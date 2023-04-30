F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, updates and latest news today

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE!

The fourth race of the 2023 Formula One season takes place today after a mini break in the calendar, with Charles Leclerc on pole in Baku on what has already been an action-packed weekend.

Yesterday’s sprint race saw Sergio Perez snatch the win off the Ferrari, although it is back to the grid order decided in Friday’s qualifying this afternoon as part of this new weekend format. That’s good news for Max Verstappen, who starts second and well clear of George Russell following their spat in the sprint.

Red Bull will fancy their chances of a pincer movement on Leclerc, unless Carlos Sainz can make an impact from fourth on the grid. Lewis Hamilton starts fifth ahead of Fernando Alonso as the veterans look to gatecrash the party around a circuit that rarely fails to provide drama. Follow the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live via Standard Sport’s race blog!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

LIGHTS OUT!

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Lap 2/51

12:07 , Marc Mayo

No DRS yet down the start-finish straight and Leclerc is comfortably ahead of Verstappen back through Turn 1, he’s still well within the one-second gap needed for the rear-wing boost when that comes online at the end of this lap.

That yellow flag was a bit of Magnussen wing on the track after some contact, and has been cleared.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - lap 1/51

12:05 , Marc Mayo

A good jump from the Ferrari forces Verstappen to settle in behind and play the waiting game over the next 50 laps.

Alonso locked up behind Hamilton but no contact through Turn 1.

A bit of debris in sector one brings out a yellow flag.

Into Turn 1...

12:04 , Marc Mayo

Leclerc leads off the line!

LIGHTS OUT!

12:03 , Marc Mayo

It’s go, go, go at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

Formation lap

12:01 , Marc Mayo

The sun is beating down on Baku as the drivers head around the track before forming up on the grid.

It’s almost time...

Tyre choices revealed

12:00 , Marc Mayo

So, the tyre blankets are off and it is Mediums all the way down the pack until De Vries at the back on Hards, along with Ocon and Hulkenberg in the pit lane.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Starting grid reminder

11:58 , Marc Mayo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix countdown

11:55 , Marc Mayo

Not many pundits expect Charles Leclerc to last long with Max Verstappen on his tail, but can Carlos Sainz help him out with a good jump from fourth on the grid?

Tyre strategy

11:53 , Marc Mayo

A one-stopper is being tipped by Pirelli today.

Yet, warmer temperatures and faster degradation may force teams into a two-stopper.

What's the optimal strategy for the #AzerbaijanGP? 🇦🇿



These are considered the best options 👇 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/5i0SBv4hnO — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 30, 2023

Aggressive gameplan for George Russell

11:50 , Marc Mayo

Toto Wolff wants to see George Russell launch off the line and make up places “quickly” from 11th on the grid.

The Mercedes team boss describes his driver’s spat with Max Verstappen as “banter” - but isn’t expecting to catch Red Bull with his car“overall just lacking” compared to the leaders and Ferrari.

Here’s how the boys line up for today’s race. 🏰 Let’s get behind them, Team. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/H7Dk4z6JQq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 30, 2023

National anthem complete

11:48 , Marc Mayo

The formalities are finished with the Azerbaijani anthem very interesting, singers bedecked in green, red and blue deliver a pretty impressive choral performance.

Went on a while, too.

‘Tricky’ race ahead for Lando Norris

11:46 , Marc Mayo

Lando Norris admits strategy has been thrown a little bit in the air today with a stronger wind and higher temperatures.

With not much gained out of his McLaren update package, he tells Sky F1 it “won’t be easy” to hold onto seventh place with Lance Stroll and George Russell chasing him down.

Still, a “fun race” ahead, he says.

Not long to go...

11:44 , Marc Mayo

Just a quarter of an hour until we race in Baku!

Are you sitting comfortably?

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen back in the zone, says Christian Horner

11:41 , Marc Mayo

After his fury with George Russell in the sprint race, Max Verstappen is “absolutely fine” ahead of the grand prix.

