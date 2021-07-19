F1 condemns racist abuse of Hamilton following crash

  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    1/8

    APTOPIX Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
    2/8

    APTOPIX Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    3/8

    Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    4/8

    Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, stand on the grid before the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
    5/8

    Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, stand on the grid before the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    6/8

    APTOPIX Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
    7/8

    Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
    8/8

    Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands take a curve side-by-side at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, stand on the grid before the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA issued a joint statement Monday condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was targeted following the Mercedes driver's crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday’s British Grand Prix that sent the championship leader hurtling out of the race.

“Formula One, the FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms," the statement said. “These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty following the crash but the seven-time world champion delivered a superb comeback drive to record his eighth win on home soil.

Verstappen was taken to hospital after the 190mph shunt, which registered at 51G, before being released later “without any major injuries”, his Red Bull team said.

Red Bull also issued a statement criticizing the attacks on Hamilton.

“While we may be fierce rivals on-track, we are all united against racism,” the team said. “We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our teams, our competitors and our fans.

“As a team we are disgusted and saddened to witness the racist abuse Lewis endured yesterday on social media after the collision with Max. There is never any excuse for it. There is certainly no place for it in our sport and those responsible should be held accountable.”

It is understood that F1 is compiling a dossier of the offensive posts and will raise them directly with the platforms and call on them to take action.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it tried to remove harmful content as quickly as possible and encouraged people to use the tools it offers to block abuse.

“The racist abuse directed at Lewis Hamilton during and after the British Grand Prix is unacceptable and we’ve removed a number of comments from Instagram,” it said in a statement. “In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including Comment Filters and Message Controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse.

“No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we’re committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse.”

Last week, Hamilton issued a post after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England’s defeat against Italy in the European Championship soccer final at Wembley.

He wrote: “The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday’s game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.

“Tolerance and respect for players of color should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be streamed online in 8 Indigenous languages

    Dorothy Stewart is excited to be among a group of hosts bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to their communities in Indigenous languages. CBC will be providing live online coverage of Friday's opening ceremony in eight Indigenous languages. "It's a privilege and I'm so honoured to be doing this," said Stewart, who will be hosting in Eastern Cree. Stewart, based in Montreal, is the host of the CBC North radio show Winschgaoug which airs across James Bay Cree communities in Quebec. She's been ta

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that t

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu