F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F 1 Bahrain Grand Prix LIVE!

The 2023 Formula One season starts right here with Max Verstappen tipped to win the first race of the year from pole position in his bid to claim a third consecutive F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso all have work to do to fight back against an imperious-looking Red Bull car with Sergio Perez on the front row after yesterday’s qualifying, leaving the two Ferrari drivers in third and fourth on the starting grid in Sakhir.

Mercedes have once again struggled to assert themselves in the early running but it could all change today with the first race of any season delivering a hefty dose of unpredictability, particularly under the floodlights at a desert track that often produces some entertaining battles. Follow the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live with Standard Sport’s race blog below, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie at the track!

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix updates

Start time: 3pm GMT | Bahrain International Circuit

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Weather forecast

Evening Standard prediction

Mick Schumacher begins life at Mercedes

13:40 , Marc Mayo

The reserve driver may not be in an F1 car this year but he’s sure to learn a lot with the front-row seat to Toto Wolff’s mid-race reactions.

Good that everyone got the ‚crossed arms‘ memo @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/McuArMtRc0 — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 5, 2023

Team-by-team guide: Alpine

13:35 , Marc Mayo

It is a driver partnership that is potentially mouthwatering. The two French drivers used to be close friends, fell out badly and their relationship has been frosty ever since.

Both insist they are professional enough to put that behind them but expect sparks to fly when vying for race position during the season.

Story continues

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix countdown

13:31 , Marc Mayo

The drivers’ parade is underway with under 90 minutes until the 2023 season begins!

Matt Majendie in Bahrain

13:27 , Marc Mayo

Whisper from the Red Bull garage is that both their drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, are genuinely worried about the potential pace of the Ferraris, who held back a set of softs by not doing an additional lap in Q3 on Saturday, as well as the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

But team management is more bullish, the belief being the RB19 has the race pace to comfortably take the win.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix countdown

13:23 , Marc Mayo

Introducing the squad photo of 2023!

Poor Yuki Tsunoda... on a step and still peering over George Russell’s shoulder.

Qualifying recap: How Max Verstappen grabbed pole position

13:18 , Marc Mayo

The lap that confirmed the 21st pole position of Max Verstappen's career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHPtpMT77T — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 4, 2023

Team-by-team guide: AlphaTauri

13:11 , Marc Mayo

In recent weeks, rumours had been circulating that Alpha Tauri was set to be sold but team boss Franz Tost insists the team is not for sale. That said, they could yet relocate to the UK.

In Nyck de Vries, they have an exciting talent behind the wheel, who they hope will push Yuki Tsunoda to raise his game.

r a c e n i g h t ! ✨



who's ready for the first race of the season?! 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGGzpdfBF4 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) March 5, 2023

F1 plan qualifying experiment

13:06 , Marc Mayo

Imola has been earmarked as one of two races for a shake-up of the tyre rules for qualifying in F1 this season.

The experiment would see Hard tyres required for Q1, Mediums for Q2 and Soft tyres for Q3 - seemingly to punish/reward teams that are struggling/excelling on a particular tyre, with versatile cars faring better.

However, Max Verstappen is just one driver to have voiced his concern over the plans.

Read the full story!

As close as they come

13:00 , Marc Mayo

Lando Norris edged Logan Sargeant in the first part of qualifying yesterday to knock the Williams rookie out.

However, they posted exactly the same time! Fortunately for Norris, he registered his lap first and made it into Q2.

Team-by-team guide: Alfa Romeo

12:55 , Marc Mayo

Alfa Romeo made a positive step forward last season, enjoying a string of points finishes throughout the year to just nudge Aston Martin out of sixth spot in the constructors’ championship.

They are one of only four unchanged driver line-ups for the season, which begins with team principal Fred Vasseur having left for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen exclusive

12:51 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of the weekend, Matt interviewed double world champion Max Verstappen about his future in F1.

Tied to a long-term contract a Red Bull, the Dutchman nonetheless hinted that he is already looking forward to one day walking off into the sunset.

He told Standard Sport: “There’s more things to life than just Formula 1. I have a contract until 2028 and, after that, I will see. I already have a lot of plans for what I want to do.

“I know what I want to do and I think over time it will only become more and more clear. I don’t want to spend my best years in terms of physicality just in Formula 1. With the races becoming more and more, it’s way too much.”

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix countdown

12:45 , Marc Mayo

We’re closing in on the race with preparations at the track gently ramping up following the F2 and F3 races.

F1 throwback: How last year’s season opener played out

12:40 , Marc Mayo

George Russell confident of fighting for a podium

12:35 , Marc Mayo

Mercedes driver George Russell has his sights on third place at today’s Bahrain Grand Prix with the hope that Ferrari are there to be got at.

However, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin sits between the two teams on the grid and is the real wildcard of the day in Russell’s eyes.

He said: “Ferrari over the last four years have always been really strong in qualifying and struggled a bit more in the race, so I'm relatively pleased to be not so far behind them.

“Fernando is probably more of a dark horse than Ferrari, he had some really good race pace in testing, so I think it's going to be a good fight for P3.

“It's just a shame the Red Bulls are a bit too far ahead for now.”

Mercedes boys arriving at the track

12:30 , Marc Mayo

Good to see Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both got the memo!

Starting grid

12:25 , Marc Mayo

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix prediction

12:20 , Marc Mayo

The first race of the season is perhaps the toughest to call, with last year’s Bahrain GP seeing both Red Bulls dramatically wiped out late on with fuel pump issues.

It would take a bold prediction to say anyone other than Max Verstappen will win today although there is a chance Ferrari can upset a one-two, particularly if they can make a good start to upset Red Bull’s strategy.

Red Bull will certainly rejig Sergio Perez’s plans to halt a Scuderia advance and I think that will bring Charles Leclerc a step higher on the podium.

Fernando Alonso should enjoy a fine start but Ferrari will have too much for him, with the Mercedes perfectly reliable and consistent - but fairly slow.

Of the midfield, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon will make the most ground with Nico Hulkenberg’s strong qualfiying performance not backed up in the race.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

12:14 , Marc Mayo

It is... not going to rain at the Bahrain Grand Prix today.

A desert race in the dry, quelle surprise!

But, with the sun setting, the temperature will also drop from around 28°C right now to around 23°C by the chequered flag. There is also minimal wind across the track forecast for race time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch

12:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race is live on Sky Sports with coverage starting at 1.30pm on Sky Sports F1 and at 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

11:43 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome!

The 2023 Formula One season starts right here with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In truth, the focus has been on this very race for quite a bit longer than usual with Max Verstappen swooping with ease to last year’s title, meaning Ferrari and Mercedes have known for some time how much they need to up their game by for a shot at the crown in 2023.

Pre-season testing, practice in Sakhir and qualifying have, however, suggested Red Bull are the team to beat with a front-row lockout ahead of the grand prix.

But the first race of the season is always a leap into the unknown and you can follow all the latest news and updates from Bahrain with Standard Sport’s live blog!