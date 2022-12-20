'Shame on the FIA': F1 drivers urged to fight free speech ban

Lewis Hamilton - F1 bans drivers from making ‘political, religious and personal statements’ at races - Getty Images/Mario Renzi

Formula One drivers have been urged to take a stand against “brutal” new rules which forbid them from making political, religious or personal statements without prior written consent.

It follows a controversial amendment to the FIA’s sporting code which explicitly now says that participants will be in breach if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality….unless previously approved in writing by the FIA”.

It is not yet known what the punishment would be but the list of potential sanctions for any rule breach range from a warning or reprimand to a fine, driving penalty, suspension or even exclusion. The latter two sanctions, however, apply only to “grave” or exceptionally grave incidents.

The football World Cup was initially overshadowed by the threat of sporting punishments against any player who wore an armband with the words ‘One Love’ and athlete representatives have now accused the FIA of “taking a page out of Fifa’s playbook to silence athletes”.

Some drivers, notably Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have been increasingly willing to make political statements and Rob Koehler, the chief executive of Global Athlete, said that the FIA had no moral authority to limit drivers’ free speech.

“Without athletes, the sport does not exist,” said Koehler. “It is blatantly hypocritical to tell athletes to stick to their sports and stay out of politics while the FIA consistently leverage politics to their advantage.

“Freedom of expression is a basic fundamental human right and sport rules cannot supersede human rights. Many people look up to athletes as agents of change. The example set by the FIA is that every child, youth and adult watching the sport should remain silent on social justice issues. It is simply wrong. Shame on the FIA. Athletes are humans first, athletes second.”

Koehler then also highlighted how Olympic and Paralympic athletes had stood up to governing bodies.

Story continues

“It is also clear that the FIA is taking a page out of FIFA's playbook to silence athletes,” he said. “In 2020 athletes took a stand against the IOC and IPC to force them to relax their rules on freedom of expression. I hope the drivers do the same. This is brutal.”

The FIA said that it had changed Article 12.2.1.n. to “align itself to the practices of other similar international sports organisations such as FIFA, IOC and FIBA on the matter of neutrality”. It added that it was widening the code “to cover statements/comments in violation of the general principle of neutrality”. It is currently unclear, however, what issues would fall foul of the “neutrality” clause given that F1’s official 'We Race As One' initiative currently focuses on “sustainability, diversity and inclusion and community”.

Another new amendment to the code stresses that it will also be a breach if drivers fail “to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies”.

Hamilton, who has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, wore a T-shirt at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”. Taylor was an African-American woman who was shot dead by a plainclothes police officer in her apartment in March 2020.

He has also spoken on issues of race and diversity within F1, setting up the Hamilton Commission which aims to improve “representation of black people in UK motorsport”.

Vettel wore a rainbow-themed ‘Same Love’ T-shirt during the pre-race national anthem ceremony at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix in protest at the country’s LGBTQ legislation. He was reprimanded by the stewards but was unrepentant.

“I’d do it again,” he said. Vettel has also carried slogans and statements highlighting climate change.

Sebastian Vettel - F1 bans drivers from making ‘political, religious and personal statements’ at races - Reuters/Florion Goga

The latest toughening of the sporting code comes after a long-running stand-off over drivers wearing jewellery when competing.

The ruling was initially brought in for the Australian Grand Prix in April but its enforcement was delayed, giving Hamilton – who had worn a nose stud and earrings – a period of grace. “It’s kind of crazy to think, with all that is going on in the world, that is a focus for people,” he said.

F1 also dropped its pre-race ‘We Race As One’ ceremony in 2022, which had become a part of the build-up to each grand prix throughout 2020 and 2021.

This gave drivers the opportunity to take the knee, although not all obliged, and show solidarity with the overall campaign and other causes. Instead, a pre-recorded video is shown before the race begins.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem questioned whether drivers should express their views in an interview earlier this year.

“Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving. Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health,” he said.

“Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs in something over the sport all the time. I do not impose my beliefs on other people. No way. Never.”

After the interview was published, Ben Sulayem wrote on Twitter: “As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society.”