F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE! Race stream and latest updates today in wet conditions

F1Canadian Grand Prix - LIVE!

Charles Leclerc’s attempts to catch Max Verstappen in the Formula One world title race were hit with another blow on Saturday after it was the confirmed the Ferrari driver would be hit with a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new power unit.

Verstappen had already marked himself out as the driver to beat by topping the timesheets for the opening two practice sessions on Friday, with Red Bull coming into this one on the back of five consecutive wins.

Leclerc was only fifth fastest in the opening session some half the second off the pace at Verstappen. It was the first time the Monagesque, habitually such a strong Friday runner, had finished FP1 outside the top two this season. But he hit back to be second fastest in the second hour-long session, just 0.081seconds off the top time.

Leclerc’s race will now be one of damage limitation to his title hopes after difficulty in both Baku and Monaco, with Verstappen looking to take advantage.

The third practice session was undermined by rain and all drivers dropped their speed to battle the difficult conditions.

Follow all of the qualifying action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!

Canadian GP qualifying highlights

Qualifying start time: 9pm BST

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Full FP3 results

Red flag as Sergio Perez hits barriers

Eliminated in Q2!

21:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bottas

Albon

Perez

Norris

Leclerc

Matt Majendie in Canada

21:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

This just looks like a time trial for Max Verstappen. He’s getting more and more in the rhythm, is purple (hence quickest) in every sector and ends Q2 more than a second quicker than his closest rival. A long way to go but this already feels like his weekend.

No investigation for Perez

21:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Stewards have decided that no further investigation is necessary. — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

Verstappen quickest in Q2!

21:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Verstappen quickest at 1:27.764 but Alonso is really ramping up the pressure.

We resume!

21:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway in Q2 with blue skies on the way!

Matt Majendie in Canada

21:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

That’s good news for Ferrari, who have an approach of damage limitation this weekend with Charles Leclerc having been forced to start at the back of the grid for the race because of his new power unit. Red Bull had their eyes on another one-two but that won’t be happening for Sergio Perez. The Mexican will start the race 14th at best after hitting the tecpro barriers.

The moment Perez hit the barriers

21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

The moment Q2 was red flagged...

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



Q2 is red flagged as Sergio Perez runs into the barrier pic.twitter.com/kCQzIrBMVA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

Sergio Perez out of the car

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thankfully, the Red Bull driver is out of the car with the marshals on scene.

Vettel’s reaction

21:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

He was far from happy after SUCH a disappointing qualifying session.

"So different to this morning. I had no grip. It felt like the rear left was broken. AH MAN!"



Sebastian Vettel was in disbelief at going from 3rd fastest in FP3 to eliminated in Q1 😠 pic.twitter.com/EwgsXhlwgc — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

A look at the Perez incident

21:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Perez also slides off on the Intermediates, and can't get it out of the wall#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/bepojkmkOt — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

Red flag!

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Perez in real trouble.

Yellow flag!

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sergio Perez into the barrier at Sector 1!

Leclerc done

21:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc heads back to base after Q1, as he starts Sunday's race from the back#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/fnV6TzYSLQ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

Q2 is green!

21:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

How it looks in full

21:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Verstappen goes quickest in our opening segment, but Alonso is right there in the mix!#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kRhR4PJT8i — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

Verstappen fastest

21:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

The world champion set the pace with Fernando Alonso only 0.058s away...

Matt Majendie in Canada

21:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Very surprising to see Sebastian Vettel out in Q1. What on earth has happened between practice and qualifying? The four-time world champion clearly wasn’t happy with the car at a time with Aston Martin were hopeful he might pull off some magic and bother the Ferraris and Red Bulls. It’s not to be. He’s 17th fastest and is left to watch the remaining two sessions from the sidelines.

Elminated in Q1

21:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eliminated in Q1!



Gasly ❌

Vettel ❌

Stroll ❌

Latifi ❌

Tsunoda ❌



LIVE: https://t.co/14XflgLj7a#CanadianGP — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 18, 2022

Strong stuff from Carlos Sainz

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Impressive stuff...

Leclerc moves to 7th!

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sergio Perez now in the drop zone.

Looks a real nightmare to manage this one.

Who’s in the drop zone in Q1?

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Charles Leclerc

18. Lance Stroll

19. Nicholas Latifi

20. Kevin Magnussen

Russell back in the lead!

21:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Russell moves above both Ocon and Verstappen to go to top of the board at 1:34.989.

Lewis Hamilton’s message to Mercedes team radio

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Can’t see a lot ahead of me,” says Hamilton.

Hardly surprising...

Max Verstappen moves ahead

21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

1:35.830 for the Red Bull driver.

If you hadn’t have guessed by now, the conditions are really very difficult.

Matt Majendie in Canada

21:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s still wet out there. There were a few fresh spots coming down although not as heavy as before, but the track is very wet. If third practice was anything to go by, there should be plenty of mayhem on track. As drivers push, one or two will inevitably hit the wall you’d imagine. Interested to see outside the top two teams have Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso. Both have looked very impressive and at ease in the wet here.