That’s according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who has told his drivers they are free to race if fighting for the win - but doesn’t want a repeat of his drivers’ crash in 2018.

On that day, Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo tangled with bad consequences.

Williams not expecting much

11:36 , Marc Mayo

James Vowles, Williams team principal, admits that he’s not hopeful of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant picking up points while starting 12th and 14th.

Despite their good form in qualifying, he says the car “unfortunately just drops back” in race pace, particularly in the warm.

He adds to Sky F1 that the top five teams are “exceptional”, demanding perfect conditions for any points finishes. However, this is Baku and he foresees a number of incidents this afternoon.

Latest odds: Max Verstappen the favourite despite starting second

11:33 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen - 2/5

Charles Leclerc - 7/5

Sergio Perez - 3/1

Lewis Hamilton - 22/1

Fernando Alonso - 25/1

Odds provided by Sporting Post, subject to change.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix countdown

11:30 , Marc Mayo

The grid is a hive of activity half an hour out from the race starting.

Podium the target for Lewis Hamilton

11:26 , Marc Mayo

In five races here in Baku, Lewis Hamilton has only managed two podium finishes including one race victory.

Fans may remember the Brit hitting the brake ‘magic’ button at a late restart in 2021, sending him off at Turn 1 before finishing 15th.

He starts fifth today.

With this man in your car, you’ve always got a chance. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/GixDv5W19r — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 30, 2023

Toto Wolff addresses Charles Leclerc rumours

11:21 , Marc Mayo

There had been talk of Mercedes approaching Charles Leclerc about one day replacing Lewis Hamilton ahead of this weekend.

Not true, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

He told Sky in Germany: “I haven't had a single conversation with Charles.

“Except at the airport where we discussed whether we should go to Starbucks or not, so zero. I don't know where the rumours come from. So [they are not true], not at all.”

(REUTERS)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix countdown

11:18 , Marc Mayo

The pit lane is open in Baku!

That means a chance for the drivers to get to grips with their cars, before some final tune-ups on the grid.

Alpine put through the wringer

11:10 , Marc Mayo

It’s been a tough weekend for the French marque, starting with Pierre Gasly’s car catching fire in first practice. He then hit the wall in qualifying.

The late changes to Esteban Ocon’s set-up has pulled him into pit-lane starts for both the sprint and grand prix.

Final preparations in the garage before today’s race.



Thank you to the team for working so hard all weekend 💙 #Alpine #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/TKNOC9iROS — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 30, 2023

Get to know Baku City Circuit

11:06 , Marc Mayo

It’s a track Ferrari have never won around with five different winners in the five years F1 has raced in the Azerbaijani capital.

Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, and most recently Max Verstappen have all taken the chequered flag here.

Racetrack architect Hermann Tilke designed what must be described as one of his better circuits.

Running at almost exactly six kilometres, today’s race will run around the 20 turns over 51 laps. The DRS zones are between Turns 2 and 3, and down the start-finish straight.

(Getty Images)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix countdown

11:00 , Marc Mayo

Just an hour to go until lights out in Baku!

Tyre choices available to each team

10:57 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari have an extra used set of Mediums available for Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull have kept back new sets of Hards for both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

Will that play a role in strategy?

We’ll find out who starts on what tyres just before the race.

Heading into the #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 the drivers have these tyre sets left for the race 🛞 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/GnkIsdfclx — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 30, 2023

Nico Hulkenberg to start in pit lane

10:52 , Marc Mayo

We have two pit-lane starters today, which is very much a consequence of the new weekend format.

Both Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg have been pulled from the starting grid after Alpine and Haas broke parc ferme rules to adjust their car’s set-up.

Having only one practice session to work on their set-up, plus the relative futility of the sprint for many drivers, has pushed them to gamble on a tune-up and starting at the back.

