F1 2023 season: Race calendar in full and how to watch as car launch dates announced

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cadillac could be the next big name in Formula 1 with Andretti Global and General Motors announcing plans to enter a new team in the coming years under the latter’s famous brand.

The Andretti Cadillac team would be based in the United States, at Andretti’s new state-of-the-art headquarters which are being built in Fishers, Indiana. There is also a satellite facility planned for the UK.

In a press conference on Thursday, Michael Andretti, the son of former F1 world champion Mario Andretti and the chairman and chief executive of Andretti Global, promised the “all-American team” would be “on a level with any F1 team out there”.

That is if they are accepted. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali sounded lukewarm on the prospect of an Andretti entry when it was first mooted last year, saying F1 did not need to expand from its current 10 teams.

In the last few weeks, however, Andretti have made increasingly confident noises. And the situation developed earlier this week when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed that he had asked his team to look at starting the process for Expressions of Interest from potential new F1 teams, marking a first step to expanding the grid.

The move, which was announced on Twitter by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management. Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo has also talked about entering a team.

Ben Sulayem posted:

I have asked my @FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA @F1 World Championship — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 2, 2023

The most recent new entrant into the sport were Haas, in 2016. Before then, three teams joined in 2010.

However, Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last September that the sport, which could have a record 24 races this year and is growing in popularity, did not need more than 10 teams.

The "Concorde Agreement' between teams, FIA and Formula One stipulates that the 10 teams split their share of the sport's revenues, meaning that any new entrant would dilute the pot. For that reason any new entrant must pay a $200 million fee to enter, with the money shared by the existing teams as compensation.

Having a new US-owned team in a sport that will have three rounds in the United States this year, including a night race in Las Vegas, might appeal to the sport's US-based owners Liberty Media.

Read below for more information on the 2023 season

When does pre-season testing take place?

Unlike last year, there is only one pre-season test before the 2023 season. That runs from Thursday February 23 until Saturday February 25 at the Bahrain International Circuit, just outside of Sakhir.

What are the 2023 car launch dates?

Red Bull, RB19: February 3, New York

Williams: February 6, online

AlphaTauri AT04: February 11, New York

Aston Martin AMR23: February 13, Silverstone

Ferrari: February 14

Mercedes W14: February 15, Silverstone

Alpine A523: February 16, London

Alfa Romeo: TBC

Haas: TBC

When is the first race of 2023?

The first grand prix of the 2023 season is also at the Bahrain International Circuit, running from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 March.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil in staging qualifying on Friday and a shortened ‘sprint' race on Saturday.

Three sprint races were held in 2022 – at Imola, Austria and Brazil – with much discussion in the early part of the season about expanding that offering for next year.

The teams and F1 were keen to double the number, arguing that sprint races have been successful in engaging fans and increasing audience sizes. But the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, initially resisted, claiming that it would cost them more and asking for compensation.

Like last year, too, points will be given to the top eight drivers in the sprint race. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.

The driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded the official pole position, not the winner of the sprint, as was the case in 2021.

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (33) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (TBA)

Williams: Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March 3-5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

March 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

March 31-April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne *

April 28-30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +

May 5-7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 19-21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 26-28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 2-4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 16-18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 30-July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +

July 7-9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 21-23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

July 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +

August 25-27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 1-3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 15-17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

September 22-24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October 6-8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

October 20-22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

October 27-29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 3-5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

November 16-18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 24-26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina



*NB: The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 16 was cancelled. It is expected to be replaced on that date, with Portugal leading the way.

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.