F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Formula One is back with the Bahrain Grand Prix serving as the first race of the 2023 season today.

The grid has been set with Max Verstappen topping qualifying on Saturday ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso managed to put his Aston Martin in amongst the Ferraris just behind to set up an intriguing grand prix to open the year.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE F1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

However, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Mercedes have plenty of work to do as F1 returns.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

TV channel: The race is live on Sky Sports with coverage starting at 1.30pm on Sky Sports F1 and at 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s race blog featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Bahrain!