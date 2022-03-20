F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 LIVE! Race updates, latest news, overtakes, strategies, TV channel

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - LIVE!

The waiting is over and after an epic conclusion to the 2021 season that feels like only yesterday, the 2022 Formula One world title fight starts here.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen arrives in Bahrain as the defending world champion after he pipped Lewis Hamilton in dramatic - and controversial - fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back in December.

Verstappen is only second on the grid this afternoon, however, sandwiched between the two Ferraris, who looked a real forced in qualifying as Charles Leclerc took pole position, with teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

Mercedes have struggled to get up to speed in their new car through the winter but Hamilton was still able to qualify fifth-fastest for today’s opener with fellow Brit George Russell starting from ninth in his first race for his new team.

A job on today for Max Verstappen

The big question is just how much stronger Red Bull are than Ferrari in terms of race pace... this one will not necessarily be won at the first corner.

The man of the moment

Here’s Charles Leclerc arriving at the track this afternoon, the Ferrari driver will start from pole in 90 minutes’ time.

Starting grid

Weather report

A clean, dry run in the desert is ahead of us with predictability zero per cent chance of rain forecast for today’s race.

Temperatures are currently are 24°C but will drop to around 21°C over the course of the night race, with wind levels also set to drop from around 17mph to 7mph in the coming hours.

Perfect conditions for racing!

Ukraine appeal planned

Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF's emergency fundraising appeal for its programmes helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones.

The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.

Formula One and teams have already made a “generous donation”, the sport said, without specifying a number.

How to watch

TV channel: The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1 channels, with coverage beginning on the latter at 1.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the race via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Terrestrial viewers can watch as-it-happened highlights on Channel 4 from 7.30pm.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Formula One is BACK and what an afternoon we have ahead of us...