McLaren eyeing more points

10:47 , Marc Mayo

Lando Norris starts seventh in the grand prix after a bold switch to Soft tyres for the sprint failed to pay off.

That was not enough for the Brit though, who said post-qualifying: “The sequence of the upgrades working well, the car working well on this circuit, feeling like I did a good job with my driving, we should have been a lot better.

“We should have been P4 today. Bit disappointed honestly. We as a team didn’t make the right decisions in terms of what to do, but apart from that things were still positive.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri is tenth, just where he finished in the sprint.

Final preparations for today’s pole-sitter

10:40 , Marc Mayo

It’s been a miserable season so far for Charles Leclerc, can he turn it around with a victory?

Reactions to Verstappen-Russell tussle

10:34 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen told George Russell that space will be at a premium in their next scrap after confronting the Mercedes driver post-sprint, labelling him a “d*******” after remarking: “Don’t expect it next time!”

For his part, Russell insisted: “I was on the inside and it was quite surprised that he was resisting it so much.

“I'm here to fight and the move was. Ever since we're in go-karts at the age of eight, you're on the inside of a corner at the apex is your corner and if you're trying to hold on the outside, you know the risk you're taking.

“If the roles were reversed, I'm sure he would have done exactly the same. It's part of racing. We'll move on, we're big boys and it's Formula One.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff provided a diplomatic response.

He said: “If I'm Russell, I'm doing exactly the same. If I'm Max, I'm upset.”

Max Verstappen and George Russell collide in the sprint

10:29 , Marc Mayo

Will we see another battle between these two today? It’s unlikely, with Verstappen starting second and Russell back in 11th.

Karun takes a closer look at the incident between George Russell and Max Verstappen in a hectic first Sprint of the season 📺 pic.twitter.com/mZP7e5UtHW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 29, 2023

How the F1 World Championship looks ahead of today’s race

10:24 , Marc Mayo

DRIVER STANDINGS 📊



Leclerc moves on up into P8 following his P2 finish! 📈#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/2P2gEDIKpl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

F1 will be back in Baku

10:19 , Marc Mayo

Get used to seeing more of Baku.

The FIA has this week agreed a deal with the Azerbaijani capital to host F1 races through to 2026.

And it has also been announced that the city will be the location of the FIA's annual general assembly and prize giving in December, a ceremony which had traditionally been held in Paris.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix countdown

10:13 , Marc Mayo

With the drivers’ parade wrapping up shortly, they will filter back into their garages for the final preparations.

The pit lane opens around 11.20am BST before a final few tweaks on the grid, with the Azerbaijani national anthem set for 11.50am.

It’s then the formation lap and lights out at noon.

(REUTERS)

Tune into the grid parade live

10:07 , Marc Mayo

It's RACE DAY!



Join us LIVE for all the build up from Baku.#F1 https://t.co/l0w7hRSdfm — Formula 1 (@F1) April 30, 2023

Baku weather forecast

10:03 , Marc Mayo

There is practically no chance of rain in today’s race.

Temperatures are steadily rising in the afternoon sun, heading towards a calm 24°C and a 12mph breeze is blowing across the track.

Starting grid

09:56 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes AlexAlbon (Tha) Williams Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine Nyck de Vries (Ned) AlphaTauri *Pit lane: Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas, Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine - due to breaking of parc ferme rules

How to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

09:51 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The whole weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 10.30am on Sky Sports F1 and 11.55am on Main Event.

Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 5.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE!

09:42 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

Today’s race promises to be a cracker with Charles Leclerc on pole position, just as he was in yesterday’s sprint race - which he failed to convert as Sergio Perez took the win.

It is Max Verstappen starting second today however, and the championship leader will be confident of guiding his Red Bull to another victory.

Carlos Sainz may have something to say about that, from fourth on the grid.

Follow all the action from Baku City Circuit right here, with all the build-up, race action and reaction!