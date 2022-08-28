F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, qualifying results, schedule and how can I watch on TV today?

Carlos Sainz will start on pole position in today’s Belgian Grand Prix after grid penalties for Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Back-to-back wins for the Red Bull driver going into the holidays may have spruced up a huge 80-point lead over Leclerc with time running out for Ferrari to reverse their self-inflicted lack of fortune. Both, however, will start from the back.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes could certainly have something to say in the fight for race wins in the latter half of the campaign, the Brit on a run of five podiums in a row.

It has been a busy time for Formula One away from the track over the summer too with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of the year after Fernando Alonso confirmed his switch to Aston Martin.

Here are all the details ahead of the race...

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, August 28 2022.

What time is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The race takes place at 2pm BST.

Daniel Ricciardo’s future has been one of many subplots over the summer (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is on pole for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Carlos Sainz is on pole ahead of Sergio Perez with Fernando Alonso promoted to third after a swathe of grid penalties.