F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 LIVE! Race updates, latest news, overtakes, strategies, TV channel today

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix in tenth after being disqualified from Friday’s qualification.

The Mercedes driver finished fifth in Saturday’s sprint race after being handed a five-place deduction for an engine change, allowing Valterri Bottas pole position heading into Sunday. Championship leader Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished second.

Red Bull are just a point behind Mercedes in the constructors’ standings, while Verstappen is 19 points clear of Hamilton heading into the final stretch of the season.

Hamilton’s brilliance in the sprint, however, does speak of a man not yet giving up on what would be an eighth championship crown, albeit catching Verstappen is unlikely.

All of that makes for a fascinating return to Interlagos for Formula One after an almost two-year absence as Hamilton battles against the odds in pursuit of glory.

Start time: 5pm GMT | Interlagos Circuit

Will there be rain in Sao Paulo?

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

For now, there is no rain forecast and more sun is expected in place of the clouds that presided over yesterday’s sprint.

15:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

How can I watch live in the UK?

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Today’s race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports’ Main Event and F1 channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action through the Sky Go App.

Highlights: Channel 4 will show free highlights of the race at 23:00pm on Sunday 14 November 2021.

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The race is scheduled to start at 17:00pm GMT on Sunday November 14, 2021.