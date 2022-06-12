F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE! Race build-up, updates and latest news from 2022 race in Baku today

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE!

Charles Leclerc is out to finally convert a pole position into a race victory around the streets of Baku today.

The Ferrari star put his car on the front of the grid in Saturday’s qualifying and will lead the Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen off the start at lunchtime.

Verstappen holds the early F1 title lead but could only finish third in Monaco last time out, barely increasing his advantage over Leclerc amid his home-race disaster while Perez took the win to fully insert himself into the championship picutre.

But the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of Formula One’s most unpredictable, and promises to produce another fascinating race for the eighth round of the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton starts seventh in his Mercedes with George Russell in fifth as he looks to continue his sterling run of finishes for his new team.

Start time: 12pm BST | Baku City Circuit

Another record for Fernando Alonso

10:44 , Marc Mayo

21 years, 3 months and 8 days.



Fernando has now become the driver to race for the longest time since his debut in F1.



Sergio Perez explains qualifying stutter

10:40 , Marc Mayo

Red Bull were unable to get Sergio Perez out for Q3 as quickly as they wanted on Saturday and the Mexican has discussed the “rush” before putting his car second on the grid.

He said yesterday: “I need to speak back to the guys. The car wouldn’t turn on, so I think there was a miscommunication. We just lost too many seconds and got all in a bit of a rush because it was tough getting there to make the lap.

“I think when you look back at it… to gain three-tenths is probably too much – probably realistically I don’t think pole was achievable today but certainly we could have been quite a bit closer – but I was on my own and that seemed to be quite costly here, especially on the back straight, not having a tow from the cars ahead.

“I could just see my delta, losing lap time through it. Basically, through all the straights I was losing quite a bit of time. But P2, we can still race from here, we should be strong tomorrow in the race and hopefully we can keep Charles [Leclerc] under pressure.”

10:35 , Marc Mayo

Lights out in just 90 minutes...

10:27 , Marc Mayo

Lots of build-up to come in the meantime!

10:23 , Marc Mayo

Brush up on the latest Constructors’ Championship standings ahead of today’s race.

In the week: Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock

10:17 , Marc Mayo

Former world champion Nico Rosberg is unable to attend the Formula One paddock after it was revealed that he is refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

F1 requires VIP guests, members of the media, team staff and drivers entering the paddock to be fully jabbed against the virus - something Rosberg, 36, is not.

Despite that, Sky Sports have continued to employ the German and are reportedly content to continue doing so, Rosberg having joined their coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix via video link from his Monte Carlo home while commenting on the recent Monaco Grand Prix from just outside the paddock’s entrance.

Rosberg is quoted as telling German channel Sport1 that getting vaccinated made “no sense” for the 2016 world champion.

The drivers’ parade is about to get underway

10:12 , Marc Mayo

Not long until lights out in Baku!



It’s all over in F2

10:08 , Marc Mayo

Denis Hauger has claimed his first Formula 2 feature race with this morning’s victory in Baku.

10:03 , Marc Mayo

09:59 , Marc Mayo

Clear blue skies and barely a drop of rain in the sky!

No chance of rain upsetting this one with the Azberaijani capital bathed in sunshine today, temperatures topping 27°C.

09:53 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 10.30am before lights out at noon.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Good morning!

09:38 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

It is a bit of an early start for F1 fans today with the race getting underway at noon, UK time.

So buckle up and join us for what promises to be another fascinating race...