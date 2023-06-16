F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Round eight of the 2023 Formula One season takes place this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen’s march to a third consecutive F1 title continued last time out in Barcelona and now Montreal represents the next step in Red Bull’s mission to win every race of the season.

Mercedes certainly made an improvement off the back of their upgrade package that put both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on the Spanish podium, and they lead Friday’s heavily-disrupted practice sessions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Both Aston Martin and Ferrari endured off-days a fortnight ago as the Mercs made second place in the Constructors’ Championship their own.

Whether the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will shake up the regular order of things remains to be seen - nobody has ever won more races than Hamilton in this grand prix yet Verstappen was victorious here last year.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday, June 18 2023, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

What time is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The full session schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 6.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 10pm

Third practice: Saturday, 5.30pm

Qualifying: Saturday, 9pm

Race: Sunday, 7pm

Max Verstappen was once again triumphant in Barcelona (Getty Images)

Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Rain hit the circuit with avengeance on Friday at the end of second practice with Saturday also predicted for wet weather.

There are likely to be cloudy conditions on race day yet when exactly possible showers hit is difficult to tell.

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend’s action with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm and on Main Event from 7pm.

Free highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 11.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.