George Russell takes an early lead

21:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

1:36.688 the time to beat in Q1, albeit at a very early stage.

The rain has not dampened the mood of the crowd!

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wonderful to see..

Armed with umbrellas, coats and ponchos, nothing can halt the dedication of an F1 fan 😍



Whether you're getting drenched in Montreal or watching at home, join us for live coverage of qualifying 👉 https://t.co/MddmLh2Nm7#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vDb7TmMM4Q — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

Q1 is green!

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go, with Sergio Perez needing a bit of a push to get out of the pit lane safely.

How big a role will the rain play?

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton is not suffering from last season

20:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

"I don't think it affects his performance in the car"



Toto Wolff on whether the events of Abu Dhabi last year are impacting Lewis Hamilton's season pic.twitter.com/ouvKx7ecoD — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

Matt Majendie in Canada

20:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

I’ve just returned from a walk down the paddock where there was an event to mark 25 years since Jacques Villeneuve won the drivers’ world title. Back at the circuit which carries his dad’s name, Gilles Villeneuve, in Montreal with his family there was a giant cake to mark the quarter century. Not sure it’ll win Bake Off - texture and flavour were good although thought the sponge came out a little bit dry.

ICYMI - Pierre Gasly to race for AlphaTauri in 2023

20:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

🚨 CONFIRMED: Pierre Gasly will race for AlphaTauri in 2023 🚨 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

A tense moment at the end of FP3

20:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

At a track to have produced so much drama over the years, the rain could well cause some more...

A tense moment for Max at the end of FP3 😮



Watch all the best action from a rain-soaked final practice 🎥#CanadianGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

Difficult conditions!

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Matt Majendie in Canada

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Following the last practice session, there was a team principals meeting, where things got heated at the end as the conversation turned the FIA’s technical directive to address the car porpoising. Mercedes had been the only team to add a second stay to George Russell’s car to stiffen the floor on Friday in a bid to address that porpoising arguing it was within the rules. But amid threats of a protest against its legality, it was notably missing. Turns out Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff got a tad testy in the meeting earlier today as a result.

FP3 classification

20:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The old guard rise again!

20:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a sight...

"Hey look at us..."



"Look at us! Who would've thought..."



"Not me!"



Alonso and Vettel went P1 and P3 in the final practice before quali 👀#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ASn0vwPlUa — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022

A look at the conditions

19:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Daniel Ricciardo interview

19:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Daniel Ricciardo is imagining he is attached to a lie detector test and being peppered with questions.

Winding the clock back to this point last season, he supposes being asked if he can ever win another grand prix. His instinctive answer would have been ‘yes’ but, at the same time, “the lie detector would have been going crazy on me”.

Confidence was low, a proven race winner was struggling at his new McLaren team, where he was being outdriven by his younger team-mate, Lando Norris. The belief was waning. 12 months on, similar comparisons can be drawn, but the difference in his mind is Monza, the race win last season that proved a turning point and brought the belief flooding back.

Amid the 14th place in Bahrain and the 13ths in Miami and Monaco this season, Monza is the counterweight in his head that tells him he can still add to his tally of eight race wins. And while not of the proportions of Monza, there is hope that his performance at Baku last weekend can prove the turning point in 2022.

You can read Standard Sport’s full interview here.

(Getty Images)

Why has Charles Leclerc been hit with a 10-point penalty?

19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a new power unit.

The Ferrari driver had previously been hit with a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new control electronics element to his F1-75.

But on Saturday the team confirmed, as expected, that he had taken an entire new power unit - ICE, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K. Having exceeded his allowance for the season, he will start from the back of the grid immaterial of where he qualifies later on Saturday.

Leclerc had already been off the pace of title rival Max Verstappen during the opening two practice sessions on Friday and has his work cut out in Sunday’s race to limit the damage in the drivers’ standings.

After starting the 2022 campaign with two wins in the opening three races to take an early lead over last season’s winner Verstappen in the world championship race, his title bid has been plagued by issues of late despite his impressive exploits in qualifying.

Read the full story here.

(Getty Images)

Full FP3 results

19:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

1. Fernando Alonso

2. Pierre Gasly

3. Sebastian Vettel

4. Esteban Ocon

5. Daniel Ricciardo

6. Lando Norris

7. George Russell

8. Sergio Perez

9. Max Verstappen

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Valtteri Bottas

12. Guanyu Zhou

13. Lance Stroll

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Lewis Hamilton

16. Alex Albon

17. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Mick Schumacher

19. Nicholas Latifi

20. Charles Leclerc (no time set)

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix qualifying

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1 this evening, with coverage starting at 8.30pm and 8pm BST respectively. The session gets underway at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air qualifying highlights at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

18:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The action begins at The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at 9pm BST, with Matt Majendie providing expert analysis from trackside.