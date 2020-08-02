F1 British Grand Prix live updates, results, highlights from Formula 1's return to Silverstone

Sporting News

Can Lewis Hamilton be stopped?

That might be the easiest question to answer heading into Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. To this point in the F1 season, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Unsurprisingly, Hamilton once again sits in the pole position after a dazzling, dizzying qualifying run Saturday. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will start beside him on the starting grid.

Hamilton has won his last two races in dominating fashion, with victories at the Styrian and Hungarian GPs in July. Silverstone could prove more of the same. Hamilton has dominated the circuit while behind the wheel for Mercedes, taking home British GP victories in five of the last six years.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

So, to revisit: Can Lewis Hamilton be stopped? The answer will likely be, "Hmm, probably not."

MORE: Complete F1 schedule for 2020

Maybe a better question to ask would be: Who will stand on the podium beside him? There's a much more open debate on that, because the field behind Mercedes is wide-open. Though it's still early, this has been a disappointing season thus far for Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel and Team Ferrari, who have just 27 points and one podium for their efforts. With at least 10 more races on the docket, there's time to make up the deficit, but the car — and the team's drivers — must improve on those early performances.

Will Hamilton defend his homeland and take home his third consecutive victory on Sunday? Sporting News is tracking live updates, highlights and more from Round 4 of the 2020 F1 season. Follow along below.

(All times Eastern.)

Formula 1 British Grand Prix live updates, results

This section will be updated closer to lights out at 9:10 a.m.

British Grand Prix starting grid

11 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'26.501

Grid position

Driver

Team

Lap time

1

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1'24.303

2

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1'24.616

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

1'25.325

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1'25.782

5

Lando Norris

McLaren

1'25.782

6

Lance stroll

Racing Point

1'25.839

7

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren

1'25.965

8

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1'26.009

9

Esteban Ocon

Renault

1'26.209

10

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1'26.339

11

Pierre Gasly

Alpha Tauri

1'26.501

12

Alex Albon

Red Bull

1'26.545

13

Nico Hulkenberg

Racing Point

1'26.566

14

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1'27.158

15

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo

1'27.164

16

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo

1'27.366

17

Romain Grosjean

Haas

1'27.643

18

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

1'27.705

19

Daniil Kvyat

Alpha Tauri

1'27.744

20

George Russell

Williams

1'27.092

What to Read Next