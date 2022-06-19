F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, TV channel and updates from tenth GP of 2022 today

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - LIVE!

Formula One returns to Montreal after a three-year absence for the tenth round of the 2022 season today. Max Verstappen starts on pole position with the somewhat surprise names of Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton for company at the front of the grid.

Therefore this race is a huge chance for the Dutchman to build his championship lead, with second-place Sergio Perez crashing out in a very wet qualifying session on Saturday and Charles Leclerc starting 19th. After a disaster in Azerbaijan a week ago, Leclerc’s Ferrari required new power unit components to earn a grid penalty.

The weather has cleared up for today’s race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with plenty of overtakes and drama likely in one of F1’s favourite race tracks, so follow along our live blog with Sky Sports broadcasting the live TV coverage and free highlights later today on Channel 4.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 7pm BST | Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

How to watch

Starting grid

Weather latest

Lights out in just over 60 minutes!

17:58 , Marc Mayo

Most wins? 🏆

Fastest lap? 🚀

Number of marmots? 🦫



All the key stats ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RE13l3nBvd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 19, 2022

17:53 , Marc Mayo

Matt Majendie in Montreal

17:47 , Marc Mayo

Chatting to Red Bull just now, the team seem pretty bullish about their chances today. The one real concern is the start. If Max Verstappen gets off the line cleanly, there’s a belief he could run away with it.

Story continues

On what’s a much hotter day than any of the three practice sessions and qualifying, the one concern is about brakes overheating but that’s more a concern for cars following. So, less any issue for Verstappen but possibly one for Sergio Perez as he tries to climb his way up the grid.

Putting the practice in ahead of the race 💪 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/w6uVUuCGto — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 19, 2022

17:42 , Marc Mayo

Toto Wolff has accused his rivals of a “pitiful” approach and playing political games in the ongoing row over fixing the porpoising issue.

The FIA put out a technical directive at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend in response to health and safety fears for drivers.

It initially permitted teams, of which Mercedes were the only ones to implement it, to add a second stay to the floor of their cars which was removed by qualifying amid threats of a protest over its legality by rival teams.

Wolff was embroiled in a feisty exchange with his fellow team principals in a meeting prior to qualifying in which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended up fourth and 10th respectively for Sunday’s race.

Speaking after qualifying, the Mercedes team principal said: “This is a sport where you are trying to keep a competitive advantage or gain it but this situation has clearly gone too far. At least one driver in every team has said they were in pain after Baku and having difficulty keeping the car on track or blurred vision.”

Read the full story.

A big thumbs-up from Lewis

17:37 , Marc Mayo

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Enjoy the race guys, bonne course à tous! 👍☀️ #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/Qn5o2uytDu — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) June 19, 2022

Matt Majendie in Montreal

17:24 , Marc Mayo

The same can't be said about the preceding three days but it's a glorious day for the Canadian Grand Prix. Raincoats have been in abundance so far this race weekend, with heavy downpours and tornado warnings. Today, it's blue skies and bright sunshine. Sadly, that means we might not get the chaos of past races in Montreal.

A rather swish drivers parade currently out on track

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes admit pushing Hamilton too hard

17:15 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes have admitted they pushed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton too far at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton described the race as the toughest and most painful of his career, the porpoising of his car giving him a serious back issue.

And Mercedes put up their hands to admit they were at fault for Hamilton’s physical problems as they pushed the limit of the car in Baku.

The team’s chief strategist James Vowles said: “Lewis is an elite athlete that will push the bounds of endurance of himself and the car, and that’s what Formula 1 drivers do, that’s what makes them exceptional.

“On this occasion, though, we pushed the package and our drivers too far. We are putting them into significant discomfort and we simply can’t do that again. We have a responsibility now to make sure that this doesn’t carry on.”

Read the full story.

A worthy salute

17:10 , Marc Mayo

The true heroes of the pit lane.



Here's to the #CanadianGP Fire Marshals, who keep us safe and allow us to do what we love.



A big thank you, from all of us. 💚 pic.twitter.com/HIgiSRkowu — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 19, 2022

Drivers parade about to get underway!

17:05 , Marc Mayo

It’s good to be back!



We are LIVE with the drivers ahead of today’s race.#CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/pJoE8omECy — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2022

Weather latest

17:00 , Marc Mayo

We will not be having a wet race in Montreal today.

The weather forecast is bright sunshine all the way through the rest of the afternoon, in stark contrast to the downpours of qualifying.

Temperatures will sit around a comfortable 21°C.

Starting grid

16:55 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen starts on pole alongside Fernando Alonso, with Charles Leclerc 19th.

Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Kevin Magnussen Mick Schumacher Esteban Ocon George Russell Daniel Ricciardo Guanyu Zhou Valtteri Bottas Alex Albon Sergio Perez Lando Norris Pierre Gasly Sebastian Vettel Lance Stroll Nicholas Latifi Charles Leclerc Yuki Tsunoda

How to watch

16:50 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST on Main Event and 5.30pm on F1.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 11pm on Sunday evening.

Good afternoon!

15:44 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix!

The tenth race of 2022 promises to be one of its most exciting with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton qualifying high up the grid, behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

Watch out for Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc fighting their way through the pack, too.

It has been three races without an F1 race in Montreal so buckle up and follow all the action with Standard Sport!