F1 LIVE: Verstappen leads after Hamilton crash - Belgian Grand Prix race updates and latest news today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo
·14 min read
F1 LIVE: Verstappen leads after Hamilton crash - Belgian Grand Prix race updates and latest news today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
  • Fernando Alonso
    Fernando Alonso
    Spanish racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Spanish racing driver
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE!

A fascinating race awaits Formula One fans today with a shaken-up grid set at Spa-Francorchamps after a glut of grid penalties knocked Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc down the order.

Verstappen was comfortably quickest in qualifying on Saturday but Carlos Sainz starts on pole position with the championship leader 14th and ahead of his F1 title rival, Leclerc, in 15th place. Sainz will have Sergio Perez for company on the front row with Fernando Alonso clocking a surprise third in his Alpine.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell endured a tough session to start only fourth and fifth, respectively, in what may go down as a huge missed opportunity for Mercedes as they target a first race win of the 2022 campaign. Catching Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship is still a possibility for the Mercs but Hamilton was despondent on their form ahead of the race. Follow all the action from Belgium below!

F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates

  • How to watch: Sky Sports F1

  • LIGHTS OUT! Hamilton out after Alonso contact

  • PITS! Sainz leads after Verstappen’s surge

  • MAX LEADS! Imperious Verstappen into first

14:44 , Marc Mayo

Lap 20/44: Ferrari tell Leclerc he can either finish fifth by stopping in a bit for Mediums or finish fifth by stopping soon for Hards. Such luxuries!

Meanwhile, Verstappen is looking good to build up a 95-point championship lead.

Verstappen leads!

14:41 , Marc Mayo

The Dutch fans who made the short hop across the border are on their feet as Verstappen closes in on Sainz and cruises past the Spaniard after setting the fastest lap of the race.

That may just be that...

14:40 , Marc Mayo

Some move that, from Russell.

Sainz leads!

14:37 , Marc Mayo

The Ferrari swoops back into the lead as Verstappen pits on a potential one-stopper.

Perez third with Leclerc now under threat from Russell... and he makes the move! That’s Russell into fourth.

14:35 , Marc Mayo

Lap 15/44: That’s curious. Perez, on more durable tyres than Verstappen, pits before his teammate and comes out behind Sainz but ahead of Leclerc and Russell after an undercut attempt by Mercedes.

Leclerc is now on the scene and lines up Perez but the Ferrari cannot make the move into Les Combes! Key moment for the Mexican.

Ferrari radio into Sainz that Plan D is now their preference...

14:31 , Marc Mayo

Ricciardo holds up Sainz briefly as Verstappen stays out.

The Aussie, from sixth, pits. A potentially very good day is on the cards for him as is the case for Vettel in fourth.

14:29 , Marc Mayo

Sainz pits as Verstappen complains of losing time stuck behind Perez. An undercut could be in play for Ferrari, here...

The next dash down the straight sees the title leader cruise into the lead for the first time today - having started 13th.

14:27 , Marc Mayo

Lap 11/44: Better from Leclerc to grab 12th but higher degradation than expected, due to a touch of heat under the Belgian sun, is making things interesting.

Verstappen, after a lap settling down his temperatures, turns the afterburners back on to catch Perez into Les Combes. No overtake this time though...

Sainz is being reeled into view for the both of them though as the Softs begin to drop off the cliff. Will he pit soon?

14:22 , Marc Mayo

Lap 8/44: Full DRS train issues for Leclerc with two AlphaTauris, an Alfa Romeo, a McLaren and many more not far in front of him, making overtakes rather tough.

Verstappen is having no such issues and swoops past Russell for third. Just four seconds ahead is Sainz- with Perez in between...

14:20 , Marc Mayo

Easy pickings for Verstappen as Vettel and Alonso fall in line, the Dutchman rising up to fourth place with just over five seconds to leader Sainz.

Leclerc meanwhile is stuck back in 16th.

A word from the stewards - no action on either Bottas or Hamilton’s exits from the grand prix.

Here is a fantastic shot of that Hamilton crash...

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

14:17 , Marc Mayo

Lap 6/44: Verstappen chomps through Albon and Ricciardo to go sixth as a lonely Hamilton trudges back down the long road towards the pits.

