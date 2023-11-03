F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and practice lap times at Interlagos

F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.

Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.

Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.

F1 BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

First practice at Interlagos is at 2:30pm; qualifying is at 6pm (GMT)

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

13:15 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

For a career as distinguished as three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s, his record at his home race was peculiarly underwhelming. Having made his debut in 1984 and tasted disqualification while leading in 1988, Sao Paulo’s favourite son only claimed his first victory at Interlagos in 1991. And, like much in the Brazilian’s enthralling time in F1, it was no easy ride.

Starting on pole, Senna’s path to victory seemed nailed on until a late gearbox issue forced him to complete the final laps solely in sixth gear. With the heavens having opened too, a stall or a spin seemed excruciatingly inevitable but somehow, in a manner which would have been described as miraculous if it wasn’t Ayrton Senna’s doing, he inched home by two seconds. Physically and mentally exhausted, the hometown hero needed assistance exiting his McLaren cockpit.

Broken, but not beaten.

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

BREAKING: Brazilian Grand Prix contract extended

13:11 , Kieran Jackson

F1 will race in Sao Paulo until 2030 after a five-year extension to the circuit’s deal with the sport!

“I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

What is the race schedule?

13:08 , Kieran Jackson

(All times GMT)

Friday 3 November

Free practice 1: 2:30pm

Qualifying: 6pm

Saturday 4 November

Sprint shootout: 2pm

Sprint race: 6:30pm

Sunday 5 November

Race: 5pm

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying!

13:07 , Kieran Jackson

