F1 2023 season: Race calendar in full and how to watch as car launch dates announced

Tom Cary
·6 min read
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cadillac could be the next big name in Formula 1 with Andretti Global and General Motors announcing plans to enter a new team in the coming years under the latter’s famous brand.

The Andretti Cadillac team would be based in the United States, at Andretti’s new state-of-the-art headquarters which are being built in Fishers, Indiana. There is also a satellite facility planned for the UK.

In a press conference on Thursday, Michael Andretti, the son of former F1 world champion Mario Andretti and the chairman and chief executive of Andretti Global, promised the “all-American team” would be “on a level with any F1 team out there”.

That is if they are accepted. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali sounded lukewarm on the prospect of an Andretti entry when it was first mooted last year, saying F1 did not need to expand from its current 10 teams.

In the last few weeks, however, Andretti have made increasingly confident noises. And the situation developed earlier this week when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed that he had asked his team to look at starting the process for Expressions of Interest from potential new F1 teams, marking a first step to expanding the grid.

The move, which was announced on Twitter by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management. Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo has also talked about entering a team.

Ben Sulayem posted:

The most recent new entrant into the sport were Haas, in 2016. Before then, three teams joined in 2010.

However, Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last September that the sport, which could have a record 24 races this year and is growing in popularity, did not need more than 10 teams.

The "Concorde Agreement' between teams, FIA and Formula One stipulates that the 10 teams split their share of the sport's revenues, meaning that any new entrant would dilute the pot. For that reason any new entrant must pay a $200 million fee to enter, with the money shared by the existing teams as compensation.

Having a new US-owned team in a sport that will have three rounds in the United States this year, including a night race in Las Vegas, might appeal to the sport's US-based owners Liberty Media.

Read below for more information on the 2023 season

When does pre-season testing take place?

Unlike last year, there is only one pre-season test before the 2023 season. That runs from Thursday February 23 until Saturday February 25 at the Bahrain International Circuit, just outside of Sakhir.

What are the 2023 car launch dates?

Red Bull, RB19: February 3, New York
Williams: February 6, online
AlphaTauri AT04: February 11, New York
Aston Martin AMR23: February 13, Silverstone
Ferrari: February 14
Mercedes W14: February 15, Silverstone
Alpine A523: February 16, London
Alfa Romeo: TBC
Haas: TBC

When is the first race of 2023?

The first grand prix of the 2023 season is also at the Bahrain International Circuit, running from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 March.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil in staging qualifying on Friday and a shortened ‘sprint' race on Saturday.

Three sprint races were held in 2022 – at Imola, Austria and Brazil – with much discussion in the early part of the season about expanding that offering for next year.

The teams and F1 were keen to double the number, arguing that sprint races have been successful in engaging fans and increasing audience sizes. But the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, initially resisted, claiming that it would cost them more and asking for compensation.

Like last year, too, points will be given to the top eight drivers in the sprint race. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.

The driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded the official pole position, not the winner of the sprint, as was the case in 2021.

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (33) and Sergio Pérez (11)
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)
Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)
Alpine:  Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)
McLaren: Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)
Aston Martin: Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (TBA)
Williams: Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March 3-5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
March 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
March 31-April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne *
April 28-30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +
May 5-7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami
May 19-21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
May 26-28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 2-4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 16-18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 30-July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +
July 7-9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 21-23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
July 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +
August 25-27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 1-3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 15-17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
September 22-24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October 6-8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +
October 20-22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +
October 27-29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 3-5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +
November 16-18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
November 24-26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

*NB: The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 16 was cancelled. It is expected to be replaced on that date, with Portugal leading the way.

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.

Latest Stories

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Grandy, St-Georges, Galusha punch tickets to Canadian women's curling championship

    B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Quebec's Laurie St-Georges both went to extra ends to win their respective women's provincial curling championships Sunday and qualify for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories also punched her ticket to the Canadian women's championship, to be held Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C. Grandy, St-Georges and Galusha joined already qualified defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail and Yukon's Hailey Bi

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be