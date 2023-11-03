F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: Start time UK, sprint schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

The F1 roadshow rolls into Sao Paulo this weekend for one of the fan favourites of the calendar, the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Interlagos is a rare venue for providing both the history and the thrills that should add some spice to the final weeks of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen romped from third on the grid to victory last time out as Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez's first-lap crash saw him continue to struggle amid big pressure on his shoulders.

Second place in the championship is very much up for grabs with Lewis Hamilton enjoying a solid finish to the season. After a podium in Mexico, he's only 20 points behind Perez.

This grand prix also brings us the final sprint race of the year.

Lewis Hamilton is chasing Sergio Perez for second in the standings (REUTERS)

When is the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

For fans in the UK, the race takes place on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 5pm GMT.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix schedule

Here are your full weekend timings:

Practice: Friday, 2.30pm

Grand Prix qualifying: Friday, 6pm

Sprint shootout: Saturday, 2pm

Sprint race: Saturday, 6.30pm

Grand Prix: Sunday, 5pm

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

There is a reasonable chance of rain during Friday's running but the weather should settle down over the weekend, although the possibility of a shower or two is not zero. Temperatures are predicted to hover around 23°C with a mild wind.

How to watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

TV channel: Sky Sports F1 will show the entire weekend live in the UK with race coverage starting at 3.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 are broadcasting full free-to-air highlights at 10.35pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can access an online stream of the track action via the Sky Go app.