Sainz has just over a second on Perez with DRS activating shortly.

Green light!

14:15 , Marc Mayo

The safety car comes in and a lock-up from Sainz backs up the pack, pushing Perez into Russell!

The Red Bull survives La Source and Alonso is on Russell’s back down the straight... but the Brit holds on.

14:13 , Marc Mayo

Lap 4/44: Leclerc in for a pit stop with the Mediums going on for the Ferrari, a two-stopper should still be in reach.

A helmet tear-off had lodged itself in the brake duct, affecting his cooling.

Vettel into fifth after a top start, Ricciardo and Albon follow before Verstappen already into eighth. Stroll and Magnussen complete the top ten.

Safety car

14:10 , Marc Mayo

And breathe...

Replays show Hamilton cut Alonso too tight at Les Combes in that incident.

“What an idiot!” shouted the Spaniard over team radio.

BOTTAS OUT!

14:08 , Marc Mayo

Latifi hits the gravel and spins around, almost tagging Bottas and sending the birhtday boy into the gravel... he’s out!

That is a safety car.

Hamilton OUT!

14:07 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes tell Hamilton to pull over in sector three after that issue and Alonso is back into fourth after Perez made hay on the contact to fly back into second.

BIG CONTACT FOR HAMILTON!

14:05 , Marc Mayo

The Brit scuffles with Alonso at the top of the straight and he flies into the air... but carries on!

LIGHTS OUT!

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Sainz leads as Perez drops back!

Alonso into second ahead of Hamilton and Russell!

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Carlos Sainz on the Soft tyres with the following ten cars on the Mediums as the Ferrari pole-sitter looking for a quick getaway.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are on Softs ahead of their early push through the midfield.

Mediums generally the order of the day but Yuki Tsunoda is on the Hards from his pit-lane start.

Formation lap!

14:00 , Marc Mayo

The 18 cars on the grid set off around Spa ahead of the start, with Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly starting from the pit lane.

Tyre strategy

13:53 , Marc Mayo

Plenty of options for the grid today with every compound in the mix.

13:49 , Marc Mayo

National anthem time

13:45 , Marc Mayo

And that means just 15 minutes until lights out!

13:42 , Marc Mayo

Christian Horner has laid out his challenge to Kevin De Bruyne if he wants a go in the Red Bull F1 car...

“Sign for Coventry City,” he tells Sky Sports while chatting to the Belgium star on the grid.

Stranger things have happened..?

Ricciardo out to impress potential new teams

13:37 , Marc Mayo

A rare elevation to the top ten via grid penalties could give Daniel Ricciardo the chance to shine today.

Martin Brundle feels the Aussie is not himself these days with McLaren announcing his early exit at the end of the season.

“He's lost his mojo,” he said. “When I see Daniel starting outside the top 10 and running outside the top 10 all afternoon, that's not him and that's not where he's at.

“We know he's better than that and I find that painful to watch. I can't imagine how painful it's been for Daniel to be in that car falling backwards through the field.

“Maybe it's all a bit of blessed relief all around and it'll come back around and show his mettle.”

Any improvement to come from Mercedes?

13:32 , Marc Mayo

Toto Wolff was furious with a low-point qualifying session for Mercedes on Saturday.

You can’t be on pole three weeks before, albeit for very different conditions, different track, and then be 1.8 seconds off the pace at the next one,” Wolff told reporters.

“So there’s something we totally don’t understand, or seem to get right.

“Clearly, Red Bull are here in a league of their own, as the next Ferrari is eight tenths off. But that’s no consolation.

“It’s for me the worst qualifying session I had in 10 years. And irrespective of what positions we will start in tomorrow, being on pole the previous weekend and three weeks later being nowhere, it’s just not acceptable for ourselves.”

One of our hosts’ most famous faces in the Red Bull garage today

13:27 , Marc Mayo

Green light!

13:21 , Marc Mayo

The pit lane is open and the drivers begin their first run around the track today, ahead of forming up on the grid.

Piastri feud rumbles on

13:17 , Marc Mayo

Monday will see Alpine and McLaren make their case to F1’s resolutions panel as their tug-of-war over Oscar Piastri continues.

