts to his family ? pic.twitter.com/lflW2fhYiM



— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) 14 mars 2019