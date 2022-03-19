F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 - Qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, strategies, TV channel

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying - LIVE!

After the controversial end to the Formula 1 season last season, it all starts again at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen snatched his first F1 world title by beating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of a thrilling final race in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen and Hamilton will renew rivalries at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

But a major rule shake-up provides a big sense of unpredictability to the new F1 campaign.

Aerodynamics have been overhauled, wheels bulked out and the race director setup that proved so controversial last year revamped.

Red Bull and Ferrari appear the teams to beat based on practice results in Bahrain and Hamilton has already claimed that Mercedes are off the pace this season.

But after losing out to Verstappen last season, do not write off Hamilton as he chases an eight world title.

Follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the action from qualifying…

Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying latest news

Q1 start time: 3pm GMT

Verstappen fastest in third practice

How to watch: Sky Sports

13:14 , Giuseppe Muro

Here at the third practice results in full...

Verstappen fastest in third practice

13:10 , Giuseppe Muro

As he was in the second session yesterday, Max Verstappen finished fastest in third practice.

He takes it with a lap of 1:32.544, which is only 0.096 faster than Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez rounds off the top three, then comes George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton.

12:57 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 2022 Formula One season gets underway in the desert this weekend.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up, ahead of qualifying getting underway at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. at 3pm GMT. Stay tuned!