Alpine want hefty compensation after their young driver insisted he will not replace Fernando Alonso for 2023, despite an announcement saying he will.

“I just wish Oscar would have remembered what he signed in November and what he signed up to,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

But McLaren boss Zak Brown has hit back at his counterpart.

“Judging by recent times,” he said. “The way Fernando has departed and caught Otmar by surprise, and not too long ago he is the recipient of a €400,000 fine and 15 points [deduction], I’m not sure he comes with the highest level of credibility and making accusations around ethics.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Spa’s future past 2023

13:07 , Marc Mayo

“We will see, we will do it step by step. We have to congratulate them on the job they did.”

Breaking news!

13:01 , Marc Mayo

Spa-Francorchamps confirmed for 2023 calendar!

Albon not expecting major points haul

12:56 , Marc Mayo

Despite starting sixth after making Q3 for the first time in a Williams, Alex Albon is realistic of his chances today.

Attention turns to 2023 after tough Saturday for Hamilton

12:49 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton was left disappointed by only putting his Mercedes fourth on the grid, following a poor qualifying run that was aided by grid penalties for others.

“I mean, obviously everyone is working for improvements. And we came here very, very optimistic that we are going to be able to be close [the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari],” said Hamilton.

“Half a second, who knows, but to be 1.8s behind is a real kick in the teeth. But it is what it is. It’s a car that we continue to struggle with and I definitely won’t miss it at the end of the year.

“For me, it’s just about focusing on how we build and design next year’s car. The other two teams ahead of us are in another league, but our car looks so much different to theirs. So, we will do the best we can for the rest of the season.”

12:42 , Marc Mayo

Carlos Sainz just telling Sky Sports that he “doesn’t care” if Sergio Perez overtakes him off the line.

“I’m not going to be too disappointed if he goes through because there will still be a long way ahead,” he says.

That long Spa straight out of Eau Rouge will be one major overtaking spot later on...

Out on the track parade in Belgium

12:35 , Marc Mayo

Gasly shrugs off Alpine talk

12:26 , Marc Mayo

Pierre Gasly has insisted he is not thinking about rumours of a potential move to Alpine, to complete an all-French line-up under the Gallic marque.

“Well, I don't really have anything to comment for now,” he said after qualifying yesterday.

“You know, I am focused on doing the best job I can this weekend.

“I’ve got a contract and from everything that I know and everybody knows you know we've announced me to AlphaTauri driving for AlphaTauri next year.”

In fact, it’s a bit of a landmark day for Gasly...

Qualifying recap

12:19 , Marc Mayo

One of the strangest Formula One qualifying sessions in years produced a pole position for Carlos Sainz in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was quickest by over half a second in Q3 at Spa-Francorchamps yet will start 14th on the grid as one of several drivers taking engine penalties for the first race back from the summer break.

Sainz put himself on pole as the best of the rest behind the Red Bull despite a scruffy final lap, kicking up gravel as he failed to improve on the time of his first run, although it mattered little as Sergio Perez still finished over a tenth behind.

Read the full story!

(Pool via REUTERS)
(Pool via REUTERS)

Starting grid

12:10 , Marc Mayo

A late grid penalty for Yuki Tsunoda changes engine components knocks him into the pit lane for the start.

Weather update

12:01 , Marc Mayo

Anyone who visited Spa last year will be glad to know we are in for a dry race today.

It won’t be the hottest, however, with temperatures knocking towards 20°C at most. Light winds will also prevail with a decent amount of cloud cover.

A welcome reprive for drivers punished in the searing heat of some recent races!

How to watch

11:55 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens right here, with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Hello and welcome...

11:48 , Marc Mayo

To Standard Sport’s coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix!

Carlos Sainz starts on pole with a heavily mixed-up grid that has even featured more grid penalties dished out this morning.

Lights out is at 2pm BST and you can follow all the build-up, track action and reaction via our live blog!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgian Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates as Hamilton out after Alonso crash

    Sainz leads in early stages after Alonso and Hamilton collide Hamilton out after damage causes his retirement Verstappen charges through the field to third by lap eight, from 14th on the grid Inside the toxic Australian soap opera casting a cloud over McLaren Lewis Hamilton says driving Mercedes was like 'dragging a parachute'

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.