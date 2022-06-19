F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, grid positions, qualifying results and how to watch today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo
·2 min read
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, grid positions, qualifying results and how to watch today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver

Formula One is in Montreal for today’s Canadian Grand Prix after a trip to Azerbaijan that raised plenty of questions for the rest of the season.

Lewis Hamilton will hop in his Mercedes at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after initial doubts over his fitness to drive the car as it continues to suffer with significant bouncing issues.

Other drivers have complained of the porpoising problem that has sprung up on F1 due to its new emphasis on ground effect.

Max Verstappen starts on pole position and will be out to build on his world championship lead with Sergio Perez in the middle of the pack but now in second ahead of Charles Leclerc, who starts from the back after Ferrari’s latest disaster.

Here are all the details ahead of the weekend...

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, on Sunday, June 19 2022.

What time is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The race on Sunday is scheduled to start at 7pm BST.

Charles Leclerc (Getty Images)
Charles Leclerc (Getty Images)

How can I watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST on Main Event and 5.30pm on F1.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 11pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is on pole for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday and will be joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso.

Grid positions

  1. Max Verstappen

  2. Fernando Alonso

  3. Carlos Sainz

  4. Lewis Hamilton

  5. Kevin Magnussen

  6. Mick Schumacher

  7. Esteban Ocon

  8. George Russell

  9. Daniel Ricciardo

  10. Guanyu Zhou

  11. Valtteri Bottas

  12. Alex Albon

  13. Sergio Perez

  14. Lando Norris

  15. Pierre Gasly

  16. Sebastian Vettel

  17. Lance Stroll

  18. Nicholas Latifi

  19. Charles Leclerc

  20. Yuki Tsunoda

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • F1 confirm starting grid for Canadian Grand Prix but Charles Leclerc not last despite engine penalties

    Today’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix will start with two drivers knocked to the back of the grid due to engine penalties. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc suffered from an engine failure in Azerbaijan last week and the Scuderia determined the power unit to be beyond repair, prompting them to replace the entire setup for Montreal. Leclerc has taken his fourth internal combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K components of the season, triggering the threshold for a grid penalty.

  • Serena Williams ranks alongside Michael Jordan in all-time sporting greats, says John McEnroe

    John McEnroe says Serena Williams ranks alongside Michael Jordan in the all-time sporting greats, as she prepares for her potential Wimbledon swansong aged 40.

  • How to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for tenth race of 2022 season today

    The first F1 Canadian Grand Prix in three years takes place in Montreal later today. The Covid pandemic has prevented Formula One from touching down in Quebec but Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Co are back and ready to compete in the tenth race of the 2022 season. No driver has won the Canadian GP more times than Hamilton, who holds a joint-record with Michael Schumacher for seven victories - the same number of world title triumphs the pair boast.

  • Photos show a centuries-old shipwreck found off Colombia's coast carrying lost treasure worth billions of dollars, including gold coins and emeralds

    Spain's San Jose galleon was carrying a billion-dollar cargo of gold, silver and emeralds when it was sunk by the British navy in 1708, off Colombia's coast.

  • Lewis Hamilton elated with fourth as Max Verstappen takes pole in wet Montreal

    Fernando Alonso was second quickest as the former champion coped well with the drying track.

  • Drive to Survive's reach goes beyond F1 fans. Now, other sports want to copy show's success

    As a kid, Mike Janik could be found spending his days crashing Hot Wheels cars together and playing racing games. Now, two decades later, he's "giddy" knowing he's attending this weekend's 2022 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal — and can check watching "the pinnacle of motorsports" off his bucket list. Growing up, Janik had always followed more of the rally scene. Until one day, he stumbled upon F1 highlights on YouTube and his interest went "from zero to 100." "I went from having no k

  • F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE! Latest news and updates as Max Verstappen takes pole

    Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso leaping onto the front row alongside the Formula One championship leader in a wet qualifying on Saturday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third fastest on a drying track and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes on a weekend dominated by talk of ‘porpoising’, or bouncing, cars. "I still expect it not to be a straightforward race," said Verstappen after the Dutch driver’s second pole in nine races this season.

  • Max Verstappen fastest in first practice for Canadian Grand Prix

    Carlos Sainz was second with Fernando Alonso third.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev