F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

The Formula One roadshow rolls back into Silverstone this weekend for one of the signature staple events on the annual racing calendar. Hundreds of thousands of car fanatics have descended upon this famous corner of Northamptonshire, where there is even more glitz and glamour than usual with a distinct Hollywood flavour as Brad Pitt films scenes from his highly-anticipated upcoming F1 film.

On the track, Max Verstappen is looking to win the British Grand Prix for the first time at an unhappy hunting ground for Red Bull as the dominant reigning world champion claimed yet another pole position in search of a sixth successive race victory this afternoon. Behind him it’s Britain’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with McLaren having produced a dream finish to qualifying on Saturday as their new upgrades take quick effect.

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner of his home race but faces a hugely difficult task today from seventh on the grid, one spot behind Mercedes team-mate and fellow Briton George Russell. Race organisers will be hoping to avoid any potentially dangerous environmental protests this afternoon after Just Stop Oil continued their campaign at Wimbledon. Follow all the drama from the British Grand Prix live with our race blog below!

Start time: 3pm BST | Silverstone

How to watch: Channel 4 and Sky Sports

Valtteri Bottas has been demoted to the very back of the grid for today’s British Grand Prix.

A miserable season for the Finnish Alfa Romeo driver has continued after he was disqualified from qualifying due to an insufficient fuel sample being left in his C43 car.

Bottas had power issues in Q1 yesterday, managing to get through to Q2 but unable to take part in the second session.

He was initially due to start 15th but will now prop up the grid, behind Zhou Guanyu, Nyck De Vries and Kevin Magnussen.

Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez also get a welcome one-place bump up the order.

“After the qualifying session today it was checked on car number 77, that a 1-litre fuel sample plus the amount of fuel that would have been consumed to drive back to the pits could be taken (technical regulations article 6.5.2). It was possible to take a 0.090 litre sample,” noted the FIA’s technical delegate.

“As the amount of fuel needed to produce a 1-litre sample plus to return the car to the garage was calculated as 2.39 litre, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

British Grand Prix weather forecast

It has been a mixed week of weather so far at Silverstone.

Temperatures of around 22C are expected for much of the afternoon, with cloudy conditions and about a 30 per cent chance of rain falling at around 4pm - an hour into the race.

But it shouldn’t be heavy enough if it does fall to warrant any major drama.

Starting grid for British Grand Prix

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) Oscar Piastri

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Carlos Sainz

6) George Russell

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) Alex Albon

9) Fernando Alonso

10) Pierre Gasly

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Lance Stroll

13) Esteban Ocon

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Sergio Perez

16) Yuki Tsunoda

17) Zhou Guanyu

18) Nyck De Vries

19) Kevin Magnussen

20) Valtteri Bottas

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports and free-to-air on Channel 4 in the UK, with lights out at 3pm BST. Coverage starts at 1.30pm on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free online via the Channel 4 website, while Sky Sports subscribers can watch live on the Sky Go app.

Welcome to F1 British Grand Prix LIVE coverage!

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the 2023 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen is on pole once again for today’s race at the world-famous Northamptonshire circuit as the dominant championship leader and reigning world champion targets a sixth successive victory.

But this has typically not been a happy hunting ground for Verstappen or his Red Bull team over recent years, so hopefully we’ll have plenty of drama in store - not least from a rejuvenated McLaren, who stunned the paddock after upgrades to sensationally claim P2 and P3 for home favourite Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri respectively during a memorable qualifying performance on Saturday.

But Lewis Hamilton’s chances of ending his long winless streak at a track where he has had such success in the past looks virtually non-existent as he begins from seventh on the grid, one place behind Mercedes team-mate and fellow Briton George Russell.

Fans will also be keeping their eyes peeled for a certain Brad Pitt as the Hollywood superstar films scenes from his upcoming - and as yet untitled - F1 flick from Apple Movies, on which Hamilton is a producer and advisor.

It’s all going on at Silverstone today, and you can follow all the latest news and updates right here. Lights out at 3pm BST!