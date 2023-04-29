F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: George Russell addresses Max Vestappen spat after sprint race

George Russell vowed to “move on” after a dramatic Formula One sprint race in Azerbaijan.

The Mercedes driver was involved in an argument with championship leader Max Verstappen in Baku.

Verstappen’s Red Bull was left with a hole in the left sidepod after Russell made contact when moving into third place at Turn Three.

While the Dutchman was able to reclaim the position, he was unable to mount a serious challenge to team mate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican won the sprint after overtaking Charles Leclerc.

The championship leader still provided a major talking point, slamming the new standalone format and throwing an obscenity at Mercedes’ George Russell after the pair clashed in a first lap battle for third place.

The turn two impact punched a hole in the Red Bull’s sidepod but Russell kept the place until his Dutch rival took it back after a safety car period.

When Russell explained afterwards in the pit lane that he had no grip, Verstappen told him to "expect next time the same" and, as the Briton walked away, called him "d***head" as a parting shot.

Taking to Twitter, the Mercedes driver wrote: “Happy with P4. We’re here to race and give it everything and that’s what we did. Time to move on.”

